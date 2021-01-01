

Ive assumed you were suggesting it wasn't a progressive policy. I was saying that unblocking Gays from marriage is progressive



Really not sure what you're on about to be honest. When I got married, we invited other people randomly on our ship to attend if they wanted to. Two of our best friends - one from America and one from Australia had been with each other for years, but weren't married. The joy and happiness when they finally were allowed to get married in America was fantastic. That such a right hadn't been allowed before that was criminal.Still see them from time to time as we go on holiday and they have been to Liverpool a few times as well.A really nice couple and it pissed me off if anyone tries to 'weaponise' this - these are real people that went through shite. Can we not do this please?