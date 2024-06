I got my polling card through this week, turns out due to boundary changes I've been shifted from Hackney to Islington (never understood why I was in a Hackney constinuency anyway as I live in Islington.) Got quite excited at the prospect of voting against Corbyn ( apologies to Corbynistas but I can't stand the man) but on googling it turns out he's Islington North and I'm in Islington South - so Emily Thronberry is my candaidate, know her name but nothing about her as I long ago detached myself from politics as it was doing my head in. As a solid Labour voter ( barring a tactical SDLP vote for Shirley Williams in a Crosby by-election and a vote for my barber who once stood as a communist in local elections - Eugene near the bombed out church if anyone is old enough to remember him) she'll get my vote - hopefully she's one of the good guys ?