Even more polling info.....



Britain Economist Election Electoral Focaldata FT Ipsos JLP More in Savanta Survation WeThink YouGov

Predicts Maps Calculus Common

Lab 435 441 452 469 451 459 450 451 407 516 482 465 421

Con 98 110 82 61 113 91 118 111 155 53 75 76 114

LibD 62 52 69 71 50 64 38 50 49 50 57 52 66

SNP 23 23 17 15 14 13 15 13 17 8 12 29 19

PlaidC 3 3 4 3 2 2 4 3 2 4 2 3 4

Reform 6 1 3 7 0 1 3 2 0 0 2 3 5

Green. 4 1 4 3 1 1 3 1 1 0 1 3 2

Other 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



A comparison of the various MRP polls from recently.

General points:



All these polls agree that Lab will get over 400 seats;

Only Electoral Calculus have Other winning anything;

Electoral Calculus and Savanta have it as a toss-up for second place;

More In Common is more favourable to Con than the other polls.



I feel woozy reading that



,Britain Predicts,Economist,Election Maps,Electoral Calculus,Focaldata,FT,Ipsos,JLP,More in Common,Savanta,Survation,WeThink,YouGov

Lab,435,441,452,469,451,459,450,451,407,516,482,465,421

Con,98,110,82,61,113,91,118,111,155,53,75,76,114

LibD,62,52,69,71,50,64,38,50,49,50,57,52,66

SNP,23,23,17,15,14,13,15,13,17,8,12,29,19

PlaidC,3,3,4,3,2,2,4,3,2,4,2,3,4

Reform,6,1,3,7,0,1,3,2,0,0,2,3,5

Green,4,1,4,3,1,1,3,1,1,0,1,3,2

Other,0,0,0,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0

[table]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Britain Predicts[/td]

[td]Economist[/td]

[td]Election Maps[/td]

[td]Electoral Calculus[/td]

[td]Focaldata[/td]

[td]FT[/td]

[td]Ipsos[/td]

[td]JLP[/td]

[td]More in Common[/td]

[td]Savanta[/td]

[td]Survation[/td]

[td]WeThink[/td]

[td]YouGov[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lab[/td]

[td]435[/td]

[td]441[/td]

[td]452[/td]

[td]469[/td]

[td]451[/td]

[td]459[/td]

[td]450[/td]

[td]451[/td]

[td]407[/td]

[td]516[/td]

[td]482[/td]

[td]465[/td]

[td]421[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Con[/td]

[td]98[/td]

[td]110[/td]

[td]82[/td]

[td]61[/td]

[td]113[/td]

[td]91[/td]

[td]118[/td]

[td]111[/td]

[td]155[/td]

[td]53[/td]

[td]75[/td]

[td]76[/td]

[td]114[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]LibD[/td]

[td]62[/td]

[td]52[/td]

[td]69[/td]

[td]71[/td]

[td]50[/td]

[td]64[/td]

[td]38[/td]

[td]50[/td]

[td]49[/td]

[td]50[/td]

[td]57[/td]

[td]52[/td]

[td]66[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SNP[/td]

[td]23[/td]

[td]23[/td]

[td]17[/td]

[td]15[/td]

[td]14[/td]

[td]13[/td]

[td]15[/td]

[td]13[/td]

[td]17[/td]

[td]8[/td]

[td]12[/td]

[td]29[/td]

[td]19[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PlaidC[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Reform[/td]

[td]6[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]7[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Green[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Other[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Britain Predicts Economist Election Maps Electoral Calculus Focaldata FT Ipsos JLP More in Common Savanta Survation WeThink YouGov Lab 435 441 452 469 451 459 450 451 407 516 482 465 421 Con 98 110 82 61 113 91 118 111 155 53 75 76 114 LibD 62 52 69 71 50 64 38 50 49 50 57 52 66 SNP 23 23 17 15 14 13 15 13 17 8 12 29 19 PlaidC 3 3 4 3 2 2 4 3 2 4 2 3 4 Reform 6 1 3 7 0 1 3 2 0 0 2 3 5 Green 4 1 4 3 1 1 3 1 1 0 1 3 2 Other 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Can't remember if it was you, Billy, or another member I posted this to before, but you can generate BBCode tables from a CSV. This one is good, but since the 'th' tags are unsupported in this software, you will need to manually edit those to 'td' tags.The CSV (note, the comma at the very beginning because we need a blank cell there):Convert the CSV and post the result here to generate the table: