The most interesting comment made in the Channel 4 Clacton expose was not the racism. Practically everyone knows that Reform are a racist party. For most people it's their special vice; for others it's their special virtue. What struck me much more than the racism was the confession by a senior organiser that a Reform government would replace the police with a paramilitary force. I took that to mean an armed wing of his own political party with judicial powers. We often talk about Reform and MAGA as modern-day Fascists, which is what they are. The biggest difference between these movements (even MAGA) and those of the 1930s however is that the modern Fuhrers don't have private armies patrolling the streets and intimidating political opponents. It's clear now that Reform would like to. More should be made of that comment.
https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/1806661607386124399/photo/1Polling by alcoholic preference. Quite like a cheeky sherry
Sky news reporting Sunak is effectively calling the Reform party racist.
What's VK? Snp would smash the poll of tenants drinkers.Must remember to hang out less with wine drinkers too.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Scary shit that.
I just laughed & said let the c*nts try, we all know how they act when fronted up.
It starts slow and grows. Hitler didn't start by saying, 'kill all the Jews'. It's starts by placing blame on people and saying the ills of the country is there fault. You then use dehumanising language, and so on and so on until eventually you're rounding people up and killing them.
Good for him. Hes right. His family should never have hear that filth.Frottage dismisses it as pub talk.What he means is that its language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think its safe to do so. Weve all had experiences like that. They know its wrong, they just dont care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption
Problem is, give them a gun, a badge, and legal protection and they might stop being pussies. The Met police are bad enough as it fucking is. Imagine Frottage giving them Gestapo type powers?
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.
Few weeks ago I probably would have disagreed but is there any safe Tory seat now. Liz Truss seat looked one of the safest Tory seats in the country a few weeks back. Labour are now favourites to take her seat.
I'm done with these polls, I'll take a look at YouGov's final MRP and that's it.
5 out of 7 Ec seat predictions have Fish! losing.
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.
Interesting, this subverts the idea that Dont Knows will break heavily for the Tories.Which way do undecided voters (10% of our poll) lean closest to voting? (21-24 June)20% Labour12% Conservative12% Lib Dem11% Reform8% Green13% Others23% lean closer to NOT voting than to voting.
This is a spectacularly uninformative poll. Who's behind these figures?
What happened the last 2 times they mobbed up to show those fucking Scousers ?Second time they got ran off by Nans ffs.
Is fish the autocorrect for our pm?
Thoroughly depressing how much support Reform are getting.
Unfortunately we live in an extremely racist country. A lot of people only want white faces.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
We're probably talking about two different things. The Reform bloke was specifically talking about creating a paramilitary force that would supersede the police if they came to power. Like Hitler's SA, like the Provos in West Belfast, like Hezbollah in large parts of Lebanon. Laws until themselves. I believed him when he said it. Someone dismissed these types of quasi-state thugs as "pussies". Easy to say I suppose.
Eastern Europeans also have white faces, but they werent the right kind of white faces for these lot.
