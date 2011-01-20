« previous next »
UK General Election - One week to go

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:09:52 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:29:46 pm
Interest rates spiked from below 4% to over 6% almost overnight, immediately after the truss and Kwarteng show.

Yes, and then they came down by about the same a few months after the she got the boot.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:17:44 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:05:18 pm
First past the post is insane.

Yet proportional representation would give us approximately 100 Reform MPs.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:19:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:49 pm
https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1806376513589150059

Politics UK @PolitlcsUK
·
1h
🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Frottage's Clacton campaign has been exposed to have evidence of racism and homophobia

One canvasser about Rishi Sunak: "That f**king p*** we got in - what good is he?"

About small boats arrivals: "Just f**king shoot them"

Colour me surprised..

Scary shit that.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:22:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:49 pm
https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1806376513589150059

Politics UK @PolitlcsUK
·
1h
🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Frottage's Clacton campaign has been exposed to have evidence of racism and homophobia

One canvasser about Rishi Sunak: "That f**king p*** we got in - what good is he?"

About small boats arrivals: "Just f**king shoot them"

Colour me surprised..


John Hall approves of this message.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:31:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:49 pm
https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1806376513589150059

Politics UK @PolitlcsUK
·
1h
🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Frottage's Clacton campaign has been exposed to have evidence of racism and homophobia

One canvasser about Rishi Sunak: "That f**king p*** we got in - what good is he?"

About small boats arrivals: "Just f**king shoot them"

Colour me surprised..
Nearly fell of my chair.  Reform? Racist and homophobic? 


Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:31:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:19:08 pm
Scary shit that.

The mask slipped sooner than I expected, but they are all a bunch of horrible racist c*nts.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:37:52 pm
Tick Fucking Tock.

https://x.com/p_surridge/status/1806276123359056367?s=61&t=mPeNb72hQrWQY3JnBA0J3Q

Tories are on the same level GB wide amongst 18 to 24 year olds as the SNP according to this sub-sample.

We really could be seeing the end of the Conservative and Unionist Party as a going electoral concern.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:39:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:49 pm
https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1806376513589150059

Politics UK @PolitlcsUK
·
1h
🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Frottage's Clacton campaign has been exposed to have evidence of racism and homophobia

One canvasser about Rishi Sunak: "That f**king p*** we got in - what good is he?"

About small boats arrivals: "Just f**king shoot them"

Colour me surprised..

Seems like the media is finally giving Deform and Frottage a hard time. That'll hurt. Only question is, by how much?

On the flip side, how many of his lot were working for the Tories back in 2019?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:40:59 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:00:10 pm
I know the polls point to Reform wining many seats but Ive looked up their chances of wining in every seat in the country and I don't see where these Reform candidates will win.
The problem I have is we keep hearing Reform will win many seats without anyone being able to tell us the seats those wins will come from.
I don't consider any party priced up at around 9/1 has a realistic chance to win the seat  against a Labour candidate priced up at 1/14 , they are no hopers unless price crashes for some reason but the vast majority of Reform candidates are priced up at 50/1 to 200/1, forget it they haven't a prayer.

9 seats for Reform would be a incredible result, it would take 5 shock wins for this to happen so I think Reform has zero chance of becoming the opposition.
I think we are looking at possibly 3 to 7 Reform seats and they will need 4 shock wins to achieve 7.


Clacton looks nailed on
Toss up in Boston.
Anderson has a chance of taking Ashfield which is now also a toss up
They have a chance in Great Yarmouth but Labour are odds on at 2/5
chance in Basildon but Reform win not expected
Castle point, small chance but not expected
Hornchurch will be a shock as Reform are 5/1, Labour 1/2 favourites
Louth would be another shock, Torys 2/7 Reform 9/2
I'm not sure where you are seeing reform take a lot of seats.
I think Clacton is theirs, but if they get half a dozen I'll be surprised.  I'll be even more surprised if frottage stays till Christmas as it'll mean him rocking up to the hoc rather than grifting. At least I'll assume he has to.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:50:50 pm

New
@techneUK
 poll

Labour: 41% (-1)
Conservatives: 19% (=)
Lib Dems: 12% (=)
Reform UK: 17% (=)
Greens: 5% (=)
SNP: 3% (+1)
Others: 3% (=)
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:53:14 pm

Reform being exposed as utter racists will mean theyll lose support they took from Labour and some to the Tories. But the Tories wont win back their core racist vote which theyve relied on since the Brexit vote.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:56:00 pm

And an updated Nowcast which looks more realistic to me in terms of actual Reform seats.

🚨 || General Election Nowcast (27/06):

LAB: 453 (+253) - 40.9%
CON: 80 (-292) - 20.7%
LDM: 71 (+63) - 11.8%
SNP: 17 (-31) - 2.9%
GRN: 4 (+3) - 6.3%
PLC: 4 (+2) - 0.6%
RFM: 2 (+2) - 15.7%
Others: 0 (=) - 1.1%

+ NI (18) & Speaker (1).

LAB Maj of 256.

https://electionmaps.uk/nowcast
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 08:59:38 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:56:00 pm
And an updated Nowcast which looks more realistic to me in terms of actual Reform seats.

🚨 || General Election Nowcast (27/06):

LAB: 453 (+253) - 40.9%
CON: 80 (-292) - 20.7%
LDM: 71 (+63) - 11.8%
SNP: 17 (-31) - 2.9%
GRN: 4 (+3) - 6.3%
PLC: 4 (+2) - 0.6%
RFM: 2 (+2) - 15.7%
Others: 0 (=) - 1.1%

+ NI (18) & Speaker (1).

LAB Maj of 256.

https://electionmaps.uk/nowcast

When I put my prediction in of 80 Tory seats it looked a bit on the optimistic side (for the country not those bastards), bizarrely looking pretty mainstream now
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:01:35 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:53:14 pm
Reform being exposed as utter racists will mean theyll lose support they took from Labour and some to the Tories. But the Tories wont win back their core racist vote which theyve relied on since the Brexit vote.

It's important to remember that racists and bigots aren't confined to the Tories and Deform though.

Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:56:00 pm
And an updated Nowcast which looks more realistic to me in terms of actual Reform seats.

🚨 || General Election Nowcast (27/06):

LAB: 453 (+253) - 40.9%
CON: 80 (-292) - 20.7%
LDM: 71 (+63) - 11.8%
SNP: 17 (-31) - 2.9%
GRN: 4 (+3) - 6.3%
PLC: 4 (+2) - 0.6%
RFM: 2 (+2) - 15.7%
Others: 0 (=) - 1.1%

+ NI (18) & Speaker (1).

LAB Maj of 256.

https://electionmaps.uk/nowcast

Finding myself becoming more sceptical of these polls the closer we get to the big day. Maybe it's just nerves, but I'm struggling to wrap my head around the enormity of the potential result. More and more polls show the Tories in a fight with the Lib Dems to be the official opposition.

I would absolutely love it if that happened, because it would really help to silence the scumbags, both in the media and the HoC. Imagine Sunak (or his successor) being restricted to only 2 questions during PMQs? Their record would be frequently attacked, but the ability to respond and try to defend themselves could be restricted.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:03:03 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:40:59 pm
I'm not sure where you are seeing reform take a lot of seats.
I think Clacton is theirs, but if they get half a dozen I'll be surprised.  I'll be even more surprised if frottage stays till Christmas as it'll mean him rocking up to the hoc rather than grifting. At least I'll assume he has to.
I agree Paul, am not saying Reform will win lots of seats but it's easy to jump to that conclusion if you look at the polls. so I looked at Reforms chances in every seat to find out which seats they have a realistic chance of winning.
I think we can expect Reform to win 1-3 seats, they will need to surprise in a few more to get 4+5 seats but it wouldn't shock me. 6-7 seats has a outside chance.
I had a bet on Reform wining over 7 at 9/2 and that's now fallen to 7/4 which I may lay off for a small profit as I don't think it will win now.
Had a few quid on Reform 3-4 seats today at over 6/1, we shall see.

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:16:15 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:59:38 pm
When I put my prediction in of 80 Tory seats it looked a bit on the optimistic side (for the country not those bastards), bizarrely looking pretty mainstream now

I used a predictor for my entry into Tepid's thread. It gave the Tories 162, which I thought was way too high. I thought a more realistic prediction was around 124.

In the sweepstake thread I followed my heart and put 54. ;D
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:20:54 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:01:35 pm
Finding myself becoming more sceptical of these polls the closer we get to the big day. Maybe it's just nerves, but I'm struggling to wrap my head around the enormity of the potential result. More and more polls show the Tories in a fight with the Lib Dems to be the official opposition.

I would absolutely love it if that happened, because it would really help to silence the scumbags, both in the media and the HoC. Imagine Sunak (or his successor) being restricted to only 2 questions during PMQs? Their record would be frequently attacked, but the ability to respond and try to defend themselves could be restricted.

So many glorious aspects to this scenario, but one I particularly love is that Sunak will go down in history as the Tory leader with the most disastrous election result ever. People will still be mentioning it in decades/centuries (assuming the species survives). He will be a byword for catastrophe (even though of course a lot of the blame should be on Truss/Johnson). And completely deserved for the vile c*nt that he is.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:30:08 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:32:44 pm
Just watched ch4 news where they went undercover among Frottages mob.  Ticked all their usual boxes.  Racism, homophobia, misogyny, etc.

https://www.channel4.com/news/exclusive-undercover-inside-reforms-campaign-evidence-of-homophobia-and-canvassers-racism

Nice work C4.

Not remotely surprising yet still utterly horrible. Anybody voting for this mob or thinking theyre harmless needs a slap in the face.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:38:13 pm
Not sure if posted before but our best hope of ousting the current tory mp in our area, Lisa Smart, was caught on a doorbell camera telling a woman from Liverpool visiting her family in Hazel Grove that she only there to nick stuff.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd11xprd6ryo
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:46:52 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 09:38:13 pm
Not sure if posted before but our best hope of ousting the current tory mp in our area, Lisa Smart, was caught on a doorbell camera telling a woman from Liverpool visiting her family in Hazel Grove that she only there to nick stuff.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd11xprd6ryo

Makes you wonder, doesn't it.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:54:23 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:53:14 pm
Reform being exposed as utter racists will mean theyll lose support they took from Labour and some to the Tories. But the Tories wont win back their core racist vote which theyve relied on since the Brexit vote.

Plenty of racists in the 'Red Wall' that voted for Brexit.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 09:57:21 pm
418 is the largest ever number of seats for a single party. Let that be the target.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:00:07 pm
The polls close & the exit poll is released this time next Thursday, feels like it's going to be 7 long days left.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:02:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:57:21 pm
418 is the largest ever number of seats for a single party. Let that be the target.

That was the 97 election, the Tories finished on 165 seats, the Tories are projected to get even lower next week.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:06:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:32:44 pm
Just watched ch4 news where they went undercover among Frottages mob.  Ticked all their usual boxes.  Racism, homophobia, misogyny, etc.

https://www.channel4.com/news/exclusive-undercover-inside-reforms-campaign-evidence-of-homophobia-and-canvassers-racism

I think that pretty much party of their appeal though isnt it, put the pakis and puffs in their place and all that.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:10:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:54:23 pm
Plenty of racists in the 'Red Wall' that voted for Brexit.

True but I think we win those seats back regardless.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:12:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:49 pm
https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1806376513589150059

Politics UK @PolitlcsUK
·
1h
🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Frottage's Clacton campaign has been exposed to have evidence of racism and homophobia

One canvasser about Rishi Sunak: "That f**king p*** we got in - what good is he?"

About small boats arrivals: "Just f**king shoot them"

Colour me surprised..

Thank you for reminding me why I left Twitter. Comments are a cesspit.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:12:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:06:40 pm
I think that pretty much party of their appeal though isnt it, put the pakis and puffs in their place and all that.

Absolutely and anybody who says different can get to fuck.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:13:54 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:12:23 pm
Thank you for reminding me why I left Twitter. Comments are a cesspit.

How are you reading the comments without signing in ?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:16:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:13:54 pm
How are you reading the comments without signing in ?

I am signed in. I still have my account, I just don't go on there anymore. Deleted the app off my phone etc.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:28:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:03:03 pm
I agree Paul, am not saying Reform will win lots of seats but it's easy to jump to that conclusion if you look at the polls. so I looked at Reforms chances in every seat to find out which seats they have a realistic chance of winning.
I think we can expect Reform to win 1-3 seats, they will need to surprise in a few more to get 4+5 seats but it wouldn't shock me. 6-7 seats has a outside chance.
I had a bet on Reform wining over 7 at 9/2 and that's now fallen to 7/4 which I may lay off for a small profit as I don't think it will win now.
Had a few quid on Reform 3-4 seats today at over 6/1, we shall see.

I'm shocked and slightly disappointed to read of a RAWK poster betting on election results!
 ;D
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:52:52 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:45:14 am
StopTheTories.vote by The Movement Forward
@MVTFWD
🚨 Announcement 🚨

New research by http://StopTheTories.vote shows that if 22% of people vote tactically against the Tories, they will be pushed into third behind the Lib Dems

Tory candidates who are currently ahead in the polls, but are at risk from tactical voting include former cabinet ministers such as Sir David Davis (Goole and Pocklington), Andrea Leadson (South Northamptonshire), Thérèse Coffey (Suffolk Coastal) and Gavin Williamson (Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge).

thought Leadsom wasn't standing
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:57:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:57:21 pm
418 is the largest ever number of seats for a single party. Let that be the target.
Baldwin won 470 in 1931, although MacDonald was PM of a National government
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
Today at 10:59:00 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:28:08 pm
I'm shocked and slightly disappointed to read of a RAWK poster betting on election results!
 ;D

Oldfordie outed as a high ranking Tory.
