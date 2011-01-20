« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - One week to go  (Read 172879 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 08:46:26 am »
Happy last Tory Saturday everyone!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:10 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,450
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 08:47:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm
Talk of the Tories getting less than 100 seats isn't realistic imo.
I don't get the odds of Reform seats. Betfair have 7 or more as favourite., second favourite is 1 or 2, then 5 or 6 then 3 or 4. It's a weird election and that exit poll may tell a different story.

"Undecided" is seemingly about 1 in 10. Closet Tories.
Part of the problem is the Tory polling is right in the middle of the range where their number of seats start to drop off a cliff. This is a good demonstration, basically a minor variation in the polls could be the difference between 167 or 27 seats:

https://x.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1805937821397524747?t=OHz-hnMSosaaFRdV51YPQg&s=19

One of the many reasons why FPTP is insane.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • Never Forget
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 09:06:10 am »
I honestly Sunak knew he would not win now or at all before there had to be a general election, then looked at his young kids and wanted a summer with them instead getting blasted every week in the press. I am pretty sure he will not be staying in his constituency after the election as he said.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:26 am
Happy last Troy Saturday everyone!

Is the wooden horse inside the gates then?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,772
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 09:10:48 am »
Labour's message this week should be it's not a done deal. Don't think it's a done deal, come out and vote.
Lots of people thought Remain was a done deal and didn't vote (myself included).
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,792
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 09:14:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:26 am
Happy last Troy Saturday everyone!

Happy last Kuenssberg weekend (and all the other shills who have enabled the torys over the years).
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:30:11 pm
Ive got my PVR set to Record  :) C4 and SKYs election results coverage as this is going to be fun to watch, the post mortem interviews are going to be in cloud cuckoo land. they will be blaming everyone but themselves.
PVR? I thought you still used 'tapes'? :P
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,027
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 09:18:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:26 am
Happy last Troy Saturday everyone!

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 09:20:22 am »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 09:22:00 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:16:18 am
PVR? I thought you still used 'tapes'? :P

PVR = "Personal Video Recorder". It's a manservant oldfordie employs, paid from his electoral gambling winnings, who presses record on the VCR when the programme begins. The setting can be done manually, eg. oldfordie shows his manservant the section of the Radio Times that shows the programme schedule, or it can be done remotely, eg. oldfordie calls said manservant on the phone to tell him to record the programme. Marvellous technology.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 09:24:44 am »
Normally lend my vote style things are to keep the tories out.

Today the mail has done a tactical voting page on their website as to how to stop the labour majority being massive.  The irony? Labour have bought a huge vote change advert right next to it. 

And Im now guessing the Tory press wont actually back anyone at the election. I guess that they will ask people to stop labour getting an absurd majority.

Thats values for you.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,735
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 09:42:29 am »
Every day now is the last day we have to deal with the Tories.

The last Sunday... Monday... Tuesday...

Five days till voting day. Tick Tock.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,772
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8412 on: Today at 09:54:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:24:44 am
Normally lend my vote style things are to keep the tories out.

Today the mail has done a tactical voting page on their website as to how to stop the labour majority being massive.  The irony? Labour have bought a huge vote change advert right next to it. 

And Im now guessing the Tory press wont actually back anyone at the election. I guess that they will ask people to stop labour getting an absurd majority.

Thats values for you.
I think it's great that Tory papers are raising awareness for tactical voting.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 10:03:57 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:16:18 am
PVR? I thought you still used 'tapes'? :P
Naah.  I thought that when I bought it as well, the name is misleading isn't it, PVR, Proper Video Recorder.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:22:00 am
PVR = "Personal Video Recorder". It's a manservant oldfordie employs, paid from his electoral gambling winnings, who presses record on the VCR when the programme begins. The setting can be done manually, eg. oldfordie shows his manservant the section of the Radio Times that shows the programme schedule, or it can be done remotely, eg. oldfordie calls said manservant on the phone to tell him to record the programme. Marvellous technology.
Nahh, not having it, PVR stands for Proper Video Recorder.
You can't stand in the way of progress, I was able to let go one of my Manservants after I bought a PVR.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:47 am by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,735
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8414 on: Today at 10:09:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:54:07 am
I think it's great that Tory papers are raising awareness for tactical voting.

Liberal Democrats are already starting to get cocky though. Think their leader yesterday claimed voters had "forgiven" them for the coalition.

No. No we haven't. We just hate the Tories more, mate. NEVER presume you have some kind of mandate or validation from the electorate because you get X number of seats. Your support is built on sand. It is built on Labour voters being anti Tory.

Pull a 2010 again, and you will be destroyed again. Until you secure a broader, more permanent power base and don't allow some poxy party that's been in existent for barely six years to overhaul you in the polls, shut the fuck up, stay in your box, and just do your fucking job.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8415 on: Today at 10:10:30 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:03:57 am
Naah.  I thought that when I bought it as well, the name is misleading isn't it, PVR, Proper Video Recorder.
Nahh, not having it, PVR stands for Proper Video Recorder.
You can't stand in the way of progress, I was able to let go one of my Manservants after I bought a PVR.
Come on Oldie, you get all your news on the wireless.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 