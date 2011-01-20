Reform being exposed as utter racists will mean theyll lose support they took from Labour and some to the Tories. But the Tories wont win back their core racist vote which theyve relied on since the Brexit vote.



And an updated Nowcast which looks more realistic to me in terms of actual Reform seats.



🚨 || General Election Nowcast (27/06):



LAB: 453 (+253) - 40.9%

CON: 80 (-292) - 20.7%

LDM: 71 (+63) - 11.8%

SNP: 17 (-31) - 2.9%

GRN: 4 (+3) - 6.3%

PLC: 4 (+2) - 0.6%

RFM: 2 (+2) - 15.7%

Others: 0 (=) - 1.1%



+ NI (18) & Speaker (1).



LAB Maj of 256.



https://electionmaps.uk/nowcast



It's important to remember that racists and bigots aren't confined to the Tories and Deform though.Finding myself becoming more sceptical of these polls the closer we get to the big day. Maybe it's just nerves, but I'm struggling to wrap my head around the enormity of the potential result. More and more polls show the Tories in a fight with the Lib Dems to be the official opposition.I would absolutely love it if that happened, because it would really help to silence the scumbags, both in the media and the HoC. Imagine Sunak (or his successor) being restricted to only 2 questions during PMQs? Their record would be frequently attacked, but the ability to respond and try to defend themselves could be restricted.