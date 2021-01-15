I'm not hoping for that believe me. The electorate is way more volatile than it used to be though and it's not implausible to me that people get pissed off with labour fairly quickly and go back to the tories. Mad that you assume that anyone who isn't mega positive about labour 24/7 is some kind of tory.



Then Labour are gonna need to demonstrate positive change in the next 5 years.Im not sure why the pessimism - nothing fucking works in this country, were hardly soaking up the LSD magical horses to imagine they can fix some of what has been broken in that timeframe. But genuinely believe that is there intention, of course the Torys never have that intention.They will be out for at least two terms I suspect, whilst memories are fickle - these dark days will not be forgotten particularly if people can get to see a GP, access hospitals, see an improvement in the economy and living standards - what Labour achieve will determine their fate. Keep a bland foreign policy and they should be fine.