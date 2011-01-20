« previous next »
The most interesting comment made in the Channel 4 Clacton expose was not the racism. Practically everyone knows that Reform are a racist party. For most people it's their special vice; for others it's their special virtue. What struck me much more than the racism was the confession by a senior organiser that a Reform government would replace the police with a paramilitary force. I took that to mean an armed wing of his own political party with judicial powers.

We often talk about Reform and MAGA as modern-day Fascists, which is what they are. The biggest difference between these movements (even MAGA) and those of the 1930s however is that the modern Fuhrers don't have private armies patrolling the streets and intimidating political opponents. It's clear now that Reform would like to. More should be made of that comment.

Farrage was/is a fascist thats where his roots are.
https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/1806661607386124399/photo/1

Polling by alcoholic preference. Quite like a cheeky sherry
What's VK?  Snp would smash the poll of tenants drinkers.
Must remember to hang out less with wine drinkers too.
The only reason Rishi is upset is because somebody thinks that he's lower than the working class.
Sky news reporting Sunak is effectively calling the Reform party racist.
Good for him. Hes right. His family should never have hear that filth.

Frottage dismisses it as pub talk.

What he means is that its language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think its safe to do so. Weve all had experiences like that. They know its wrong, they just dont care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption
The most interesting comment made in the Channel 4 Clacton expose was not the racism. Practically everyone knows that Reform are a racist party. For most people it's their special vice; for others it's their special virtue. What struck me much more than the racism was the confession by a senior organiser that a Reform government would replace the police with a paramilitary force. I took that to mean an armed wing of his own political party with judicial powers.

We often talk about Reform and MAGA as modern-day Fascists, which is what they are. The biggest difference between these movements (even MAGA) and those of the 1930s however is that the modern Fuhrers don't have private armies patrolling the streets and intimidating political opponents. It's clear now that Reform would like to. More should be made of that comment.

I just laughed & said let the c*nts try, we all know how they act when fronted up.
Sky news reporting Sunak is effectively calling the Reform party racist.
Frottage knows this already, he campaigns to appeal to racists but he's never going to admit it.
It's what the people who support Frottage think when they are being called racist.
I think the majority are bored with it,  ok am a racist is that all you've got, that doesn't mean am wrong, it doesn't mean Frottage is wrong.
What's VK?  Snp would smash the poll of tenants drinkers.
Must remember to hang out less with wine drinkers too.

Vodka based al3copops.
Scary shit that.
They're a bunch of fucking pussies mate. In a group they all act big and hard, say whatever ... but on their own they don't have the guts or balls to say anything.

c*nts the lot of them.  :)
I just laughed & said let the c*nts try, we all know how they act when fronted up.
Precisely.  :) Fucking pussies.
Problem is, give them a gun, a badge, and legal protection and they might stop being pussies. The Met police are bad enough as it fucking is. Imagine Frottage giving them Gestapo type powers?
It starts slow and grows. Hitler didn't start by saying, 'kill all the Jews'. It's starts by placing blame on people and saying the ills of the country is their fault. You then use dehumanising language, and so on and so on until eventually you're rounding people up and killing them.
It starts slow and grows. Hitler didn't start by saying, 'kill all the Jews'. It's starts by placing blame on people and saying the ills of the country is there fault. You then use dehumanising language, and so on and so on until eventually you're rounding people up and killing them.

Best hope no evertonian gets into power......
Good for him. Hes right. His family should never have hear that filth.

Frottage dismisses it as pub talk.

What he means is that its language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think its safe to do so. Weve all had experiences like that. They know its wrong, they just dont care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption
I suppose they essentially have safe spaces to talk like this.  Minorities  won't go into that kind of pub, and the majority of white people now would be uncomfortable enough not to go back into one .  Guess it's a problem in village pubs where there is nowhere else to go.
Problem is, give them a gun, a badge, and legal protection and they might stop being pussies. The Met police are bad enough as it fucking is. Imagine Frottage giving them Gestapo type powers?

I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.

What happened the last 2 times they mobbed up to show those fucking Scousers ?

Second time they got ran off by Nans ffs.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm done with these polls, I'll take a look at YouGov's final MRP and that's it.

Few weeks ago I probably would have disagreed but is there any safe Tory seat now. Liz Truss seat looked one of the safest Tory seats in the country a few weeks back. Labour are now favourites to take her seat.
5 out of 7 Ec seat predictions have Fish! losing.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm done with these polls, I'll take a look at YouGov's final MRP and that's it.



Yeah this one has to be pure fantasy. Tories in fourth?? That is oblivion for them.
Good for him. He’s right. His family should never have hear that filth.

Frottage dismisses it as “pub talk”.

What he means is that it’s language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think it’s safe to do so. We’ve all had experiences like that. They know it’s wrong, they just don’t care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption
Just like Trump's "Locker Room"
5 out of 7 Ec seat predictions have Fish! losing.
Is fish the autocorrect for our pm?
Tiktok is full of Frottage apologists claiming this was a "paid actor by Channel 4". It's all very Trump.
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.

To be fair, was quite funny when they turned up in Liverpool mob handed the last two times.

Highlights were them getting run out of town and hiding in the left-luggage at Lime Street and when they were on a determined march past the Town Hall, some lad went past playing the Benny Hill tune at high volume which brought a good laugh to everyone and properly pissed off the Nazis.. :)

Not to mention getting dogs abuse from Everton fans when they tried to assemble at Sandhills when Everton had a home game (Only saw that as I drove past dropping the missus off at Goodison)
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm »

Interesting, this subverts the idea that Dont Knows will break heavily for the Tories.

Which way do undecided voters (10% of our poll) lean closest to voting? (21-24 June)

20% Labour
12% Conservative
12% Lib Dem
11% Reform
8% Green
13% Others

23% lean closer to NOT voting than to voting.
Interesting, this subverts the idea that Dont Knows will break heavily for the Tories.

Which way do undecided voters (10% of our poll) lean closest to voting? (21-24 June)

20% Labour
12% Conservative
12% Lib Dem
11% Reform
8% Green
13% Others

23% lean closer to NOT voting than to voting.

This is a spectacularly uninformative poll. Who's behind these figures?
This is a spectacularly uninformative poll. Who's behind these figures?

To be fair it's Redfield & Wilton Strategies who are respectable, sample size 1,000. Commissioned for the Daily Mail.
This is a spectacularly uninformative poll. Who's behind these figures?

Apologies, here is the data.

https://redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/undecided-voters-unlikely-to-save-the-conservatives-21-24-june/

And this from WeThink

🔴 Lab 42% (-1)
🔵 Con 20% (-2)
⚪ Ref 16% (+3)
🟠 LD 10% (NC)
🟢 Green 7% (NC)
🟡 SNP 3% (NC)
🟣 Ind 2% (NC)
What happened the last 2 times they mobbed up to show those fucking Scousers ?

Second time they got ran off by Nans ffs.

We're probably talking about two different things. The Reform bloke was specifically talking about creating a paramilitary force that would supersede the police if they came to power. Like Hitler's SA, like the Provos in West Belfast, like Hezbollah in large parts of Lebanon. Laws until themselves. I believed him when he said it. Someone dismissed these types of quasi-state thugs as "pussies". Easy to say I suppose.
Is fish the autocorrect for our pm?
I've double checked it and, sadly, it's a finger problem from me rather than auto carrot.
I prefer Fish! (or even Rich!) to Rish! though.
Thoroughly depressing how much support Reform are getting.
Thoroughly depressing how much support Reform are getting.

Unfortunately we live in an extremely racist country. A lot of people only want white faces.
Unfortunately we live in an extremely racist country. A lot of people only want white faces.

Eastern Europeans also have white faces, but they werent the right kind of white faces for these lot.
We're probably talking about two different things. The Reform bloke was specifically talking about creating a paramilitary force that would supersede the police if they came to power. Like Hitler's SA, like the Provos in West Belfast, like Hezbollah in large parts of Lebanon. Laws until themselves. I believed him when he said it. Someone dismissed these types of quasi-state thugs as "pussies". Easy to say I suppose.

I know he was, my point is, they can try.
Eastern Europeans also have white faces, but they werent the right kind of white faces for these lot.

They're just scum, especially those faceless idiots online who think they can say anything and get away with it.
