I'm not sure where you are seeing reform take a lot of seats.
I think Clacton is theirs, but if they get half a dozen I'll be surprised. I'll be even more surprised if frottage stays till Christmas as it'll mean him rocking up to the hoc rather than grifting. At least I'll assume he has to.
I agree Paul, am not saying Reform will win lots of seats but it's easy to jump to that conclusion if you look at the polls. so I looked at Reforms chances in every seat to find out which seats they have a realistic chance of winning.
I think we can expect Reform to win 1-3 seats, they will need to surprise in a few more to get 4+5 seats but it wouldn't shock me. 6-7 seats has a outside chance.
I had a bet on Reform wining over 7 at 9/2 and that's now fallen to 7/4 which I may lay off for a small profit as I don't think it will win now.
Had a few quid on Reform 3-4 seats today at over 6/1, we shall see.