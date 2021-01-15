Worth posting againFarrukh@implausibleblogJohn Oliver, "The Conservatives have had 5 different prime ministers over the past 14 years.. It's worth briefly revisiting all of them"1⃣"David Cameron.. Austerity.. Brexit"2⃣"Theresa May.. More austerity, two child cap"3⃣"Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.. His time in office was a shambles.. Britain left the EU on the same day of the first case of the corona virus was announced.. His handling of covid was an unmitigated disaster""For the record there is only one actual f*ckpig in Downing Street.. David Cameron.. As a student at Oxford he once put his d*ck in a dead pig's mouth"4⃣"Liz Truss who had the shortest tenure of any British prime minister in history.. Her budget full of tax cuts for the rich which caused a mini economic crisis"5⃣"Sunak the wet.. A man who literally does not have the sense to get in from the rain""Brexit created red tape that has grown exponentially.. Trading goods with the EU is now so onerous that many businesses have chosen to relocate into mainland Europe which is not good news for the UK""Brexit is estimated to be costing the economy about £100 billion a year""While Brexit makes the news, austerity is the legacy of Cameron and his successors because it has in so many ways obliterated public services""Take the NHS, years of under investment have left it gutted and understaffed.. Wait lists for NHS treatment have exploded.. More than 7.5 million waiting for non emergency treatment, that's over 2.5 million when the Conservatives came in in 2010"