Today at 12:38:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WBoAq3UiR_w&amp;ab_channel=LBC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WBoAq3UiR_w&amp;ab_channel=LBC</a>
Today at 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:24:16 pm
Still no polls yet today. There is going to be an avalanche of standard and MRP polls today and tomorrow. Then nothing on Thursday except photos of dogs at polling stations.

Many polls are predicting the Tories end up with around 120 seats or less, but by no means all. If the Tories do better than that, then a lot of pollsters are going to end up with sloppy omelette on their faces, and likely various crevices.   
Today at 12:44:28 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:24:16 pm
Still no polls yet today. There is going to be an avalanche of standard and MRP polls today and tomorrow. Then nothing on Thursday except photos of dogs at polling stations.

Tomorrow will be the last day the polls are published in this election cycle, only the exit poll is announced on polling day itself, & that's when the poll closes at 10pm
Today at 12:48:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:41:41 pm
Many polls are predicting the Tories end up with around 120 seats or less, but by no means all. If the Tories do better than that, then a lot of pollsters are going to end up with sloppy omelette on their faces, and likely various crevices.
It certainly seems like the Tories have stemmed the blood loss.  They're not particularly eating into the Labour vote share (still around 39-41%) but have seemingly lured a few back from Reform UK.  Probably as much to do with the Reform mask slipping as anything the Tories have done.

At one stage it looked like the Tories would struggle for 20% of the vote but that looks more like being 25% now.  A 15% lead for Labour will be a resounding majority and the end of this wretched government but I think the Tories will comfortably get more than 120 seats.

As ever though it depends if people can be arsed voting and, if they do, whether they hold their nose and vote for Labour/Tory or make their protest by voting for an unelectable candidate (select Lib Dem areas exempted).
Today at 12:51:28 pm
Redfield and Wilton 20k last poll, out 5PM today.
Today at 01:01:26 pm
Today at 01:06:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:01:26 pm
That final sentence ;D

Made me smile :)

It's a pretty tough read throughout for the Tory campaign machine for sure.
