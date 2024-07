yep, leaders of reform and the greens getting seats in parliament - haven't we got enough cranks and idiots?



While detestable in the case of reform, they do have enough support that they should be getting seats in order to represent the people that voted for them, it will force the main two parties to work with other ones more often rather than simply nicking their more populist policies. In the case of more extreme parties like Reform, the votes for them being more than simply a protest could actually lead to a reduction in their vote share, they'll end up dropping down to a level where they pick up some seats rather than growing into a major party.