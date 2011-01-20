Spoiler

Break Mel Stride



Last night I had the strangest dream,

I sailed away to China, in a little row boat to find ya.

But you said, "No way, Mel, Im strapped by the law,

Gotta cut benefits, gotta cut some more."



Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,

Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.



I tried to tell you, "Ease the pain,

The people need their aid, but you just bring more rain."

And then you said, "Mel, weve gotta stay firm,

No place for compassion, it's not my concern."



Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,

Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.



Never give up, not a chance to survive,

With cuts and austerity, its hard to stay alive.

You keep pushin harder, while we fall behind,

Compassions out of sight, out of mind.



Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,

Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.



Last night I had the strangest dream,

But its our harsh reality, or so it seems.

With Mel in charge, we struggle to cope,

Holdin on to threads, tryin not to lose hope.