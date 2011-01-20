I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.



To be fair, was quite funny when they turned up in Liverpool mob handed the last two times.Highlights were them getting run out of town and hiding in the left-luggage at Lime Street and when they were on a determined march past the Town Hall, some lad went past playing the Benny Hill tune at high volume which brought a good laugh to everyone and properly pissed off the Nazis..Not to mention getting dogs abuse from Everton fans when they tried to assemble at Sandhills when Everton had a home game (Only saw that as I drove past dropping the missus off at Goodison)