

It's instilled in you - brainwashing, if you like - from an early age that if you don't have the latest shiny thing, you're a failure in life. And nobody wants to be a failure, right? Women won't want to sleep with you, friends will laugh at you, your kids won't respect you.



Corporations don't spend $billions every year on advertising because advertising doesn't work.



We've also seen the emergence of a celebridee-deifying culture. They're pictured as the epitome of glam, wearing their beautiful clothes and jewellery, and having the most amazing lives (which in many cases is a myth, a veneer for the public)



Riding on the back of that message are the right wing, peddling the line that if you work hard (to make even more money for wealthy, capital-owning parasites) and be a good little boy/girl, then you, too can have these shiny things.



It's the biggest con-job in history.



Well, second-biggest. Organised religion wins that accolade by an immeasurable distance.



My advice? Do as little as you can get away with in work, for the most financial reward. Spend your money on experiences that create memories. And campaign for rich bastards to be way more taxed.







Disagree with most of that. I've never been that arsed about money - unlike some of my family - we were poor when I was young and I wasn't arsed. I started working at 15 while still at school and still at it more than 40 years later. If I want some shit, I'll save up and buy it. But it's shit that I want - which would rarely intersect with other things people might buy - my car is over 20 years old for instance and I'm not arsed as long as it tootles up and down.Also - I like working hard - I like earning my money. I used to work for Giro in the 80s and 90s and although we partied very, very hard - we worked very hard as well - probably the most professional and brilliant people that I've ever worked with and technically excellent across the board.I fail to see why working hard can ever be seen as a bad thing. Work hard. Play hard. Any money I've earned myself, I've earned myself and I'm more than happy for that money to be taxed to help the country, to help schools, hospitals, the services, care homes, councils and everything else that makes this a great country.I've never, ever got why people hate being taxed either - America is a great example of a place that's full of money and is an absolute shithole due to no money being invested in it - if you want to live in a shithole then fine - moan about tax - if you want to live in a place where people get cared for, kids have things to do, people care about each other and people help each other then investing in a country that you can be proud of is a way to go.Also taxing the very rich more and corporations and billionaires and the like would be a great idea as well - I've seen a few things by billionaries and millionaires who are DEMANDING to be taxed more so they can help lift the country.