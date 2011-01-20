I asked ChatGPT to rewrite the Matthew Wilder pop hit, the results are iffy, but in the right spirit:
Break Mel Stride
Last night I had the strangest dream,
I sailed away to China, in a little row boat to find ya.
But you said, "No way, Mel, Im strapped by the law,
Gotta cut benefits, gotta cut some more."
Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.
I tried to tell you, "Ease the pain,
The people need their aid, but you just bring more rain."
And then you said, "Mel, weve gotta stay firm,
No place for compassion, it's not my concern."
Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.
Never give up, not a chance to survive,
With cuts and austerity, its hard to stay alive.
You keep pushin harder, while we fall behind,
Compassions out of sight, out of mind.
Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.
Last night I had the strangest dream,
But its our harsh reality, or so it seems.
With Mel in charge, we struggle to cope,
Holdin on to threads, tryin not to lose hope.