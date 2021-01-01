I think a lot of people are political simpletons lately. A lot of bad changes, like the cost of living crisis, happened really really fast and people felt them immediately. But as a result they've got it in their heads now that good changes will also happen really really fast - and if they don't then things obviously aren't improving.
Labour's challenge is to make an immediate impact somewhere, anywhere, where benefits can be felt straight away. It seems most people don't realise that changes are usually gradual, incremental. Things could improve a great deal over the next five years, and people literally won't notice.
They won't be thinking about how it could have gotten worse under the Tories, just moaning that it's not getting better fast enough under Labour.