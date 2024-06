Sky news reporting Sunak is effectively calling the Reform party racist.



Good for him. He’s right. His family should never have hear that filth.Frottage dismisses it as “pub talk”.What he means is that it’s language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think it’s safe to do so. We’ve all had experiences like that. They know it’s wrong, they just don’t care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption