Feels like the morning of the last day of the 5th test of the 2009 Ashes.



Coming off a shellacking in the previous series England were on the brink of winning the Ashes back. Australia were 80/0 needing another 466 to win, an England victory was all but assured but you still got the feeling that even though it wasnt the Australia of old, something horrible could still happen and they would somehow pull off a last minute miracle.



England tonked them in the end, but the nerves/anticipation of that day did not make for a comfortable morning.