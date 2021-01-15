you would think that there are too many polls all showing similar results for it not to be true, they are all remarkably consistent.



The average lead is still around 20 points down a little from the start of the campaign but no significant shift and crucially the Tory vote is now coming out around 20% or below



The polls in 1992 were consistent as well. Not that I'm saying Labour won't win, but I think there are so many variables in play there's a chance the final result might skewer.It is probably just nerves on my part though. You're bang on about the polls being consistent. It really is just a case of how bad the Tory defeat is. The situation has been set up that we may feel disappointed if the Tories get more than 120 seats!