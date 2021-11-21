« previous next »
There's a book about that, I'm sure you will love the author.

I liked his book 'Chelsea' actually. He made some excellent points.

Bloody 'ell.....C*H*A*V*S
It's instilled in you - brainwashing, if you like - from an early age that if you don't have the latest shiny thing, you're a failure in life. And nobody wants to be a failure, right? Women won't want to sleep with you, friends will laugh at you, your kids won't respect you.

Corporations don't spend $billions every year on advertising because advertising doesn't work.

We've also seen the emergence of a celebridee-deifying culture. They're pictured as the epitome of glam, wearing their beautiful clothes and jewellery, and having the most amazing lives (which in many cases is a myth, a veneer for the public)

Riding on the back of that message are the right wing, peddling the line that if you work hard (to make even more money for wealthy, capital-owning parasites) and be a good little boy/girl, then you, too can have these shiny things.

It's the biggest con-job in history.

Well, second-biggest. Organised religion wins that accolade by an immeasurable distance.

My advice? Do as little as you can get away with in work, for the most financial reward. Spend your money on experiences that create memories. And campaign for rich bastards to be way more taxed.



Disagree with most of that. I've never been that arsed about money - unlike some of my family - we were poor when I was young and I wasn't arsed. I started working at 15 while still at school and still at it more than 40 years later. If I want some shit, I'll save up and buy it. But it's shit that I want - which would rarely intersect with other things people might buy - my car is over 20 years old for instance and I'm not arsed as long as it tootles up and down.

Also - I like working hard - I like earning my money. I used to work for Giro in the 80s and 90s and although we partied very, very hard - we worked very hard as well - probably the most professional and brilliant people that I've ever worked with and technically excellent across the board.

I fail to see why working hard can ever be seen as a bad thing. Work hard. Play hard. Any money I've earned myself, I've earned myself and I'm more than happy for that money to be taxed to help the country, to help schools, hospitals, the services, care homes, councils and everything else that makes this a great country.

I've never, ever got why people hate being taxed either - America is a great example of a place that's full of money and is an absolute shithole due to no money being invested in it - if you want to live in a shithole then fine - moan about tax - if you want to live in a place where people get cared for, kids have things to do, people care about each other and people help each other then investing in a country that you can be proud of is a way to go.

Also taxing the very rich more and corporations and billionaires and the like would be a great idea as well - I've seen a few things by billionaries and millionaires who are DEMANDING to be taxed more so they can help lift the country.
On tax.. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/01/twice-as-many-britons-want-tax-rises-as-want-cuts-survey-finds

Twice as many Britons want tax rises as want cuts, survey finds

Twice as many Britons support tax increases to pay for public services as those who believe they should be reduced even if it means further public service cuts, according to new a report.

A study released by abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, a research body set up by the fund manager, said the public are willing to support policies that they dont think will benefit their own finances, despite almost two in five (39%) of households now classed as having serious financial difficulties. The number of households with finances in distress has increased by 2.9 million since the last election in 2019, when 28% were in that situation.

About a third of the 5,572 people surveyed said they supported raising their taxes if it benefitted other people with more hours of free childcare, cheaper energy tariffs for lower-income households and an increase in child benefit.

Mubin Haq, the trusts chief executive, said: People realise in terms of what the parties are promising on public services that there is a massive gap on whats needed and what money is available. That is why the public backs these tax rises, because they would rather have that than even more deterioration of public services.

Both parties have ruled out tax rises for income tax and VAT, while the Conservatives have said they would knock 2p off national insurance contributions, cut stamp duty and give a tax break to pensioners.

In June, the Guardian reported that the Labour party has been drawing up options to raise money to rebuild public services with extra wealth taxes.

The next government will have to implement further cuts of between £10bn and £20bn on unprotected Whitehall departments if it wants to reduce debt and avoid raising taxes, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

However, the head of the IFS, Paul Johnson, said a Labour government would raise taxes or soften debt rules before it embarked on another round of cuts. Johnson said the pressures on public spending were so powerful that he could not envisage a Labour chancellor making cuts to balance the books

Prof Sharon Collard, chair in personal finance at the University of Bristol, said: The findings clearly show that people in the UK have much more nuanced views on these key election issues than the media headlines would sometimes have us believe. They understand there are trade-offs between what is good for their own household finances and what is good for the country overall.
So, for instance, I posted the details of the leaflet I got from the Socialist Workers in my area in Liverpool (Allerton) - they didn't have any of that even mentioned.

Their three top points were Stopping what's going on Gaza, Establishing the Palestianian State and cutting school fees.

The NHS came fourth.

They didn't even mention anything like you have (Which I don't particularly disagree with - this trickle down economics doesn't work, hasn't worked and will never work - and Labour have said that time and again under Starmer)


So... Are the 'far left' out of touch with the needs of people in this country? Does this make them more electable to people who can't feed their kids or turn the heating on or who can barely afford to travel to work..?

The left and the far left are not the same thing and I really wish you and some other posters would stop pretending they are.
didn't he do a bungee jump earlier, he's a weird fucker, why anyone would want to vote for a party led by someone who helped to enable the Tories is anyone's guess.

I guess it allows for Project Tory Destruction to take affect

As much as I hold the Lib Dems in disdain, from their point of view I think they have run a clever campaign. Yes,  theyve taken a page from the book of BoJo when it comes to acting like clowns but its worked wonders for the chief political clown BoJo and it gets them coverage which is something they have suffered with over the last few years and their dreadful 2019 performance, and some of it like the canoeing is quite clever because its linked to the sewage issues the Tories have presided over. And if nothing else it gives us a nice break from the 24/7 coverage afforded to Frottage.
