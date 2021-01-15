« previous next »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:39:03 pm
Aye. Didn't Thatcher once say that she didn't think there would be a female PM in her lifetime? Politicians often have to lie out of necessity because voters don't seem to know what's in their own best interest.

Reading between the lines, I'd say Starmer is ruling it out unless there is massive, unequivocal public support for such a move. But for that to happen he has to start laying the groundwork and improving relations with the EU.
Yeah, I think Starmer rightly thinks shouting to re-join the SM or the EU itself actually makes the fight harder to win. the leave politicians will make it a issue, nobody can accuse Starmer or Labour for not respecting the result of the referednum.

The British Public are fickle and this also becomes part of the argument,
"Do you want to rejoin the EU" Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh,,,,,,,,,, 2 min later, "Do you want to go through that Brexit shit storm again"  God no. 
That's for the future, I really don't see the point of Starmer making Brexit a issue right now if he's not going to do anything about it. does he know how re-joining the SM will come about?    1 does a Labour government just do it.
2 do Labour make it a election issue asking for a Mandate. 3 Do we have another referendum.
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Sunak says he will accept full responsibility for the result. I'm sure that makes the Tory party feel much better about everything.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:23:13 pm
You also have to remember what Portillo was like, I was only 15 when he got the boot in 1997 but from what I can remember he was a darling of the Tory Party, touted as the future of the party and that made it all the sweeter when he got beaten, and not just beaten but beaten by an openly gay man at a time when the Tories were supposed to be the party of family values and gay people faced a lot more prejudice than they do now.

The closest to that for me will be Mourdant losing her seat tomorrow, or if we were really lucky Badenoch (which is very unlikely).

Indeed, Portillo was the darling of the right wing of the Tory party back then [& one of the Thatcherite MPs] Major was caught calling him one of the bastards of his government, but Major refused to sack him because he knew Portillo was more dangerous from the backbenches than in the government were he could be reigned in, Portillo was tipped to be Tory leader [even PM] before the 97 election, Portillo losing his seat was a major shock, [no pun intended]. Portillo reinvented himself after that going into broadcasting & doing his railway journeys.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:40:34 pm
So which Tory MP or MPs is everyone most looking forward to seeing have their arses handed to them?

Rees Mogg for me is one, Seagullis is another I cant wait to see the back of. Hunt can get to fuck too.
all of them! Francois would be an added bonus though
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Savanta:

🚨FINAL Westminster Voting Intention of #GE2024  for
@Telegraph


📈Highest ever Reform UK share in a Savanta poll

🌹Lab 39 (=)
🌳Con 20 (-4)
➡️Reform 17 (+4)
🔶LD 10 (=)
🌍Green 5 (+1)
🎗️SNP 2 (-1)
⬜️Other 7 (=)

2,101 UK adults

2-3 July (chg from 28-30 Jun)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:05:10 pm
Apparently Starmer has ruled out returning to the EU in his lifetime, including any variation of the customs union etc.

I hope that is purely for the gammons, because that for me is fucking bonkers.
of course he's going to say that, not worth the risk at this stage
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:55:39 pm
Yeah, I think Starmer rightly thinks shouting to re-join the SM or the EU itself actually makes the fight harder to win. the leave politicians will make it a issue, nobody can accuse Starmer or Labour for not respecting the result of the referednum.

The British Public are fickle and this also becomes part of the argument,
"Do you want to rejoin the EU" Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh,,,,,,,,,, 2 min later, "Do you want to go through that Brexit shit storm again"  God no. 
That's for the future, I really don't see the point of Starmer making Brexit a issue right now if he's not going to do anything about it. does he know how re-joining the SM will come about?    1 does a Labour government just do it.
2 do Labour make it a election issue asking for a Mandate. 3 Do we have another referendum.

A smart politician will have people believe that they came to the right decision all on their own. We stretch the lawyer comparison a bit on here sometimes, but if Starmer is treating the electorate like a jury - for any major decision, not just Brexit - then he has to lead them through the case.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:27:29 pm
Especially as Portillo denied that he was gay at the time, and when some irrefutable evidence of him being gay at university (I think) surfaced, he said 'oh yeah, I used to be a bit gay but I'm not now'.

Yeah, I was only aware of the stories about his own sexuality after the story broke that he had had gay relationships at university or boarding school of wherever it was.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:08:20 pm
I'm not a fan of this approach but I understand it. Its a very difficult subject to broach. I remember the uproar when the Eurozone was created about how we'd have to join it, we didn't and it calmed down but if we ever rejoined the EU we'd have to take the Euro and that wouldn't go down well for a start.
This is a very Red Rose-tinted view.
Quote
Britain will not rejoin EU in my lifetime, says Starmer
Labour leader also says he cannot foresee circumstances where UK would re-enter single market or customs union
Why the fuck not? Being out of the EU loses us £100bn in trade every year. We could use the tax revenue. Economically there's an overwhelming case for closer ties. Starmer has dismissed all three. Why?


FYI: Countries in the EU who don't use the Euro:
  • Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.
I'm looking forward a Labour victory on Friday morning but if somehow the Lib-Dems (not a serious party apparently) were the Opposition they would be asking Labour some serious questions regarding the EU.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:39:03 pm
Aye. Didn't Thatcher once say that she didn't think there would be a female PM in her lifetime? Politicians often have to lie out of necessity because voters don't seem to know what's in their own best interest.

Reading between the lines, I'd say Starmer is ruling it out unless there is massive, unequivocal public support for such a move. But for that to happen he has to start laying the groundwork and improving relations with the EU.

Staying out of the EU is still at the 30-40% from what I can remember, thats still a dangerous electoral block you cant ignore because if they coalesce around a single party be that Tories or Reform thats pretty much enough of a percentage of the population to form a government under FPTT. Those wanting to stay out of the EU has to be down to the 20% range Id say for rejoining to be considered.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
🔴 Labour 442
🔵 Conservative 111
🟠 Liberal Democrats 58
🟡 SNP 15
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 PC 3
🟢 Green 1
🟣 Reform UK 1

JLP partners
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:01:04 pm
Sunak says he will accept full responsibility for the result. I'm sure that makes the Tory party feel much better about everything.
 
The public decide why they kicked the Torys out not Sunak.
I hope these Tory MPs being booted out are feeling sick, they had a high paid cushy job for life and they blew it big time trying to be clever,  theres no way any of these charlatans would be loosing their seats tomorrow if they had some restraint, they all played a part cheering on the lies of the ERG, then cheered and clapped the clown prince of liars Johnson, brought in crazy Liz in the hope of taking us down the MAGA route they loved across the pond. put in Sunak who said he wants to bring back some honesty in politics then went onto say the Torys have built 50 new hospitals in his first speech as leader, I lay the biggest part of the blame on Johnson, that's Johnsons legacy, his narcissistic self interest destroyed the Tory party
Arf


Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's father Stanley is voting for the Lib Dems

https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1808542445292114415
Worth posting again


Farrukh
@implausibleblog
John Oliver, "The Conservatives have had 5 different prime ministers over the past 14 years.. It's worth briefly revisiting all of them"

1⃣"David Cameron.. Austerity.. Brexit"

2⃣"Theresa May.. More austerity, two child cap"

3⃣"Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.. His time in office was a shambles.. Britain left the EU on the same day of the first case of the corona virus was announced.. His handling of covid was an unmitigated disaster"

"For the record there is only one actual f*ckpig in Downing Street.. David Cameron.. As a student at Oxford he once put his d*ck in a dead pig's mouth"

4⃣"Liz Truss who had the shortest tenure of any British prime minister in history.. Her budget full of tax cuts for the rich which caused a mini economic crisis"

5⃣"Sunak the wet.. A man who literally does not have the sense to get in from the rain"

"Brexit created red tape that has grown exponentially.. Trading goods with the EU is now so onerous that many businesses have chosen to relocate into mainland Europe which is not good news for the UK"

"Brexit is estimated to be costing the economy about £100 billion a year"

"While Brexit makes the news, austerity is the legacy of Cameron and his successors because it has in so many ways obliterated public services"

"Take the NHS, years of under investment have left it gutted and understaffed.. Wait lists for NHS treatment have exploded.. More than 7.5 million waiting for non emergency treatment, that's over 2.5 million when the Conservatives came in in 2010"

https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1805513574921441612
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:12:06 pm
Why the fuck not? Being out of the EU loses us £100bn in trade every year. We could use the tax revenue. Economically there's an overwhelming case for closer ties. Starmer has dismissed all three. Why?



Because...

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:15:13 pm
Staying out of the EU is still at the 30-40% from what I can remember, thats still a dangerous electoral block you cant ignore because if they coalesce around a single party be that Tories or Reform thats pretty much enough of a percentage of the population to form a government under FPTT. Those wanting to stay out of the EU has to be down to the 20% range Id say for rejoining to be considered.

The anti-EU movement has to be de-bollocked. The only way to do that is to educate the electorate. The UK gave up a lot of leverage and hard won concessions when it left the EU; we're not going to get that back - not easily anyway. IF we are able to rejoin, the EU will not tolerate us making mischief again.

The moment Starmer starts talking positive about the EU, the right wing media will explode into hysterics. He'll be accused of brainwashing our children, pumping out propaganda, following kids into toilets to turn them into Europhiles - you name it, they'll say it.

We can't "just do it and fuck the naysayers" because they're too dumb to know what's good for them. That's not how politics works. People need to see that all options have been tried and exhausted.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:24:45 pm
 
The public decide why they kicked the Torys out not Sunak.
I hope these Tory MPs being booted out are feeling sick, they had a high paid cushy job for life and they blew it big time trying to be clever,  theres no way any of these charlatans would be loosing their seats tomorrow if they had some restraint, they all played a part cheering on the lies of the ERG, then cheered and clapped the clown prince of liars Johnson, brought in crazy Liz in the hope of taking us down the MAGA route they loved across the pond. put in Sunak who said he wants to bring back some honesty in politics then went onto say the Torys have built 50 new hospitals in his first speech as leader, I lay the biggest part of the blame on Johnson, that's Johnsons legacy, his narcissistic self interest destroyed the Tory party

They acted stupidly and with utter contempt for the electorate because they all thought like Bozo - that they were untouchable. They saw themselves as above and outside the law, do as I say, don't do as I do. Bozo remade the Tory Party in his own image and fuck me does it show.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:05:10 pm
Apparently Starmer has ruled out returning to the EU in his lifetime, including any variation of the customs union etc.

I hope that is purely for the gammons, because that for me is fucking bonkers.

Grim, but sadly not surprising. Not hard to see why so many people have such little trust in politics and politicians when you see a once committed Europhile do a complete 180 on his principles.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:03:07 pm
Savanta:

🚨FINAL Westminster Voting Intention of #GE2024  for
@Telegraph


📈Highest ever Reform UK share in a Savanta poll

🌹Lab 39 (=)
🌳Con 20 (-4)
➡️Reform 17 (+4)
🔶LD 10 (=)
🌍Green 5 (+1)
🎗️SNP 2 (-1)
⬜️Other 7 (=)

2,101 UK adults

2-3 July (chg from 28-30 Jun)

From those shares, the EC model suggests a Hung Opposition at 68 seats apiece.

I'm gobsmacked we're still seeing these sorts of numbers today, I had a bit of a sense that the expected Tory recovery would at least get them up to polling 27-28% consistently and pulling clear of the pack by the start of the last week.
Quote from: A-Bomb \link=topic=354779.msg19512856#msg19512856 date=1720026310
Apparently Starmer has ruled out returning to the EU in his lifetime, including any variation of the customs union etc.

I hope that is purely for the gammons, because that for me is fucking bonkers.

Have you got the quote for that?

Because that I saw was him saying that he doesn't think we will re join in his lifetime. I think the same, I am not sure we will re join in my lifetime (I'm a similar age to him). That is very very different to him ruling it out.

Quote
The Labour leader said he doesnt think the UK will rejoin the EUs single market or customs union within his lifetime.

Asked if he could see any circumstances in which that might be a possibility, he replied: "No, I dont think that that is going to happen. Ive been really clear about not rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union or returning to freedom of movement."
