Spelthorne Melrose CC is the name of the club. It is near the water works.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
The Times and the Scum yet to endorse a party. Leaving it very late to influence their readers.
Yup, thats the one, I live on the same road as the cricket club
Crosby Nick never fails.
More importantly, did you make any runs?
I'm going to be on the whisky, but I've decided against drinking every time a Tory looses a seat.I will when ever a cabinet minister does though.
I actively hate that 22% of the electorate think Sunak is still the answer.
So the television news is restricted on what it can say and do when it comes to polling day, but I assume this doesnt apply to the papers and they can even on polling day spread lies and propaganda without issue?
The Mail and Express front pages headlines will be doom doom doom if Labour win.... it's a matter of who can think up the most scariest headline.
63 and a pulled hamstring.
I really hope the lefty grifters don't prevent Duncan-Smith getting voted out or I'll be fucking furious.
Apparently the Express is leading with 'Keir Starmer killed Princess Diana'The Mail is leading with 'Express Goes Soft on Labour'.
