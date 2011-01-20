« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9160 on: Today at 08:40:26 am »
https://x.com/TBIJ/status/1808129932200914952

Labour are the only serious and non-corrupt party available. Vote Labour.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9161 on: Today at 08:49:13 am »
On the plus side, today is probably the last day you'll ever have to hear Mel 'Break My' Stride again for the rest of your life. 
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9162 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Make it happen please!  ;D

Is this the end for Jacob Rees-Mogg? I dont know anyone my age whos voting for him

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/29/i-dont-know-anyone-voting-for-him-is-this-the-end-for-jacob-rees-mogg
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9163 on: Today at 09:22:05 am »
For some reason I have the song one more day from les mis running through my head. Wouldn't mind but can't stand that film and only know those words in the song.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9164 on: Today at 09:23:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:25:18 am
We just need a Labour win and a majority. This 'super majority' bullshit is meaningless.

Supermajority doesn't even exist at all.
 More American bollocks
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9165 on: Today at 09:29:03 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:12:11 am
Make it happen please!  ;D

Is this the end for Jacob Rees-Mogg? I dont know anyone my age whos voting for him

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/29/i-dont-know-anyone-voting-for-him-is-this-the-end-for-jacob-rees-mogg
18 year old voting reform in that piece because he wants "total change" Sigh.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9166 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Johnson, fuck off. Just fuck off you country wrecking fucktard. Just fuck off back to where you crawled out of.
'Fucktard' = 'fucking retard'. Just an FYI.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9167 on: Today at 09:38:12 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:12:11 am
Make it happen please!  ;D

Is this the end for Jacob Rees-Mogg? I dont know anyone my age whos voting for him

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/29/i-dont-know-anyone-voting-for-him-is-this-the-end-for-jacob-rees-mogg

Without wanting to tempt fate the bookies have him odds on to lose his seat. Labour 1/4    Tories 7/2
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9168 on: Today at 09:38:26 am »
Not sure who to vote for:

https://stopthetories.vote/

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9169 on: Today at 09:40:21 am »
Whenever a tory says supermajority

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9170 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:12:11 am
Make it happen please!  ;D

Is this the end for Jacob Rees-Mogg? I dont know anyone my age whos voting for him

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/29/i-dont-know-anyone-voting-for-him-is-this-the-end-for-jacob-rees-mogg
For a moment, I thought his mum was wearing a dress from the 1980s there. ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9171 on: Today at 09:49:00 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:52:00 pm
I'm stocking up on French cheese and a bottle of Champagne to celebrate the moment Liz Truss gets the big boot.

You need to get a lettuce with a little hat and some sunglasses as well to share the joy with.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9172 on: Today at 09:51:55 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 07:49:15 pm


Poetic

Surprised there is so much blue on there - what are these voters seeing that I'm not?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9173 on: Today at 09:54:29 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 09:23:00 am
Supermajority doesn't even exist at all.
 More American bollocks

At the moment, I am more worried about Trump returning to the oval office than a super majority.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9174 on: Today at 09:56:33 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:49:13 am
On the plus side, today is probably the last day you'll ever have to hear Mel 'Break My' Stride again for the rest of your life.

I asked ChatGPT to rewrite the Matthew Wilder pop hit, the results are iffy, but in the right spirit:

Spoiler
Break Mel Stride

Last night I had the strangest dream,
I sailed away to China, in a little row boat to find ya.
But you said, "No way, Mel, Im strapped by the law,
Gotta cut benefits, gotta cut some more."

Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.

I tried to tell you, "Ease the pain,
The people need their aid, but you just bring more rain."
And then you said, "Mel, weve gotta stay firm,
No place for compassion, it's not my concern."

Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.

Never give up, not a chance to survive,
With cuts and austerity, its hard to stay alive.
You keep pushin harder, while we fall behind,
Compassions out of sight, out of mind.

Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.

Last night I had the strangest dream,
But its our harsh reality, or so it seems.
With Mel in charge, we struggle to cope,
Holdin on to threads, tryin not to lose hope.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9175 on: Today at 09:56:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:33:21 am
'Fucktard' = 'fucking retard'. Just an FYI.

Agree with your point, but I think the portmanteau(*) has just become a synonym for pretty much any abusive term you want. You could sub in arsehead, cuntface, Jordan Pickford with little change in meaning or intent.


(* portmanteau is one of my favourite words)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9176 on: Today at 10:01:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:38:26 am
Not sure who to vote for:

https://stopthetories.vote/

This is so frustrating for me. I currently live in a very safe Labour seat but am moving to a seat where its neck and neck with the Labour candidate and the Tory candidate on Saturday. A week earlier and my vote could have made a huge difference
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9177 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
Im surprised there were no bombshell headlines, stories or attacks in the papers this morning. Theyve got nothing. Starmer hoping to occasionally finish up at 6pm on Friday was it, that was their last throw of the dice.

Instead we got Braverman and Stride throwing the towel in. Although Braverman did it for her own selfish ends and Stride was massively over stating how big he thinks the Labour majority will be so that they can claim the results arent as bad as people were predicting. 

Even so, it seems like theyve genuinely given up. Not even trying to get the pity vote. Just given up.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9178 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Is there any decent resource that outlines the polls and predictions for each constituency?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9179 on: Today at 10:08:40 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:51:55 am
Surprised there is so much blue on there - what are these voters seeing that I'm not?

Compared to 2019.

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9180 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:56:33 am
I asked ChatGPT to rewrite the Matthew Wilder pop hit, the results are iffy, but in the right spirit:

Spoiler
Break Mel Stride

Last night I had the strangest dream,
I sailed away to China, in a little row boat to find ya.
But you said, "No way, Mel, Im strapped by the law,
Gotta cut benefits, gotta cut some more."

Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.

I tried to tell you, "Ease the pain,
The people need their aid, but you just bring more rain."
And then you said, "Mel, weve gotta stay firm,
No place for compassion, it's not my concern."

Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.

Never give up, not a chance to survive,
With cuts and austerity, its hard to stay alive.
You keep pushin harder, while we fall behind,
Compassions out of sight, out of mind.

Ain't nothin' gonna break Mel Stride,
Hes workin overtime to make the weak abide.
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down,
Oh no, he's gonna bring you down.

Last night I had the strangest dream,
But its our harsh reality, or so it seems.
With Mel in charge, we struggle to cope,
Holdin on to threads, tryin not to lose hope.
[close]

 :lmao
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9181 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:07:15 am
Is there any decent resource that outlines the polls and predictions for each constituency?

www.electoralcalculus.co.uk

Website is pretty slow today though as I assume it is being battered with traffic.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9182 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
So much is made of the shy/embarrassed/ashamed tory vote, but what must the shy/embarrassed/ashamed reform vote be like?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9183 on: Today at 10:20:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:56:38 am
Agree with your point, but I think the portmanteau(*) has just become a synonym for pretty much any abusive term you want. You could sub in arsehead, cuntface, Jordan Pickford with little change in meaning or intent.

(* portmanteau is one of my favourite words)
Well, I guess we will have to agree to disagree. The use of 'retard' to form the portmanteau (agreed, it is a great word) makes it different. In my experience, many people have no idea of its etymology, and some decide to stop using it when they find out.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9184 on: Today at 10:20:56 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:01:06 am
This is so frustrating for me. I currently live in a very safe Labour seat but am moving to a seat where its neck and neck with the Labour candidate and the Tory candidate on Saturday. A week earlier and my vote could have made a huge difference
My Labour vote is more needed/useful where I am now, but tomorrow I'll admit I'm a little upset I don't get to vote Labour in my old constituency Islington North - would have loved to have helped elect a Labour government and help deny that twat access to his usual gravy train at the same time!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9185 on: Today at 10:22:33 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:20:28 am
So much is made of the shy/embarrassed/ashamed tory vote, but what must the shy/embarrassed/ashamed reform vote be like?

Will they be offered help to get their knuckles off the floor to the ballot paper?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9186 on: Today at 10:24:05 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:20:55 am
Well, I guess we will have to agree to disagree. The use of 'retard' to form the portmanteau (agreed, it is a great word) makes it different. In my experience, many people have no idea of its etymology, and some decide to stop using it when they find out.

True, I definitely stopped using it , think my go to is fuckwit. I guess it's gone the way of spaz etc. 
I suspect any word insuinating sub-normal intelligence would have to go.   Moron?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9187 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:20:55 am
Well, I guess we will have to agree to disagree. The use of 'retard' to form the portmanteau (agreed, it is a great word) makes it different. In my experience, many people have no idea of its etymology, and some decide to stop using it when they find out.
I always thought it was an abbreviated 'fucking bastard'.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9188 on: Today at 10:25:16 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 09:22:05 am
For some reason I have the song one more day from les mis running through my head. Wouldn't mind but can't stand that film and only know those words in the song.

I know exactly the song you're talking about, and I've never seen the film.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9189 on: Today at 10:25:24 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:24:21 am
I always thought it was an abbreviated 'fucking bastard'.

Hmm, I might bring it back then.  I agree with JC that the retard usage is a step too far. But the fucktard word has a certain poetic quality to it that fits in nicely.
--edit-- though bastard is hardly a nice insult.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9190 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:25:16 am
I know exactly the song you're talking about, and I've never seen the film.

But you've been to the musical a dozen times?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9191 on: Today at 10:27:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:24:05 am
True, I definitely stopped using it , think my go to is fuckwit. I guess it's gone the way of spaz etc. 
I suspect any word insuinating sub-normal intelligence would have to go.   Moron?
I was only expressing an opinion! >:(

Spoiler
:P ;D
[close]
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9192 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:24:21 am
I always thought it was an abbreviated 'fucking bastard'.
Nope. But I've heard that supposed meaning expressed before.

It is, of course, an American expression. And use of 'retard' is (still) pretty common there. Whereas as use of 'bastard' is a bit old fashioned in the US.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9193 on: Today at 10:32:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:25:24 am
Hmm, I might bring it back then.  I agree with JC that the retard usage is a step too far. But the fucktard word has a certain poetic quality to it that fits in nicely.
--edit-- though bastard is hardly a nice insult.
Nice insults aren't common.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9194 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:33 am
Labour needs to push the message hard that this isn't a done deal and people need to get out and vote. If you don't vote you can't moan at the direction the country moves in.
That's like going to a restaurant, allowing someone else to order your meal, and then complaining if you don't like what you get.

Absolutely. I'm also pretty worried about (What seems to be) the sheer number of dickheads that are trying to derail Labour winning.

Imagine if they get their way. How will they explain that to their families and friends and the sick and poor and those with no hope left.

Fucking shite isn't it?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9195 on: Today at 10:33:20 am »
20pt lead

NEW Survation Telephone Tracker for
@GMB
 - Poll 4/4:

LAB 38% (-3)
CON 18% (-)
REF 17% (+3)
LD 11% (-1)
GRE 7% (+2)
SNP 3% (+1)
OTH 6% (-1)

F/w 26th June - 2nd July. Changes vs. 26th June 2024.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9196 on: Today at 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:24:21 am
I always thought it was an abbreviated 'fucking bastard'.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:25:24 am
Hmm, I might bring it back then.  I agree with JC that the retard usage is a step too far. But the fucktard word has a certain poetic quality to it that fits in nicely.
--edit-- though bastard is hardly a nice insult.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/fucktard
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9197 on: Today at 10:33:56 am »
The state of the speech from this bellend. A bit rich of him to be talking about protecting democracy and about the progress the country had achieved. I mean, it could be a Trump speech given how far fetched it is. I think most people are done with Johnson now.

If you want to protect our democracy and our economy and keep this country strong abroad by spending 2.5% of our GDP on defence, which Labour still refuses to, then you know what to do, dont you, everybody.

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-puts-up-united-front-with-rishi-sunak-to-warn-against-disaster-of-labour-government-13162623

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/02/boris-johnson-makes-first-tory-election-campaign-appearance
