But doesn't that justify why he doesn't have a hard left manifesto. One because he wouldn't be able to implement it because the market would go into free fall*, 2 by not implementing it he's breaking his promises and showing the electorate they are right to distrust politicians, 3) and this is the important one , a hard left policy sees him in opposition , not in power.
* I suppose he could implement hard left policies and force the markets not to crash, but I can only see this happening via dictatorship/abuse of the military.