« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window  (Read 184075 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,626
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 04:39:45 pm »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 04:30:28 pm
Even more polling info.....       
 
             Britain    Economist  Election  Electoral  Focaldata  FT    Ipsos  JLP     More in    Savanta   Survation WeThink  YouGov
             Predicts                   Maps      Calculus                                               Common            
Lab        435        441          452         469         451          459   450   451    407          516         482          465          421
Con        98         110           82          61            113          91    118    111   155          53            75            76            114
LibD       62         52             69          71            50            64    38      50     49            50            57            52            66
SNP        23         23             17          15            14            13    15      13     17             8             12            29            19
PlaidC     3           3              4             3              2               2     4        3       2              4              2              3              4
Reform   6           1              3             7              0               1     3        2       0              0              2              3              5
Green.    4           1              4             3              1               1     3        1        1             0              1              3              2
Other     0            0              0            2              0               0     0        0        0             0               0              0              0

A comparison of the various MRP polls from recently.
General points:

All these polls agree that Lab will get over 400 seats;
Only Electoral Calculus have Other winning anything;
Electoral Calculus and Savanta have it as a toss-up for second place;
More In Common is more favourable to Con than the other polls.

My eyes hurt 😂
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:28:45 pm
Has he rocked up yet in a bus with a big number on the side that indicates how much money we've sent to Ukraine?  I bet it's up to nearly £20bn by now - before long it will be nearly 1% of GDP.  Just think of how Nige could spend that money.
Yeah NATO is a bit of a rip off as well. just think, we could spend all that money on the NHS. or maybe more Bobbys on the street or maybe tax cuts for hard working British workers or maybe..... what else do you like the sound of.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
Labour leads the Conservatives by 19% in our final poll.

🇬🇧 Westminster Voting Intention (28 June - 2 July):

Labour 41% (-1)
Conservative 22% (+3)
Reform UK 16% (-2)
Liberal Democrat 10% (-1)
Green 6% (+1)
SNP 3% (+1)
Other 2% ()

Changes +/- 26-27 Jun

redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voti
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm »
37% of those who did not vote in 2019 say they will vote for Labour, while 14% of this group will vote for Reform UK, and 10% for the Conservatives. 18% of those who did not vote in 2019 are undecided.

Interesting
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,626
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:00:50 pm
Labour leads the Conservatives by 19% in our final poll.

🇬🇧 Westminster Voting Intention (28 June - 2 July):

Labour 41% (-1)
Conservative 22% (+3)
Reform UK 16% (-2)
Liberal Democrat 10% (-1)
Green 6% (+1)
SNP 3% (+1)
Other 2% ()

Changes +/- 26-27 Jun

redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voti

I actively hate that 22% of the electorate think Sunak is still the answer.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,611
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm »
I'd be interested to see how many are voting for sunak , rather voting against he who will tax us and supported Corbyn.

Also interested to understand why they think people that didnt vote last time out would bother this time.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • @tharris113
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9006 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:00:50 pm
Labour leads the Conservatives by 19% in our final poll.

🇬🇧 Westminster Voting Intention (28 June - 2 July):

Labour 41% (-1)
Conservative 22% (+3)
Reform UK 16% (-2)
Liberal Democrat 10% (-1)
Green 6% (+1)
SNP 3% (+1)
Other 2% ()

Changes +/- 26-27 Jun

redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voti
'
I'm not surprised to see some Tories who clearly flirted with Reform reverting to type now.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,469
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9007 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:13:29 pm
'
I'm not surprised to see some Tories who clearly flirted with Reform reverting to type now.
I don't think this is a bad thing. I know we've got all giddy about the Tories getting below 100 seats, but honestly I'll be happy with them getting 150 plus if it means Reform get zero.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • @tharris113
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9008 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:15:32 pm
I don't think this is a bad thing. I know we've got all giddy about the Tories getting below 100 seats, but honestly I'll be happy with them getting 150 plus if it means Reform get zero.
Frottage will win so that's one for sure. Also given that the tories have turned themselves into reform anyway does it even make a difference?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 05:19:34 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:00:50 pm
Labour leads the Conservatives by 19% in our final poll.

🇬🇧 Westminster Voting Intention (28 June - 2 July):

Labour 41% (-1)
Conservative 22% (+3)
Reform UK 16% (-2)
Liberal Democrat 10% (-1)
Green 6% (+1)
SNP 3% (+1)
Other 2% ()

Changes +/- 26-27 Jun

redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voti

I dont believe Redfield adjust for dont knows which confirms that 19-20 pts is the unadjusted position and 15 pts is the adjusted lead.

Tories have just won a couple of points back from Reform. Labour solid.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,007
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 05:20:43 pm »
Tories being Tories in my local seat.

https://x.com/jimwaterson/status/1808107723315134752
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 05:23:50 pm »
Interesting data on Dont Knows suggests Tories may not in fact get a late boost.

Undecided Voters

Which way do undecided voters (6% of the sample) lean closest to voting? (28 June  2 July)

17% Labour
14% Conservative
11% Reform
10% Liberal Democrat
6% Green
13% Other

29% lean closest to NOT voting than to voting.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:19:34 pm
I dont believe Redfield adjust for dont knows which confirms that 19-20 pts is the unadjusted position and 15 pts is the adjusted lead.

Tories have just won a couple of points back from Reform. Labour solid.
18 points adjusted lead
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,552
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:19:34 pm
I dont believe Redfield adjust for dont knows which confirms that 19-20 pts is the unadjusted position and 15 pts is the adjusted lead.

Tories have just won a couple of points back from Reform. Labour solid.

For the dont knows to claw the Tories back 4-5% they must be assuming a very high percentage of them will end up voting Tory if im understanding it right? That doesnt seem plausible to me.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:32:10 pm
For the dont knows to claw the Tories back 4-5% they must be assuming a very high percentage of them will end up voting Tory if im understanding it right? That doesnt seem plausible to me.

I strongly suspect the polling companies are building in a cushion to account for the propensity of some Tory voters to be too ashamed to admit it. They might be right of course.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 06:07:52 pm »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 04:30:28 pm
Even more polling info.....       
 
             Britain    Economist  Election  Electoral  Focaldata  FT    Ipsos  JLP     More in    Savanta   Survation WeThink  YouGov
             Predicts                   Maps      Calculus                                               Common            
Lab        435        441          452         469         451          459   450   451    407          516         482          465          421
Con        98         110           82          61            113          91    118    111   155          53            75            76            114
LibD       62         52             69          71            50            64    38      50     49            50            57            52            66
SNP        23         23             17          15            14            13    15      13     17             8             12            29            19
PlaidC     3           3              4             3              2               2     4        3       2              4              2              3              4
Reform   6           1              3             7              0               1     3        2       0              0              2              3              5
Green.    4           1              4             3              1               1     3        1        1             0              1              3              2
Other     0            0              0            2              0               0     0        0        0             0               0              0              0

A comparison of the various MRP polls from recently.
General points:

All these polls agree that Lab will get over 400 seats;
Only Electoral Calculus have Other winning anything;
Electoral Calculus and Savanta have it as a toss-up for second place;
More In Common is more favourable to Con than the other polls.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:33:48 pm
I feel woozy reading that :D
Can't remember if it was you, Billy, or another member I posted this to before, but you can generate BBCode tables from a CSV. This one is good, but since the 'th' tags are unsupported in this software, you will need to manually edit those to 'td' tags.

https://tableconvert.com/csv-to-bbcode

The CSV (note, the comma at the very beginning because we need a blank cell there):
Code: [Select]
,Britain Predicts,Economist,Election Maps,Electoral Calculus,Focaldata,FT,Ipsos,JLP,More in Common,Savanta,Survation,WeThink,YouGov
Lab,435,441,452,469,451,459,450,451,407,516,482,465,421
Con,98,110,82,61,113,91,118,111,155,53,75,76,114
LibD,62,52,69,71,50,64,38,50,49,50,57,52,66
SNP,23,23,17,15,14,13,15,13,17,8,12,29,19
PlaidC,3,3,4,3,2,2,4,3,2,4,2,3,4
Reform,6,1,3,7,0,1,3,2,0,0,2,3,5
Green,4,1,4,3,1,1,3,1,1,0,1,3,2
Other,0,0,0,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
Convert the CSV and post the result here to generate the table:
Code: [Select]
[table]
[tr]
    [td][/td]
    [td]Britain Predicts[/td]
    [td]Economist[/td]
    [td]Election Maps[/td]
    [td]Electoral Calculus[/td]
    [td]Focaldata[/td]
    [td]FT[/td]
    [td]Ipsos[/td]
    [td]JLP[/td]
    [td]More in Common[/td]
    [td]Savanta[/td]
    [td]Survation[/td]
    [td]WeThink[/td]
    [td]YouGov[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Lab[/td]
    [td]435[/td]
    [td]441[/td]
    [td]452[/td]
    [td]469[/td]
    [td]451[/td]
    [td]459[/td]
    [td]450[/td]
    [td]451[/td]
    [td]407[/td]
    [td]516[/td]
    [td]482[/td]
    [td]465[/td]
    [td]421[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Con[/td]
    [td]98[/td]
    [td]110[/td]
    [td]82[/td]
    [td]61[/td]
    [td]113[/td]
    [td]91[/td]
    [td]118[/td]
    [td]111[/td]
    [td]155[/td]
    [td]53[/td]
    [td]75[/td]
    [td]76[/td]
    [td]114[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]LibD[/td]
    [td]62[/td]
    [td]52[/td]
    [td]69[/td]
    [td]71[/td]
    [td]50[/td]
    [td]64[/td]
    [td]38[/td]
    [td]50[/td]
    [td]49[/td]
    [td]50[/td]
    [td]57[/td]
    [td]52[/td]
    [td]66[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]SNP[/td]
    [td]23[/td]
    [td]23[/td]
    [td]17[/td]
    [td]15[/td]
    [td]14[/td]
    [td]13[/td]
    [td]15[/td]
    [td]13[/td]
    [td]17[/td]
    [td]8[/td]
    [td]12[/td]
    [td]29[/td]
    [td]19[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]PlaidC[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Reform[/td]
    [td]6[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]7[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Green[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
    [td]Other[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Britain PredictsEconomistElection MapsElectoral CalculusFocaldataFTIpsosJLPMore in CommonSavantaSurvationWeThinkYouGov
Lab435441452469451459450451407516482465421
Con98110826111391118111155537576114
LibD62526971506438504950575266
SNP2323171514131513178122919
PlaidC3343224324234
Reform6137013200235
Green4143113110132
Other0002000000000
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:52 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:07:52 pm
Convert the above and post in your post here result to generate the table:


Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,469
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 06:13:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:17:39 pm
Frottage will win so that's one for sure. Also given that the tories have turned themselves into reform anyway does it even make a difference?
I'm not sure that's a guarantee. But in any case, we're going to have to deal with someone other than Labour winning an election one day, and as much as the Tories have drifted towards Reform, there is still some daylight between them.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:05:27 pm
I actively hate that 22% of the electorate think Sunak is still the answer.

What form does your 'activity' take?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9020 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm »
Labour on Course to Win 484 seats.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are in a close race to form the official opposition.
Survation MRP.
Probabilistic seat count:
LAB 484
CON 64
LD 61
SNP 10
RFM 7
PC 3
GRN 3

34,558 interviews conducted online and on the telephone

Vote share: Lab 42 Con 23

https://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-labour-99-certain-to-win-more-seats-than-in-1997/
« Last Edit: Today at 07:06:34 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,800
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9021 on: Today at 07:05:23 pm »
So a rule of thumb seems to be 110 Tory seats, plus or minus 20.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,626
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9022 on: Today at 07:11:20 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:37:36 pm
What form does your 'activity' take?

I said "actively".
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9023 on: Today at 07:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:05:23 pm
So a rule of thumb seems to be 110 Tory seats, plus or minus 20.

Plus or minus 50 Id say.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,007
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9024 on: Today at 07:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:11:32 pm
Plus or minus 50 Id say.

Yes I think there is still a lot of uncertainty around seat numbers
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 