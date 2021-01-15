« previous next »
Tiktok is full of Frottage apologists claiming this was a "paid actor by Channel 4". It's all very Trump.

Stephen Toast?

Or Ray Bloody Purchase?
Survation MRP

Labour on Course to Win 470 Seats and Become the Largest Party in Scotland.

Probabilistic seat count:

LAB 470
CON 85
LD 56
SNP 12
RFM 4
PC 3
GRN 2

23,364 interviews conducted online and on the telephone
Fwk 15th - 27th June

https://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-update-labour-set-to-become-the-largest-party-in-scotland/
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.

TV was on but the volume was very low in my house. Looked like they had a football pitch with red and blue counters, but with more than 11 on each side. Was that intentional?!
It was nonsensical. Something about Labour having loads of substitutes to bring on. It made no sense to me anyway although to be honest I'd already zoned out after they were telling us how awful Labour were going to be.
Reform won't get more seats than the Tories, no chance.
I agree it's unlikely
I've been saying recently that the Tories probably had a 1 in 3 chance of having fewer than 120 seats, and maybe a 1 in 5 chance of having less than 100. I'm awfully tempted to revise that, but as I said yesterday, some of these polls just seem too good to be true. It seems almost a certainty now that they'll finish with less than 100 seats, and maybe a 60/40 chance they're not even the official opposition!
he's not my PM
They've abandoned all semblance of a structured campaign. There are no longer any "talking points". It's full on panic mode. The Tories are at the point where they're just begging the electorate not to kick them in the balls 300 times on election night. Nothing but fear mongering left.
you would think that there are too many polls all showing similar results for it not to be true, they are all remarkably consistent.

The average lead is still around 20 points down a little from the start of the campaign but no significant shift and crucially the Tory vote  is now coming out around 20% or below
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.
::)
Yeah, like that's ever gonna happen ...

Edit - spider-neil does have a point ... we shall see  :)
you would think that there are too many polls all showing similar results for it not to be true, they are all remarkably consistent.

The average lead is still around 20 points down a little from the start of the campaign but no significant shift and crucially the Tory vote  is now coming out around 20% or below

The polls in 1992 were consistent as well. Not that I'm saying Labour won't win, but I think there are so many variables in play there's a chance the final result might skewer.

It is probably just nerves on my part though. You're bang on about the polls being consistent. It really is just a case of how bad the Tory defeat is. The situation has been set up that we may feel disappointed if the Tories get more than 120 seats!
Yeah, like that's ever gonna happen ...

Edit - spider-neil does have a point ... we shall see  :)

Nobody ever thinks it will get that bad.... until it does.

And by then, it's usually too late to do anything about it.
