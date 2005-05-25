I'm running a committee room in the safe seat of Cambridge. Most activists here are being told to go to Peterborough, so unlike previous GEs in Cambridge which was a marginal, now it's seen a very safe. However those unable to travel elsewhere are still running a GOTV operation and I'll be doing my bit!
Been speaking with one of our tellers who's doing the 7-9am shift and so far 50 odd people have voted in 40 mins, although in other parts of the city only a handful. So turnout will be interesting.