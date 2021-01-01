« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 166401 times)

Online HomesickRed

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 10:38:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:28:27 am
The problem with the process thing is when youve processed their claims and they fail, what do you do with them, there is no returns agreement with the likes of Syria or Afghanistan, and if Rwanda isnt a safe country Syria and Afghanistan sure as hell aint any safer, its even more dangerous.

Can't they be sent back to the EU, and then apply legally?
 The UK could then take it's fair share as agreed with the EU, in a controlled manner which is both sustainable and safer for wannabe immigrants.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 10:39:55 am »
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.
Online HomesickRed

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
I said the same before, everyone seems to think because he was head of the CPS hed walk all of the debates but if you watch PMQs hes not great at debates.

Was he head of the CPS?
I thought he would have mentioned it at some point..... lol
Last night wasn't his best showing to be fair and he allowed himself to  be bullied a bit by the little fella. Sometimes, you have to meet fire with fire.
Online spider-neil

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:55 am
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.

I just want a safe pair of hands. Truss's mini budget cost me hundreds. How many people lost their home?
Online Craig S

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:38:42 am
Can't they be sent back to the EU, and then apply legally?
 The UK could then take it's fair share as agreed with the EU, in a controlled manner which is both sustainable and safer for wannabe immigrants.

We had one! It was called the Dublin agreement, we could return back to France if they came from there.
"We" decided to vote to get rid of this in 2016 to "take back control". In effect it means we have reduced ability to control immigration.
Online HomesickRed

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 10:47:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:55 am
I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.

Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.

They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.

There will be no fast improvement because UK Plc hasn't really got a plan, and hasn't had one since pre-financial crisis days. Even that was built on sand.
We lack focus on evertything from education to R&D and investment into those new ideas, which too often end up going abroad.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Tory business minister bet on Conservatives winning election

Kevin Hollinrake says he placed bet some months ago and some may think thats foolhardy but its nobodys business

And this guy is the business minister? No wonder the country is fucked. :lmao
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:48:52 am
Tory business minister bet on Conservatives winning election

Kevin Hollinrake says he placed bet some months ago and some may think thats foolhardy but its nobodys business

And this guy is the business minister? No wonder the country is fucked. :lmao

Thats not that bad, surely?
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:43:55 am
I just want a safe pair of hands. Truss's mini budget cost me hundreds. How many people lost their home?

It's diabolical to think about. But what's worse is the electorate's "what have you done for me lately?" attitude. A lot of people have been suffering for a long time but there will always be those who think only of themselves. We're voting because we know Labour will at least try to help everyone as best they can, and not just meet our own specific needs.

Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:47:36 am
There will be no fast improvement because UK Plc hasn't really got a plan, and hasn't had one since pre-financial crisis days. Even that was built on sand.
We lack focus on everything from education to R&D and investment into those new ideas, which too often end up going abroad.

The one positive from the current state of the country is that a plan is needed. There can be no more winging it, or pulling random levers to see what happens. I have to believe that Labour will come in and provide the focus we desperately need.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 10:55:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:33 am
Thats not that bad, surely?

Throwing money away? Business Minister? It does explain a fair bit.
Online HomesickRed

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 10:55:55 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:45:07 am
We had one! It was called the Dublin agreement, we could return back to France if they came from there.
"We" decided to vote to get rid of this in 2016 to "take back control". In effect it means we have reduced ability to control immigration.

Why does that same concept not still apply? Surely something can be worked out?
Regardless, something needs to give because immigration on the scale of the last 15 years is unsustainable. Net immigration needs to be close to zero, across Europe and beyond. What you are advocating by saying 'we need more younger people to do jobs' is, by default, an ever expanding population at a global level. That needs to stop. Stabilising global population is the quickest way to halt the escalating environmental crisis.
