Tiktok is full of Frottage apologists claiming this was a "paid actor by Channel 4". It's all very Trump.
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.
Crosby Nick never fails.
TV was on but the volume was very low in my house. Looked like they had a football pitch with red and blue counters, but with more than 11 on each side. Was that intentional?!
Reform won't get more seats than the Tories, no chance.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Survation MRPLabour on Course to Win 470 Seats and Become the Largest Party in Scotland.Probabilistic seat count:LAB 470CON 85LD 56SNP 12RFM 4PC 3GRN 223,364 interviews conducted online and on the telephoneFwk 15th - 27th Junehttps://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-update-labour-set-to-become-the-largest-party-in-scotland/
Is fish the autocorrect for our pm?
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.
I've been saying recently that the Tories probably had a 1 in 3 chance of having fewer than 120 seats, and maybe a 1 in 5 chance of having less than 100. I'm awfully tempted to revise that, but as I said yesterday, some of these polls just seem too good to be true. It seems almost a certainty now that they'll finish with less than 100 seats, and maybe a 60/40 chance they're not even the official opposition!
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.
Problem is, give them a gun, a badge, and legal protection and they might stop being pussies. The Met police are bad enough as it fucking is. Imagine Frottage giving them Gestapo type powers?
you would think that there are too many polls all showing similar results for it not to be true, they are all remarkably consistent. The average lead is still around 20 points down a little from the start of the campaign but no significant shift and crucially the Tory vote is now coming out around 20% or below
Yeah, like that's ever gonna happen ...Edit - spider-neil does have a point ... we shall see
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]