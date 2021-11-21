« previous next »
There's a book about that, I'm sure you will love the author.

I liked his book 'Chelsea' actually. He made some excellent points.

Bloody 'ell.....C*H*A*V*S
It's instilled in you - brainwashing, if you like - from an early age that if you don't have the latest shiny thing, you're a failure in life. And nobody wants to be a failure, right? Women won't want to sleep with you, friends will laugh at you, your kids won't respect you.

Corporations don't spend $billions every year on advertising because advertising doesn't work.

We've also seen the emergence of a celebridee-deifying culture. They're pictured as the epitome of glam, wearing their beautiful clothes and jewellery, and having the most amazing lives (which in many cases is a myth, a veneer for the public)

Riding on the back of that message are the right wing, peddling the line that if you work hard (to make even more money for wealthy, capital-owning parasites) and be a good little boy/girl, then you, too can have these shiny things.

It's the biggest con-job in history.

Well, second-biggest. Organised religion wins that accolade by an immeasurable distance.

My advice? Do as little as you can get away with in work, for the most financial reward. Spend your money on experiences that create memories. And campaign for rich bastards to be way more taxed.



Disagree with most of that. I've never been that arsed about money - unlike some of my family - we were poor when I was young and I wasn't arsed. I started working at 15 while still at school and still at it more than 40 years later. If I want some shit, I'll save up and buy it. But it's shit that I want - which would rarely intersect with other things people might buy - my car is over 20 years old for instance and I'm not arsed as long as it tootles up and down.

Also - I like working hard - I like earning my money. I used to work for Giro in the 80s and 90s and although we partied very, very hard - we worked very hard as well - probably the most professional and brilliant people that I've ever worked with and technically excellent across the board.

I fail to see why working hard can ever be seen as a bad thing. Work hard. Play hard. Any money I've earned myself, I've earned myself and I'm more than happy for that money to be taxed to help the country, to help schools, hospitals, the services, care homes, councils and everything else that makes this a great country.

I've never, ever got why people hate being taxed either - America is a great example of a place that's full of money and is an absolute shithole due to no money being invested in it - if you want to live in a shithole then fine - moan about tax - if you want to live in a place where people get cared for, kids have things to do, people care about each other and people help each other then investing in a country that you can be proud of is a way to go.

Also taxing the very rich more and corporations and billionaires and the like would be a great idea as well - I've seen a few things by billionaries and millionaires who are DEMANDING to be taxed more so they can help lift the country.
On tax.. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/01/twice-as-many-britons-want-tax-rises-as-want-cuts-survey-finds

Twice as many Britons want tax rises as want cuts, survey finds

Twice as many Britons support tax increases to pay for public services as those who believe they should be reduced even if it means further public service cuts, according to new a report.

A study released by abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, a research body set up by the fund manager, said the public are willing to support policies that they dont think will benefit their own finances, despite almost two in five (39%) of households now classed as having serious financial difficulties. The number of households with finances in distress has increased by 2.9 million since the last election in 2019, when 28% were in that situation.

About a third of the 5,572 people surveyed said they supported raising their taxes if it benefitted other people with more hours of free childcare, cheaper energy tariffs for lower-income households and an increase in child benefit.

Mubin Haq, the trusts chief executive, said: People realise in terms of what the parties are promising on public services that there is a massive gap on whats needed and what money is available. That is why the public backs these tax rises, because they would rather have that than even more deterioration of public services.

Both parties have ruled out tax rises for income tax and VAT, while the Conservatives have said they would knock 2p off national insurance contributions, cut stamp duty and give a tax break to pensioners.

In June, the Guardian reported that the Labour party has been drawing up options to raise money to rebuild public services with extra wealth taxes.

The next government will have to implement further cuts of between £10bn and £20bn on unprotected Whitehall departments if it wants to reduce debt and avoid raising taxes, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

However, the head of the IFS, Paul Johnson, said a Labour government would raise taxes or soften debt rules before it embarked on another round of cuts. Johnson said the pressures on public spending were so powerful that he could not envisage a Labour chancellor making cuts to balance the books

Prof Sharon Collard, chair in personal finance at the University of Bristol, said: The findings clearly show that people in the UK have much more nuanced views on these key election issues than the media headlines would sometimes have us believe. They understand there are trade-offs between what is good for their own household finances and what is good for the country overall.
So, for instance, I posted the details of the leaflet I got from the Socialist Workers in my area in Liverpool (Allerton) - they didn't have any of that even mentioned.

Their three top points were Stopping what's going on Gaza, Establishing the Palestianian State and cutting school fees.

The NHS came fourth.

They didn't even mention anything like you have (Which I don't particularly disagree with - this trickle down economics doesn't work, hasn't worked and will never work - and Labour have said that time and again under Starmer)


So... Are the 'far left' out of touch with the needs of people in this country? Does this make them more electable to people who can't feed their kids or turn the heating on or who can barely afford to travel to work..?

The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.
didn't he do a bungee jump earlier, he's a weird fucker, why anyone would want to vote for a party led by someone who helped to enable the Tories is anyone's guess.

I guess it allows for Project Tory Destruction to take affect

As much as I hold the Lib Dems in disdain, from their point of view I think they have run a clever campaign. Yes,  theyve taken a page from the book of BoJo when it comes to acting like clowns but its worked wonders for the chief political clown BoJo and it gets them coverage which is something they have suffered with over the last few years and their dreadful 2019 performance, and some of it like the canoeing is quite clever because its linked to the sewage issues the Tories have presided over. And if nothing else it gives us a nice break from the 24/7 coverage afforded to Frottage.
The word 'Establishment' gets bandied around quite a lot. It's often used to explain why many people feel alienated by Westminster politics, or even democracy. It's been said that Reform UK's vote is inflated by disgust with the Establishment. But what do people understand by 'Establishment'? Is the Labour Party part of the Establishment for example?
'The establishment' is a phrase beloved by contrarians and grifters, as it appeals to those who feel they have missed out on life due to dark forces rather than more dominant things like lack of ability and/or lack of ambition. (I write this as someone with no great abilities or ambition.) But it is a powerful feeling for many who feel they deserve(d) better and wish to be absolved of any personal blame/culpability.

Grifters can make great use of these (largely) perceived grievances. Look at the likes of Jordan Peterson and Russell Brand. Peterson (courts and) has a huge following amongst Incels and assorted 'manosphere' failures; and Brand (and people like him) have most of the rest of the shitstains who actually want to be like him/them.

This effect has always been there. But it is worse now - probably due to social media. The 'failures' are now more likely to identify themselves as failures because they cannot help but compare their lives with the (largely) fantasy shit on social media. It was different in the past when people largely compared their lives with those who lived around them. I think they still (largely) understood injustice, or even being oppressed, but they did not feel like 'failures'. On the contrary, they were often more heroic in their response, striving for real change (fight) rather than shift all responsibility to others and passively react (a bit of an oxymoron that, but you probably understand what I mean).

Fαrαge is your political version (well, one of many: Johnson, Sunak, etc.). It is the explanation (it's not your fault that your life is shit) combined with the simple solution (deport or shoot foreigners on the beaches) which appeals to these simpleminded folks.

I'm probably talking a load of bollocks. I just know that I cannot stand the rise of the social media grifters and the (truly) pathetic people who follow them.
The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.
I couldn't agree more but this way of re-writing the political spectrum came about by people accepting it as fact to attack Labour.
The far left argued the center left are centrists and called themselves the left, they then argued and still do that the centrists are trying to purge the Labour party of left wingers when this was a lie.  many people accepted this propaganda and attacked Labour for doing this.
I couldn't agree more but this way of re-writing the political spectrum came about by people accepting it as fact to attack Labour.
The far left argued the center left are centrists and called themselves the left, they then argued and still do that the centrists are trying to purge the Labour party of left wingers when this was a lie.  many people accepted this propaganda and attacked Labour for doing this.

Equally, there is a tendency to present sensible left wing policies, like the ones Keir Starmer proposed when he ran for the Labour leadership, as some unachievable far left fantasy.
The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.

Agree. 
Equally, there is a tendency to present sensible left wing policies, like the ones Keir Starmer proposed when he ran for the Labour leadership, as some unachievable far left fantasy.
What far left policys were you thinking of?
At some point in the past were some people confusing 'left' and 'far left' in a general sense, with 'left' and 'far left' within the Labour party.
The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.


I don't think it's even a case of 'left' and 'far left'

There's a wide spread of policy that different groupings 'on the left' take to heart as being the most important. For some it's Palestine, for others it's 'social justice warrior' issues (focus on minority rights). Neither of these matter that much to the majority of British people (and turn-off many). Leftists who are predominantly concerned with the environment have moved across to the Greens.

Then there's the ones focusing on more 'economic' issues - public services (funding & who should provide them), tax (and where the burden should fall), workers' rights, etc. This is the stuff that is bread and butter for most people in the UK.

There's obviously a lot of crossover between the different groupings, so this is a case of 'where is the main focus'?

Yet the loudest groups amongst 'the left', and certainly the ones that seem to energise younger people, are the former three groupings. As such, those promoting the economic issues argument are usually drowned out. and the general public comes to think of 'the left' as these protest-obsessed people campaigning on issues that are of little interest to most of the UK population.


One thing the past few pages of this thread have reinforced, there's not actually that many left-of-centre people on here. Most are capitalism-supporting centrists.
What far left policys were you thinking of?

"the ones Keir Starmer proposed when he ran for the Labour leadership"
Waiting for the avalanche of final polls which will hopefully confirm no late swing to the Tories.

July 4 cant come soon enough.
What far left policys were you thinking of?

Some of the stuff the likes of Galloway spout about Jews, Russia/NATO, LGBT issues, anti EU, climate change denial etc are what I would describe as far left. The policies Starmer proposed when he ran for Labour leader were solidly left wing.
Waiting for the avalanche of final polls which will hopefully confirm no late swing to the Tories.

July 4 cant come soon enough.

When are the final polls due out?
The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.

So you think that mislabelling is a thing and that it's not just a one-way street.

Quite a few things I've been reading of late (from the 'far left') - they are the far-left, I agree as I'm (gasp!) actually (According to that graph thingy on the bottom left place in it) are basically lies based on the mislabelling of people like myself (Labour voter all my life, want a Socialist government that could actually get voted in to restore the services in the country and help all it's people) as a 'Tory Apologist' for 'Liebur' and the 'traitor' Kier Starmer who is worse, apparantly than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.


For me, I think you have to be a realist and you have to temper your expectations.

I haven't got a problem with what you want, but I have a problem with your idea that it can be a magic sweep of a magic brush to magically make everything work again - the country was totally fucked when Labour took over under Blair. Although Labour did a ton of things to help people and rebuild services and the NHS, they ran out of time and the country were far too happy seeing their doctor quickly and getting treatment in hospitals in a timely manner. Having their kids taught well was for dickheads and expecting councils to prosper and bring that prosperity to bear was fucking stupid. Also having an armed service that could defend the country was dim. Having a police force and ambulance service and enough doctors and nurses and teachers and workers across the board was something that this country did not want thank you very much.

So the UK voted for - and got - a fucking shambles and a fucking wrecked and burning and broken country where literally everything was fucked up and literally covered in shit.

Now Labour (Sorry Liebur apparantly) and the re-incarnation of Pol-Pot (Or was he left - I forget?) are expected to turn the UK into the Socialist Republic of Blighty.

Well that's not going to happen. Depends how long they get (again) to see what they want to fix (again) before this fucking stupid country decides it doesn't like nice things and then probably votes in a shower of Neo-Nazis to really teach us a lesson..
So you think that mislabelling is a thing and that it's not just a one-way street.

Quite a few things I've been reading of late (from the 'far left') - they are the far-left, I agree as I'm (gasp!) actually (According to that graph thingy on the bottom left place in it) are basically lies based on the mislabelling of people like myself (Labour voter all my life, want a Socialist government that could actually get voted in to restore the services in the country and help all it's people) as a 'Tory Apologist' for 'Liebur' and the 'traitor' Kier Starmer who is worse, apparantly than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.


For me, I think you have to be a realist and you have to temper your expectations.

I haven't got a problem with what you want, but I have a problem with your idea that it can be a magic sweep of a magic brush to magically make everything work again - the country was totally fucked when Labour took over under Blair. Although Labour did a ton of things to help people and rebuild services and the NHS, they ran out of time and the country were far too happy seeing their doctor quickly and getting treatment in hospitals in a timely manner. Having their kids taught well was for dickheads and expecting councils to prosper and bring that prosperity to bear was fucking stupid. Also having an armed service that could defend the country was dim. Having a police force and ambulance service and enough doctors and nurses and teachers and workers across the board was something that this country did not want thank you very much.

So the UK voted for - and got - a fucking shambles and a fucking wrecked and burning and broken country where literally everything was fucked up and literally covered in shit.

Now Labour (Sorry Liebur apparantly) and the re-incarnation of Pol-Pot (Or was he left - I forget?) are expected to turn the UK into the Socialist Republic of Blighty.

Well that's not going to happen. Depends how long they get (again) to see what they want to fix (again) before this fucking stupid country decides it doesn't like nice things and then probably votes in a shower of Neo-Nazis to really teach us a lesson..

"Aim for the sky and you'll reach the ceiling. Aim for the ceiling and you'll stay on the floor."
I don't think it's even a case of 'left' and 'far left'

There's a wide spread of policy that different groupings 'on the left' take to heart as being the most important. For some it's Palestine, for others it's 'social justice warrior' issues (focus on minority rights). Neither of these matter that much to the majority of British people (and turn-off many). Leftists who are predominantly concerned with the environment have moved across to the Greens.

Then there's the ones focusing on more 'economic' issues - public services (funding & who should provide them), tax (and where the burden should fall), workers' rights, etc. This is the stuff that is bread and butter for most people in the UK.

There's obviously a lot of crossover between the different groupings, so this is a case of 'where is the main focus'?

Yet the loudest groups amongst 'the left', and certainly the ones that seem to energise younger people, are the former three groupings. As such, those promoting the economic issues argument are usually drowned out. and the general public comes to think of 'the left' as these protest-obsessed people campaigning on issues that are of little interest to most of the UK population.



"One thing the past few pages of this thread have reinforced, there's not actually that many left-of-centre people on here. Most are capitalism-supporting centrists."






Based on? That sounds another case of wilful mislabelling from the 'left' (or far-left if you prefer) of people that have left-leaning values and have voted for those all their life.


As I said above, for instance, in those political tests I've taken the square thingy one, I come solidly in the bottom-left section, but I'm also a realist and I realise the value of stuff - although that value comes at a cost and not every valuable thing can be enacted at once by any incoming party. Things take time. Priorities exist. Rome wasn't built in a day.

People calling people 'centrists' (And I'm not saying you're doing this) has now been morphed into an insult on many posts I see in Social Media


'He's a centrist - which means Tory, obviously'


Whereas if you were a true centrist, you'd be 50% towards Labour (The left) and 50% towards the Tories (The right) - I honestly have never met ANYONE in my life that is as much a fan as the Tories as they are of Labour - can you cite any examples where someone on here is 50% as keen on the Tories as they are Labour?

If you were talking about me (for instance) then I think that the Tories are c*nts. I expect you'd get the same answer for a large majority of the people on here as well.
'The establishment' is a phrase beloved by contrarians and grifters, as it appeals to those who feel they have missed out on life due to dark forces rather than more dominant things like lack of ability and/or lack of ambition. (I write this as someone with no great abilities or ambition.) But it is a powerful feeling for many who feel they deserve(d) better and wish to be absolved of any personal blame/culpability.

Grifters can make great use of these (largely) perceived grievances. Look at the likes of Jordan Peterson and Russell Brand. Peterson (courts and) has a huge following amongst Incels and assorted 'manosphere' failures; and Brand (and people like him) have most of the rest of the shitstains who actually want to be like him/them.

This effect has always been there. But it is worse now - probably due to social media. The 'failures' are now more likely to identify themselves as failures because they cannot help but compare their lives with the (largely) fantasy shit on social media. It was different in the past when people largely compared their lives with those who lived around them. I think they still (largely) understood injustice, or even being oppressed, but they did not feel like 'failures'. On the contrary, they were often more heroic in their response, striving for real change (fight) rather than shift all responsibility to others and passively react (a bit of an oxymoron that, but you probably understand what I mean).

Fαrαge is your political version (well, one of many: Johnson, Sunak, etc.). It is the explanation (it's not your fault that your life is shit) combined with the simple solution (deport or shoot foreigners on the beaches) which appeals to these simpleminded folks.

I'm probably talking a load of bollocks. I just know that I cannot stand the rise of the social media grifters and the (truly) pathetic people who follow them.

Cheers JC. I think there's some sense in all of that. But is that all it is? Or do people think an 'Establishment' can exist aside from the kind of paranoia and opportunism you've just described? And if so what is its purpose?
"Aim for the sky and you'll reach the ceiling. Aim for the ceiling and you'll stay on the floor."

Aim for the Sky in this country and you'll put a lot of people off - see Jeremy Corbyn for example and the Tories get another 5 years.
Aim for the Sky in this country and you'll put a lot of people off - see Jeremy Corbyn for example and the Tories get another 5 years.

I think the problem with Corbyn was more the messenger than the message. Get someone with a similar domestic platform, someone who can actually lead and doesn't have Corbyn's baggage and I don't see why it couldn't win. Even Corbyn got around 40% of the vote when he was lesser known - the same vote share this time around looks to be enough for a Labour supermajority given the right wing vote has split when it didn't back then.
Some of the stuff the likes of Galloway spout about Jews, Russia/NATO, LGBT issues, anti EU, climate change denial etc are what I would describe as far left. The policies Starmer proposed when he ran for Labour leader were solidly left wing.
It's also about how you argue these policys. the reasons why you support these policys. why is everything decent seen as left wing anyway.

I class anyone arguing for Nationalisation using the clause 4 argument of the means of production should be in the peoples hands as far left.
A center left argument will be it's the decent thing to do, people should not be forced to sit in the cold freezing because they can't afford to pay their energy bills. b
Continuing that same argument, a left winger will argue we have to tear up this Capitalist system while the center left will argue for Windfall taxes and a change in the tax system.
At some point in the past were some people confusing 'left' and 'far left' in a general sense, with 'left' and 'far left' within the Labour party.

How far is the far left, further than the left?  5 km?
Whereas if you were a true centrist, you'd be 50% towards Labour (The left) and 50% towards the Tories (The right) - I honestly have never met ANYONE in my life that is as much a fan as the Tories as they are of Labour - can you cite any examples where someone on here is 50% as keen on the Tories as they are Labour?


Labour/Tory is just political party tiribalism.

Looking at individual policies is much more illustrative.


Oh, and that Political Compass test you mention... look where 2024 Labour are on it  ;)

https://www.politicalcompass.org/uk2024

Isn't the distinction between 'Left' and 'Far Left' a question of how you believe rather than just what you believe?

Perhaps those on the Far Left know the truth and no amount of contrary facts can upset their calm certainty about things. They are ideologues in other words. The ordinary Left, on the other hand, do tend to have the power of facing unpleasant facts and retain a capacity to change their minds and even - horror - admit they might be wrong. Of course everyone, or practically everyone outside a cult, believes they possess the capacity to change their minds. But in practice this often doesn't happen. George Galloway has, for example, never bee wrong about anything. I think Jeremy Corbyn has always been right too. The more you are in the grip of an ideology the more it is possible to bend every single fact your way of course. 'One plus one is three' and all that. Also, the more you tend to come out with heroic phrases like "He's always on the right side of history" and other such bullshit.

It's also about how you argue these policys. the reasons why you support these policys. why is everything decent seen as left wing anyway.

I class anyone arguing for Nationalisation using the clause 4 argument of the means of production should be in the peoples hands as far left.
A center left argument will be it's the decent thing to do, people should not be forced to sit in the cold freezing because they can't afford to pay their energy bills. b
Continuing that same argument, a left winger will argue we have to tear up this Capitalist system while the center left will argue for Windfall taxes and a change in the tax system.

You're arguing optics rather than substance. It's a left wing policy however you want to frame it or argue for it. For example, gay marriage was a progressive policy; whether you argue for it as an LGBT rights issue or whether you frame it as facilitating homosexual couples to settle down into traditional nuclear families, it's still a progressive policy.
Although one could argue that there's nothing 'progressive' about 'traditional nuclear families'. In which case assimilating gays to an old-fashioned bourgeois institution like the family is a reactionary tendency. 
Like buying clobber out of Flannels on tick that will he out of style by the time they finish paying for it.


Theres loads of examples. The one that always makes me laugh is the young and beautiful aka influencers on social media taking pictures of themselves in Dubai with the Burj Al Arab hotel (costs about £4-10k a night) in the background its in the fucking background for a reason, because your not actually staying at the Burj Al Arab because if you were you would be taking the pictures inside the damn hotel, instead your standing in the public beach taking a picture of yourself standing infront of a very nice hotel you cant afford.
'The establishment' is a phrase beloved by contrarians and grifters, as it appeals to those who feel they have missed out on life due to dark forces rather than more dominant things like lack of ability and/or lack of ambition. (I write this as someone with no great abilities or ambition.) But it is a powerful feeling for many who feel they deserve(d) better and wish to be absolved of any personal blame/culpability.

Grifters can make great use of these (largely) perceived grievances. Look at the likes of Jordan Peterson and Russell Brand. Peterson (courts and) has a huge following amongst Incels and assorted 'manosphere' failures; and Brand (and people like him) have most of the rest of the shitstains who actually want to be like him/them.

This effect has always been there. But it is worse now - probably due to social media. The 'failures' are now more likely to identify themselves as failures because they cannot help but compare their lives with the (largely) fantasy shit on social media. It was different in the past when people largely compared their lives with those who lived around them. I think they still (largely) understood injustice, or even being oppressed, but they did not feel like 'failures'. On the contrary, they were often more heroic in their response, striving for real change (fight) rather than shift all responsibility to others and passively react (a bit of an oxymoron that, but you probably understand what I mean).

Fαrαge is your political version (well, one of many: Johnson, Sunak, etc.). It is the explanation (it's not your fault that your life is shit) combined with the simple solution (deport or shoot foreigners on the beaches) which appeals to these simpleminded folks.

I'm probably talking a load of bollocks. I just know that I cannot stand the rise of the social media grifters and the (truly) pathetic people who follow them.

Is it just that, though?

How do you quantify 'The Establishment', when it comes to things, such as: Hillsborough, Grenfell, The Post Office, Orgreave and the miners strike, Windrush, Infected Blood, The Cardiff Five, Guildford Four, etc.
Although one could argue that there's nothing 'progressive' about 'traditional nuclear families'. In which case assimilating gays to an old-fashioned bourgeois institution like the family is a reactionary tendency.


The 'progressive' aspect is allowing them the same choice as hetero couples, and not discriminating against them for some backwards, puritanical bullshit reason.



How far is the far left, further than the left?  5 km?
It's not so much the distance as the chasm in between.
You're arguing optics rather than substance. It's a left wing policy however you want to frame it or argue for it. For example, gay marriage was a progressive policy; whether you argue for it as an LGBT rights issue or whether you frame it as facilitating homosexual couples to settle down into traditional nuclear families, it's still a progressive policy.
Yes they are classed as left wing but the arguments made for these policys and how they play a part in their aims to change society will also define whether the policy is far left or left wing. the far left will make the arguments about ideology and the Capitalist system when the centre left will argue for the same policys with decency, this is why I said, why is everything decent seen as left wing.
Seen a whisper that Starmer will appoint David Milliband as Foreign Sec, instead of current Shadow David Lammy.

I wouldn't be unhappy with this (apart from a discomfort over the use of unelected people in senior governmental positions) as I think Milliband is capable... and Lammy can be a bit of an oaf.

why I said, why is everything decent seen as left wing.


It depends on your personal politics, though, surely?

If you are a wealthy businessperson, you might see high, progressive taxes as immoral, whilst tax breaks for business people as 'decent' ("I give jobs to dozens of people").

A very pious religious person will have a view that many things we (as socially progressive) consider decent (from an equal rights perspective) to be shocking, and instead see oppression of personal freedoms as 'decent'

Seen a whisper that Starmer will appoint David Milliband as Foreign Sec, instead of current Shadow David Lammy.

I wouldn't be unhappy with this (apart from a discomfort over the use of unelected people in senior governmental positions) as I think Milliband is capable... and Lammy can be a bit of an oaf.



They made (rightly) a song and dance about Cameron being made Foreign Secretary, cant then go and do the same. Its shit like this if it were to happen that turns people off politics. Plus, I have little time for David Miliband, he lost the leadership contest in 2010 threw his toys out of the pram and stormed off like a man-child which I didnt agree with.
Electoral Calculus did another poll yesterday, gives Labour a 290 seat majority.

Labour 470
Tory benches 61
LDs 71
Def 7
SNP 15
Electoral Calculus did another poll yesterday, gives Labour a 290 seat majority.

Labour 470
Tory benches 61
LDs 71
Def 7
SNP 15


How many MPs can actually fit on one side of the Commons chamber? Would half the party have to sit on the opposition benches just to fit in? ;D
How many MPs can actually fit on one side of the Commons chamber? Would half the party have to sit on the opposition benches just to fit in? ;D

Is that what would happen? Labour on one side and the rest on the other? Would be funny with the torys sat at the back or even standing..
I don't like using left, far left, or right, far right.

I think regressive and progressive, are much more descriptive.
