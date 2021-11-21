The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.



So you think that mislabelling is a thing and that it's not just a one-way street.Quite a few things I've been reading of late (from the 'far left') - they are the far-left, I agree as I'm (gasp!) actually (According to that graph thingy on the bottom left place in it) are basically lies based on the mislabelling of people like myself (Labour voter all my life, want a Socialist government that could actually get voted in to restore the services in the country and help all it's people) as a 'Tory Apologist' for 'Liebur' and the 'traitor' Kier Starmer who is worse, apparantly than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.For me, I think you have to be a realist and you have to temper your expectations.I haven't got a problem with what you want, but I have a problem with your idea that it can be a magic sweep of a magic brush to magically make everything work again - the country was totally fucked when Labour took over under Blair. Although Labour did a ton of things to help people and rebuild services and the NHS, they ran out of time and the country were far too happy seeing their doctor quickly and getting treatment in hospitals in a timely manner. Having their kids taught well was for dickheads and expecting councils to prosper and bring that prosperity to bear was fucking stupid. Also having an armed service that could defend the country was dim. Having a police force and ambulance service and enough doctors and nurses and teachers and workers across the board was something that this country did not want thank you very much.So the UK voted for - and got - a fucking shambles and a fucking wrecked and burning and broken country where literally everything was fucked up and literally covered in shit.Now Labour (Sorry Liebur apparantly) and the re-incarnation of Pol-Pot (Or was he left - I forget?) are expected to turn the UK into the Socialist Republic of Blighty.Well that's not going to happen. Depends how long they get (again) to see what they want to fix (again) before this fucking stupid country decides it doesn't like nice things and then probably votes in a shower of Neo-Nazis to really teach us a lesson..