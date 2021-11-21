« previous next »
UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9480 on: Today at 09:52:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:37:24 pm
Nice of Starmer to ruin the mood of the eve of getting the Tories out by announces his happiness that theyve got the fucking Suns backing.


Starmer is neither from Liverpool or a supporter of the club. Just as most of us dont join in boycotts by the supporters of other clubs, Im not sure why you would expect him to join ours.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9481 on: Today at 09:53:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:48:14 pm
Pretty momentous really. I feel pretty old these days but in my lifetime Ive only ever seen two changes in Government.

I thought ha, that's a bit crazy, but then I realised it applied to me too and I'm in my late 40's ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9482 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:52:57 pm
Starmer is neither from Liverpool or a supporter of the club. Just as most of us dont join in boycotts by the supporters of other clubs, Im not sure why you would expect him to join ours.

Because he publicly said hed never do an interview for them, for one.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9483 on: Today at 10:06:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:56:08 pm
Because he publicly said hed never do an interview for them, for one.

Fair enough, I wasnt aware hed said that.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9484 on: Today at 10:16:56 pm
Fuck my life



:lmao
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9485 on: Today at 10:18:22 pm
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9486 on: Today at 10:20:51 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:13:04 pm
A Lib Dem opposition pushing this agenda could be quite useful, it would test the public sensitivity without Labour needing too.

I really hope the Torys get decimated, we would be having far more adult debate in politics, rather than the culture war bullshit.

That's what I'm hoping for, I can't stand the thought of that twat Sunak asking the questions at PMQ and making those childish snide bullshit comments about how bad Labour's record is on literally everything.
 ::)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9487 on: Today at 10:21:07 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:37:24 pm
Nice of Starmer to ruin the mood of the eve of getting the Tories out by announces his happiness that theyve got the fucking Suns backing.

Youve got Wes Streeting endorsing the scum as well. Utter t**t he is.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9488 on: Today at 10:22:55 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:37:24 pm
Nice of Starmer to ruin the mood of the eve of getting the Tories out by announces his happiness that theyve got the fucking Suns backing.


The prize is Tories out - were getting it and we need it.

The only downside is nobodies had the courage to call the sun a bunch of washed out cowardly shithouses.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9489 on: Today at 10:23:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:56 pm
Fuck my life



:lmao

They obliviously do not live in the same world as the rest of us.  :o
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9490 on: Today at 10:24:20 pm
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9491 on: Today at 10:24:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:22:13 pm
I am still at the stage where until I see that exit poll I cannot believe it will be anything like a landslide.  :D

Understandable.  Too many times down the years waiting for the exit poll with more hope than anything, only to get off to bed deflated as reality bites.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9492 on: Today at 10:25:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:39:51 pm
Back then, I hadn't even lived in a time of a Labour government which is probably why I couldn't believe it would be entirely accurate. It wasn't that I didn't think Labour would win but the landslide aspect of it. It's a bit the same now I know we will win but are the polls as accurate as they think? I am always conscious that sometimes people will seek to mislead.

Don't think I've seen a single poll recently that says Labour will have fewer than 400 seats.

By this time tomorrow, we'll have the exit poll. In about 30 hours we will know for sure where this is all heading.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9493 on: Today at 10:28:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:33:59 pm
About 11:30ish to 12:00 you get the odd one or two in the NE as they have this thing about counting their votes before everyone else.

Thiers a couple of constituencies in Sunderland that have a race with each other as to who can be first make the declaration, often before 11pm, depends on turnout how soon they finish.

Expect a couple of more declarations before midnight, peak will be 2am to 4am, not sure when the first gain of the night will be.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9494 on: Today at 10:29:12 pm
Frottage pushing for PR, I don't mind it...
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9495 on: Today at 10:30:12 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:22:55 pm
The prize is Tories out - were getting it and we need it.

The only downside is nobodies had the courage to call the sun a bunch of washed out cowardly shithouses.

Unfortunately, the scum still wields influence. But I don't think Starmer has courted them to the same degree Blair did, and they've only really endorsed Labour because public opinion has backed them into a corner on the matter, which I see as a positive.

It's small potatoes anyway. I'm not arsed about it. We have an entire country to fix.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9496 on: Today at 10:31:39 pm
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9497 on: Today at 10:32:37 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:24:20 pm
https://x.com/MartinSLewis/status/1808599994142007693

Despicable but predictable.

Lewis should have just come out and said Vote Labour to spite the Tories trying to use him to score points.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9498 on: Today at 10:34:45 pm
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9499 on: Today at 10:35:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:30:12 pm
Unfortunately, the scum still wields influence. But I don't think Starmer has courted them to the same degree Blair did, and they've only really endorsed Labour because public opinion has backed them into a corner on he matter, which I see as a positive.

It's small potatoes anyway. I'm not arsed about it. We have an entire country to fix.

Back in 97 print media was still pretty big factor in swaying peoples opinions, it's not so much now with the spread of the internet & many other avenues for people to get their news from, i can't remember the last time i brought a newspaper, definitely well over 5 years ago, although i often read the headlines[often for a laugh] when BBC/sky news site puts them up.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9500 on: Today at 10:35:36 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:20:51 pm
That's what I'm hoping for, I can't stand the thought of that twat Sunak asking the questions at PMQ and making those childish snide bullshit comments about how bad Labour's record is on literally everything.
 ::)
may not get the chance.

EC seat predictions for some Tories are as follows:

Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) Margin to LAB is 4.9
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) Margin to LIB is 3
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) Margin to LIB is 5.9
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) Margin to LAB is 2.9
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) Margin to LAB is 3.5
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) Margin to LAB is 1.3
Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) Margin to LAB is 5.8
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) Margin to LAB is 2.5
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) Margin to LAB is 5
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) Margin to LAB is 3.1

Personally, I find these hard to believe, but if they're anywhere near accurate then very happy days.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9501 on: Today at 10:36:22 pm
Spare a thought for someone who's likely to face a lot of distribution again after tomorrow.



https://x.com/Number10cat/status/1793556771736608872
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9502 on: Today at 10:36:53 pm »


Heres the bingo card
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9503 on: Today at 10:36:54 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:29:12 pm
Frottage pushing for PR, I don't mind it...

Broken clocks and all that.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:32:37 pm
Lewis should have just come out and said Vote Labour to spite the Tories trying to use him to score points.

;D

I do think Lewis needs to remain neutral so he has maximum reach, unfortunately.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9505 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:35:29 pm
Back in 97 print media was still pretty big factor in swaying peoples opinions, it's not so much now with the spread of the internet & many other avenues for people to get their news from, i can't remember the last time i brought a newspaper, definitely well over 5 years ago, although i often read the headlines[often for a laugh] when BBC/sky news site puts them up.

The issue is while less papers are being bought these days, they still seem to set the agenda for a lot of the wider news sources, look at the news channels, they still tell you whats in the papers as you say, they still regularly feature journalists from the print media and more importantly if they break and cover a story the likes of the BBC and Sky then end up covering it too.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9506 on: Today at 10:42:09 pm
Oh, and Lee Anderson has a margin of 5.5 to LAB
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9507 on: Today at 10:47:57 pm
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 10:35:36 pm
may not get the chance.

EC seat predictions for some Tories are as follows:

Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) Margin to LAB is 4.9
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) Margin to LIB is 3
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) Margin to LIB is 5.9
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) Margin to LAB is 2.9
Evil Cruella D Vil Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) Margin to LAB is 3.5
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) Margin to LAB is 1.3
c*nt Gavin c*nt Williamson McCuntface (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) Margin to LAB is 5.8
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) Margin to LAB is 2.5
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) Margin to LAB is 5
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) Margin to LAB is 3.1

Personally, I find these hard to believe, but if they're anywhere near accurate then very happy days.
Would be having a trouser party if some of these went
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9508 on: Today at 10:49:26 pm
Last sleep, see you all on judgement day 👋
