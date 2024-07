Spoiler

Break Mel Stride



Last night I had the strangest dream,

I sailed away to China, in a little row boat to find ya.

But you said, "No way, Mel, I’m strapped by the law,

Gotta cut benefits, gotta cut some more."



Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,

He’s workin’ overtime to make the weak abide.

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.



I tried to tell you, "Ease the pain,

The people need their aid, but you just bring more rain."

And then you said, "Mel, we’ve gotta stay firm,

No place for compassion, it's not my concern."



Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,

He’s workin’ overtime to make the weak abide.

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.



Never give up, not a chance to survive,

With cuts and austerity, it’s hard to stay alive.

You keep pushin’ harder, while we fall behind,

Compassion’s out of sight, out of mind.



Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,

He’s workin’ overtime to make the weak abide.

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,

Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.



Last night I had the strangest dream,

But it’s our harsh reality, or so it seems.

With Mel in charge, we struggle to cope,

Holdin’ on to threads, tryin’ not to lose hope.