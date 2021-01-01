I just want a safe pair of hands. Truss's mini budget cost me hundreds. How many people lost their home?



There will be no fast improvement because UK Plc hasn't really got a plan, and hasn't had one since pre-financial crisis days. Even that was built on sand.

We lack focus on everything from education to R&D and investment into those new ideas, which too often end up going abroad.



It's diabolical to think about. But what's worse is the electorate's "what have you done for me lately?" attitude. A lot of people have been suffering for a long time but there will always be those who think only of themselves. We're voting because we know Labour will at least try to help everyone as best they can, and not just meet our own specific needs.The one positive from the current state of the country is that a plan is needed. There can be no more winging it, or pulling random levers to see what happens. I have to believe that Labour will come in and provide the focus we desperately need.