« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window  (Read 177825 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,527
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8640 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:24:05 pm
To be clear when I talk about inequality I don't literally mean full equality of outcome, everyone should earn exactly the same etc. That's clearly unworkable and indeed undesirable. But it can't be right that people get filthy rich off the back of the labour of others whilst those at the bottom remain stuck suffering Beveridge's 5 giants. Wealth doesn't just exist in the abstract, if someone is getting filthy rich it is coming at the expense of someone else. How is a situation like this morally justifiable? https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/04/ftse-100-ceos-average-uk-worker-salary-pay-wage-analysis


Its not morally justifiable, but my point is that the existence of the 5 giants and billionaires (or just extremely wealthy people) is not necessarily mutually exclusive. People make massive amounts of money from all kinds of ways, some immoral, some dubious but some perfectly moral (and keep in mind whats moral and what isnt is very subjective). As long as they are paying their taxes I have absolutely no issue in them being extremely rich.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8641 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
@oldfordie. Don't put any effort in, but from what you've seen, on a seat by seat basis , how do you see the hoc looking after Thursday?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8642 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm
@oldfordie. Don't put any effort in, but from what you've seen, on a seat by seat basis , how do you see the hoc looking after Thursday?

 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,191
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8643 on: Yesterday at 09:48:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:35:48 pm
Just heard Widdecombe denouncing multiculturalism and stating that only one language should be allowed to be spoken in Britain 🙄

She'd have fun in Wales.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8644 on: Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm »
I've lived in rented accommodation my whole life. I respect people who want to buy a house, but there seems to be a degree of obsession over it I've never understood. Personally I'm just not arsed about home ownership, and I never earned more than £18k a year in my life before my breakdown.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,527
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8645 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm
I've lived in rented accommodation my whole life. I respect people who want to buy a house, but there seems to be a degree of obsession over it I've never understood. Personally I'm just not arsed about home ownership, and I never earned more than £18k a year in my life before my breakdown.

I think its just laziness when people saying house prices and what they are really referring to is housing in general be that the cost of buying or cost of renting, theres also a strong relationship between the two in terms of movement Id imagine, if house prices go up so do rents.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8646 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
Heres a controversial opinion back at you, I dont think equality is that important. Making sure everyone has enough to eat, a secure roof over the their head, feels safe, access to medical care, a job (assuming they are healthy) etc thats what everyone needs, or lets put it a different way, no one should suffer the 5 giants that the Beveridge Report identified all those many years ago. Thats what the state should be doing for all its people, if its needs to tax the wealthy more to achieve that then fair enough, but people are not equal, some are more intelligent than others, some work harder than others, some studied more than others and so I have no issue in them earning more than I do for example.

This is exactly what I think. Contrary to the stats quoted by TheShanklyGates, it's the experience of poverty that matters to those at the bottom. What the left should be doing is citing all the numerous metrics showing how New Labour lifted millions upon millions out of poverty. Instead, they fixate on how those at the top grew richer under New Labour, asking how that's allowed. That's one of the arguments that led to 2016, that Labour did nothing for the poor, thus radical change was needed. Well, we got that radical change.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8647 on: Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm
@oldfordie. Don't put any effort in, but from what you've seen, on a seat by seat basis , how do you see the hoc looking after Thursday?
Aberfan Maseteg will deffo be Labour.
Aberdeen North will be SNP
.............. South SNP.
Ohh sod this for a Lark  :)

I would be guessing Paul. I did glance at what I saw as seats Torys will win and it came to 83 but there were a few toss ups and there will be a few surprises so I would think around 90 Tory seats. haven't checked Lib Dems or Labour majority.
I was looking at 50-100 Tory seats which is 10/11, not worth a bet for me.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8648 on: Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm
I think its just laziness when people saying house prices and what they are really referring to is housing in general be that the cost of buying or cost of renting, theres also a strong relationship between the two in terms of movement Id imagine, if house prices go up so do rents.

Well speaking for myself, I'd like an extra bedroom that I could turn into an office, and maybe a bit of garden. But truth be told, I struggle to clean what I have.  8)

I grew up in poverty, and I think my mental/emotional condition was a barrier to my earning a living long before I was consciously aware of it. I didn't get my first tax paying job until I was 28, and I was burned out after 10 years. As things stand though, as long as I have a roof over my head I'm happy. I've never really wanted more than I felt I needed. Maybe that holds me back though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,763
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8649 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm
I've lived in rented accommodation my whole life. I respect people who want to buy a house, but there seems to be a degree of obsession over it I've never understood. Personally I'm just not arsed about home ownership, and I never earned more than £18k a year in my life before my breakdown.

I feel similar, never really been that arsed which is probably just as well as I'll likely never afford one anyway!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8650 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm
Aberfan Maseteg will deffo be Labour.
Aberdeen North will be SNP
.............. South SNP.
Ohh sod this for a Lark  :)

I would be guessing Paul. I did glance at what I saw as seats Torys will win and it came to 83 but there were a few toss ups and there will be a few surprises so I would think around 90 Tory seats. haven't checked Lib Dems or Labour majority.
I was looking at 50-100 Tory seats which is 10/11, not worth a bet for me.

Cheers. So the bookies are looking at a probable pasting 😀.  Compared to what we've seen in the polls, that's very respectable for them.  Im happy for them to do ok, if it keeps the lid on reform.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,587
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8651 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
Four more sleeps.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8652 on: Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm
I feel similar, never really been that arsed which is probably just as well as I'll likely never afford one anyway!

It's the same way I'm not arsed about rich people. Yeah, I want people to pay their fair share, but I'm not angry that people have so much money. I do think there needs to be a review of how work/time/life balance is valued, though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,191
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8653 on: Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm
This is exactly what I think. Contrary to the stats quoted by TheShanklyGates, it's the experience of poverty that matters to those at the bottom. What the left should be doing is citing all the numerous metrics showing how New Labour lifted millions upon millions out of poverty. Instead, they fixate on how those at the top grew richer under New Labour, asking how that's allowed. That's one of the arguments that led to 2016, that Labour did nothing for the poor, thus radical change was needed. Well, we got that radical change.

Challenge to Sangria: Get through a post without bringing up Brexit unprompted and blaming it on the left. Status: Impossible.

Like I said to WLR, if wealth is being hoarded at the top that means it isn't going to the people at the bottom who actually generated it. We are a rich enough country that there is no excuse for anyone to be living in poverty.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8654 on: Yesterday at 10:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm
It's the same way I'm not arsed about rich people. Yeah, I want people to pay their fair share, but I'm not angry that people have so much money. I do think there needs to be a review of how work/time/life balance is valued, though.
I definitely believe that the advertiser's have made us lose sight of what makes us happy. I'm not sure if it's up to government to intervene. Maybe it is. Good knows how though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8655 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm »
Just posting the link as it's a long article. But it does indicate that The Tories could be buried under a 16% swing to Labour. Apparently in 1997 it was only around 10%.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/30/ten-things-to-watch-as-the-uk-general-election-results-roll-in
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8656 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm
Cheers. So the bookies are looking at a probable pasting 😀.  Compared to what we've seen in the polls, that's very respectable for them.  Im happy for them to do ok, if it keeps the lid on reform.
I would lover to see the Torys with under 50 seats but I will be surprised if it happens, not shocked though. under 100 was just wishful thinking a few weeks back but we are now seeing ultra safe Tory seats as Labour wins, incredible and unprecedented.

Am still puzzled over why Reforms price over 7 seats is so low. 6/5. 6/4. I did take 9/2 for this bet a few weeks back and now laid it off which is something I rarely do without good reason. I just don't see where these Reform seats will be won.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,795
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8657 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
Four more sleeps.

Got that Leona Lewis tune at the top of my playlist.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8658 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm
Challenge to Sangria: Get through a post without bringing up Brexit unprompted and blaming it on the left. Status: Impossible.

Like I said to WLR, if wealth is being hoarded at the top that means it isn't going to the people at the bottom who actually generated it. We are a rich enough country that there is no excuse for anyone to be living in poverty.

Because Brexit is the biggest single political catastrophe in my lifetime?

I've seen people on the right argue that people in power aren't listening, and thus they need a shakeup. First by voting Leave in 2016, and now by voting Reform in 2024. The centre needs shaking up, and thus we need radical change. Reform currently poll 2-3 times the Greens, the left's protest party of choice. And still the left continues to argue that the centre doesn't work, despite the evidence that the hard right pick up way more of the splinter votes than they do.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,191
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8659 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm
Because Brexit is the biggest single political catastrophe in my lifetime?

I've seen people on the right argue that people in power aren't listening, and thus they need a shakeup. First by voting Leave in 2016, and now by voting Reform in 2024. The centre needs shaking up, and thus we need radical change. Reform currently poll 2-3 times the Greens, the left's protest party of choice. And still the left continues to argue that the centre doesn't work, despite the evidence that the hard right pick up way more of the splinter votes than they do.

I honestly have no idea what your point even is any more. Brexit was a radical change, Brexit was bad, therefore all radical change is bad? Is that your argument?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,358
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8660 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:30:29 pm
Meanwhile, here are some Tory students going full mask-off Nazi.

https://x.com/Gabriel_Pogrund/status/1807335824230396037

Half-price Tories...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8661 on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Half-price Tories...

Half price Tooligans?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,358
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8662 on: Yesterday at 10:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm
Half price Tooligans?

Better than mine, damn it... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8663 on: Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:56:51 pm
Better than mine, damn it... ;D

You're welcome.  8) ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8664 on: Yesterday at 11:13:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
I honestly have no idea what your point even is any more. Brexit was a radical change, Brexit was bad, therefore all radical change is bad? Is that your argument?

The argument that the establishment does nothing for the people, therefore we need radical change. The hard left does it to split off the centre to their faction. It's effective to a certain extent. The exact same argument is used by the hard right, with rather more effectiveness. Every time the hard left uses that argument to bolster their faction, it bolsters the hard right even more.

The last yougov tracker has the Greens on 7%. Reform on 17%.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8665 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,191
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8666 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:13:54 pm
The argument that the establishment does nothing for the people, therefore we need radical change. The hard left does it to split off the centre to their faction. It's effective to a certain extent. The exact same argument is used by the hard right, with rather more effectiveness. Every time the hard left uses that argument to bolster their faction, it bolsters the hard right even more.

The last yougov tracker has the Greens on 7%. Reform on 17%.

I never said the political establishment does nothing, I said they haven't done enough. I'll never accept the argument that the left should stop pointing out establishment failures because if the centrists are discredited it may benefit the right. It is on the establishment to earn the trust of those tempted by the fringes, not on the left to shut up and accept it.

Conveniently, this guy seems to put it better than me ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/30/labour-stem-rise-populist-right-improving-lives-keir-starmer

Quote
Labour can stem rise of populist right by improving peoples lives, says Starmer
Pippa Crerar

Keir Starmer has said a new Labour government would have to stave off a rise of the populist right by urgently restoring faith in British politics through deeds, not words and making a material difference to peoples lives.

As the election campaign enters its final days, the Labour leader said that while hope has been kicked out of people, his plans for economic growth across the country, the NHS and the transition to renewables could help bring it back.

He vowed to bring an end to divisive and toxic culture wars that have beset the country if he makes it to No 10 and hold his ministers to high standards, with even the most senior figures sacked for serious breaches.

But in an interview with the Guardian, Starmer warned that a failure to address the disillusionment with British politics could result in a rise of the hard right as witnessed in France and other European countries. Its no good saying: Well, I dont like the rise of populism and nationalism. You have to understand why thats happening, he said. Its based in this disaffection, this sense that politics cannot be a force for good and you cant trust politicians.

Starmer and the other party leaders will spend the last few days of the campaign traversing the country ahead of what is expected to be a once-in-a-generation result ushering in a Labour government.

The final Opinium poll for the Observer showed Labour had retained its lead over the Conservatives  unchanged on 40%, while the Tories were on 20%  enough to deliver a large majority if replicated on polling day. Reform UK was up one point on 17%, the Liberal Democrats up one point on 13% and the Greens down three points on 6%.

Yet Starmer claimed that despite his partys significant lead, the outcome on Thursday was not inevitable, warning it would be a big mistake for people to back smaller parties if they wanted to see change. Just think how you will feel on Friday morning if you wake up and youve just ushered in five more years of the Tories, he said.

Labour aides have in recent days been holding final talks with the civil service as they prepare for government, with shadow ministers visiting the departments they could run in the event of victory so they are ready to hit the ground running with a programme for government.

However, Starmers broader challenge will be to restore faith in British politics after years of Tory scandals including Partygate, Covid contracts, Liz Trusss mini-budget and the election date gambling row that has overshadowed the Tory campaign.

The hope has been kicked out of many people. Theyve been promised lots of things that havent happened and that leads to disillusion, he said. Theres a near-universal view that almost everything is broken and were going backwards as a country. Thats very demoralising.

Theyve also had to witness the politics of self-entitlement and self-enhancement from Westminster  Im not surprised that people feel disaffected by politics. But we do have to restore it.

Starmer disputed claims that Labours policy platform was unambitious, saying it represented a downpayment towards the partys longer-term ambitions. Party strategists argue the public would not believe bigger promises anyway.

It has to be that credible, realisable, not some fantastical hope that isnt going to happen, Starmer said, pointing to the transformational potential of economic growth. Sitting behind the disaffection is a sense for large parts of the country that if there is any growth it passes them by.

The Labour leader confirmed he had no plans to set up new Whitehall departments to deliver on his key missions, as many of them, such as securing the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, would be cross-departmental.

He admitted that policy delivery was not the talking point down the pub but suggested it would be crucial to the success of an incoming Labour administration. There would be delivery boards for each mission area to push for change.

Starmer said he wanted to restore politics to public service, bringing an end to the self-entitlement, self-enrichment mindset that had persisted at Westminster for too long. In the end its deeds, not words, he added.

Labour would set up an ethics and integrity commission with the power to launch its own investigations, although the prime minister would still have ultimate sign-off, and tougher sanctions, including fines, for those who breach the ministerial code.

Serious breaches would result in automatic sackings, even of the most senior figures . Theyve got to go, he said. The moment youve got an exception, youve lost the anchor, the standard isnt applicable and everybody knows it.

Labour would also support an immediate ban on MPs taking up paid advisory or consultancy roles, while former ministers would face a ban on lobbying or carrying out paid work relating to their old jobs for at least five years.

Starmer said he was concerned by the increase in support for Reform UK and the populist right. Alongside this disaffection here, that is also a driver to populism and nationalism. Not just here, thats happening across Europe.

France went to the polls this weekend for the first round of its parliamentary election, with voter turnout surging to a near 40-year high and the far right closer to power than it has ever been in modern times.

Starmer argued that only progressive parties and governments could meet the challenge of restoring faith. That goes back to credible hope, deliverable hope, making the change that will be material for peoples lives, he said.

He denied Labour had left it too late to tackle the wider threat from Reform UK head on. We have criticised Frottage along the way but theres only one party left on the pitch thats making a positive case about the future of the country, he said.

I hope his actions meet his rhetoric and that he proves bolder once in power than he's been in opposition. I also hope he recognises and accepts privately that his own party has played its role (albeit a much smaller one than the one played by the Tories) in the wider distrust of politics and politicians and he will need to deliver when in power if he hopes to restore it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8667 on: Today at 07:20:15 am »
But doesn't that justify why he doesn't have a hard left manifesto. One because he wouldn't be able to implement it because the market would go into free fall*, 2 by not implementing it he's breaking his promises and showing the electorate they are right to distrust politicians, 3) and this is the important one , a hard left policy sees him in opposition , not in power.

* I suppose he could implement hard left policies and force the markets not to crash, but I can only see this happening via dictatorship/abuse of the military.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,267
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8668 on: Today at 07:30:20 am »
Happy last Tory Monday!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8669 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
I drove through the Staffs Moorlands yesterday,  some very affluent villages.   The roads were a disgrace and the area looked pretty run down.    Signs for the conservatives everywhere,  dont these people join up the dots ?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,267
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8670 on: Today at 07:33:33 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:32:03 am
I drove through the Staffs Moorlands yesterday,  some very affluent villages.   The roads were a disgrace and the area looked pretty run down.    Signs for the conservatives everywhere,  dont these people join up the dots ?

Interesting. 

I drive through stockbroker belt Surrey yesterday.


Nothing, just nothing.  Not a hint of blue anywhere
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8671 on: Today at 07:38:03 am »
I think what Starmer needs to do once in office is what Blair failed to do - nudge politics back to the left rather than allow it to continue to drift to the right. I think he has to do it as well - this right wing drift has brought us Brexit and this anti immigration hysteria.

It's going to take years, but plenty of governments implement policies not initially in their manifesto. People need to be brought around to the ideas slowly, whereas the hard left want to jump in two footed. Patience is needed on all sides to get some sanity back.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,825
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8672 on: Today at 07:40:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:38:03 am
I think what Starmer needs to do once in office is what Blair failed to do - nudge politics back to the left rather than allow it to continue to drift to the right. I think he has to do it as well - this right wing drift has brought us Brexit and this anti immigration hysteria.

It's going to take years, but plenty of governments implement policies not initially in their manifesto. People need to be brought around to the ideas slowly, whereas the hard left want to jump in two footed. Patience is needed on all sides to get some sanity back.

I hope he gets us back to a place of truth, including sorting out the media in this country.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,775
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8673 on: Today at 07:46:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:40:41 am
I hope he gets us back to a place of truth, including sorting out the media in this country.

Yeah, the media need reigning in. They've shown they're not capable of self regulation. An independent fact checking commission capable of dishing out big fines would be a start, but at the same time going after the press first thing after entering office would be a mistake. For one thing, disinformation on social media is likely a bigger problem right now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8674 on: Today at 08:02:27 am »
Is James Cleverley's seat in danger?  God I hope so.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Up
« previous next »
 