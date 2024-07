Feels like the morning of the last day of the 5th test of the 2009 Ashes.



Coming off a shellacking in the previous series England were on the brink of winning the Ashes back. Australia were 80/0 needing another 466 to win, an England victory was all but assured but you still got the feeling that even though it wasn’t the Australia of old, something horrible could still happen and they would somehow pull off a last minute miracle.



England tonked them in the end, but the nerves/anticipation of that day did not make for a comfortable morning.