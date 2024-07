I thought ha, that's a bit crazy, but then I realised it applied to me too and I'm in my late 40's



technically speaking I've lived through 4 changes of government, 1974, 1979, 1997 and 2010, although I was just a kid in 1979. I do remember it though, I remember my Dad being really miserable, he knew what was going to happen as he'd lived through Tory governments before.I remember the joy of 1997 and the tempered despair of 2010 as the Tories had failed to win a majority and the hope that maybe a Tory government could be avoided.Can't wait for this time tomorrow, elections are exciting whatever happens but even more so when it looks like your team are going to win and win well