UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9040 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:57:51 pm
You can get from the Scottish border to the South coast treading only on Labour territory.

On Labour/Lib Dem territory you can go from Lands End to the Scottish border via the A30, M5 and M6 and you'd only very briefly go into 2 Conservative constituencies.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9041 on: Today at 08:10:40 pm
Looks like Frottage really screwed the pooch last week with his Putin comments, and then the C4 exposé. It could really save the Tories' necks, but I'd rather them than Deform to be honest.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9042 on: Today at 08:11:20 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:06:24 pm
We've gone from a red wall to a blue wall and now to a Hadrians wall.

Those 3 seats on the border in Scotland are to close to call as well, 2 could go SNP and 1 Lab.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9043 on: Today at 08:15:30 pm
The large constituencies distort the map a bit of course. That's 5 seats which is 9% of Scottish seats. Tories would have to go as low as 58 to hit that UK wide.

The Tory vote is very concentrated in those seats as well. Scotland wide they are on 11% in the latest poll.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9044 on: Today at 08:17:08 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:01:36 pm
Labour on Course to Win 484 seats.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are in a close race to form the official opposition.
Survation MRP.
Probabilistic seat count:
LAB 484
CON 64
LD 61
SNP 10
RFM 7
PC 3
GRN 3

34,558 interviews conducted online and on the telephone

Vote share: Lab 42 Con 23

https://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-labour-99-certain-to-win-more-seats-than-in-1997/

If this happened could Lib Dems and snp form a coalition?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9045 on: Today at 08:18:33 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:11:20 pm
Those 3 seats on the border in Scotland are to close to call as well, 2 could go SNP and 1 Lab.
Fantastic.  I'm starting on the black coffees now!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9046 on: Today at 08:20:24 pm
Just bought a decent bottle of English sparkling wine to celebrate with on Friday. Am hopeful it will be justified even if some of the polls do end up being overly optimistic from a Labour perspective.

If the electorate somehow f*** this up Ill be back to the shops for something else (would say champagne but not sure the French deserve it at the moment either!).
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9047 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 08:20:24 pm
Just bought a decent bottle of English sparkling wine to celebrate with on Friday. Am hopeful it will be justified even if some of the polls do end up being overly optimistic from a Labour perspective.

If the electorate somehow f*** this up Ill be back to the shops for something else (would say champagne but not sure the French deserve it at the moment either!).

I was going to suggest prosecco, but if the French don't deserve it the Italians certainly don't. How about Cava?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9048 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm
Also worth remembering that 1 in 4 people have already voted by post.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9049 on: Today at 08:28:27 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:23:19 pm
I was going to suggest prosecco, but if the French don't deserve it the Italians certainly don't. How about Cava?

I think Ill spend Thursday night with my old mate Ron Bacardi
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9050 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:17:08 pm
If this happened could Lib Dems and snp form a coalition?

No I don't think they could be some Labour MPs could do the funniest thing ever and defect to the Lib Dems
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9051 on: Today at 08:30:31 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:17:08 pm
If this happened could Lib Dems and snp form a coalition?

It has happened before from 1916-1922 when the Labour party and the Asquith Liberals joined together to form the official opposition. I'm not sure there's much motivation for it from either party though.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9052 on: Today at 08:30:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:29:04 pm
No I don't think they could be some Labour MPs could do the funniest thing ever and defect to the Lib Dems

How very mischievous of you
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9053 on: Today at 08:33:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:28:27 pm
I think Ill spend Thursday night with my old mate Ron Bacardi

I'm going to be on the whisky, but I've decided against drinking every time a Tory looses a seat.

I will when ever a cabinet minister does though.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9054 on: Today at 08:36:47 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:01:36 pm
Labour on Course to Win 484 seats.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are in a close race to form the official opposition.
Survation MRP.
Probabilistic seat count:
LAB 484
CON 64
LD 61
SNP 10
RFM 7
PC 3
GRN 3

34,558 interviews conducted online and on the telephone

Vote share: Lab 42 Con 23

https://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-labour-99-certain-to-win-more-seats-than-in-1997/

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9055 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm
Reform's popularity with young people is concerning, not something Labour can afford to ignore I think
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9056 on: Today at 08:39:00 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:30 pm
Reform's popularity with young people is concerning, not something Labour can afford to ignore I think

It's not Reform, it's Frottage. He's like a cult leader.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9057 on: Today at 08:39:54 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:29:04 pm
No I don't think they could be some Labour MPs could do the funniest thing ever and defect to the Lib Dems
I think if those kinds of numbers come about there's a reasonable chance that some of the nuttier Labour MPs break away and form a left wing opposition party.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9058 on: Today at 08:40:46 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:39:00 pm
It's not Reform, it's Frottage. He's like a cult leader.
Well he's not going anywhere so my point stands
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9059 on: Today at 08:41:47 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:30 pm
Reform's popularity with young people is concerning, not something Labour can afford to ignore I think

Define popularity with the young? What sort of numbers are we talking?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9060 on: Today at 08:44:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:41:47 pm
Define popularity with the young? What sort of numbers are we talking?
mid 20s
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9061 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:44:10 pm
mid 20s

How does that compare to other parties?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9062 on: Today at 08:46:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:45 pm
How does that compare to other parties?

Election Maps UK
@ElectionMapsUK
Westminster Voting Intention [16-17 Year Olds]:

LAB: 39%
RFM: 23%
GRN: 18%
LDM: 9%
CON: 5%

Via @JLPartnersPolls
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9063 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:30 pm
Reform's popularity with young people is concerning, not something Labour can afford to ignore I think

Its concerning but its not surprising if you think about it, the country has been largely run for the last 14 years in the interests of older voters, and as a consequence its younger people who have taken the brunt of Tory policies so no wonder they start looking for extreme solutions.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9064 on: Today at 08:47:37 pm
And Reform have been all over TikTok.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9065 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:40:46 pm
Well he's not going anywhere so my point stands

100% it stands and is a valid point.

All the talk in work has been nothing but the elections over the last few weeks.  It's surprising how many people say that they're going to vote for him.  I would say most of the people are under 30 as well.

I try to avoid political chat with people, but I did ask why they were voting for Reform over Labour, or a different party and the majority of responses were that Starmer will just U-turn on everything and put the country into even more debt  :butt  This is why I try to avoid these types of conversations  ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9066 on: Today at 08:52:00 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 08:20:24 pm
Just bought a decent bottle of English sparkling wine to celebrate with on Friday. Am hopeful it will be justified even if some of the polls do end up being overly optimistic from a Labour perspective.

If the electorate somehow f*** this up Ill be back to the shops for something else (would say champagne but not sure the French deserve it at the moment either!).

I'm stocking up on French cheese and a bottle of Champagne to celebrate the moment Liz Truss gets the big boot.
