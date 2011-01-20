I think a lot of the apathy towards politicians in general is justified personally. If youre of a certain age, all you would have been exposed to is empty promises from all parties but mostly Tories of course, and if more of the older generation were in the same position over a longer period of time, I think theyd be cynical and apathetic in the same way. I do agree with what youre saying that the Tories must shoulder the majority of the blame for where things are, no doubt about that and Labour should get the benefit of the doubt to steer the ship in a different direction.



Im of the belief that they wont change much in 5 years and think expectations for change need to be reigned in particularly on Starmer. I think on here, hes portrayed as some sort of saviour when hes far from it but I can accept hes an improves on the Tories. Theres something inauthentic about him I cant put my finger on but I guess lets hope for some improvement in some areas and we should have a collective mentality to get the Tories out.



On your point about there being more information but people being more gullible I wholly disagree, I think a lot of younger people are LESS gullible and dont believe what theyre told just because. Instead they relate to having their eyes opened to the stark reality of the experience they feel on a daily level. A lot of life advice (aspirational) passed down over the years that benefitted the boomer generation doesnt work in todays world hence so much rejection of what older people may deem as the truth. But thats a different conversation for another day!



We must look at things differently, if you focus on what Labour don't deliver and ignore all the good things they did deliver then you will be apathetic.Is that really fair. I wouldn't call it childish but it's not very appreciative of all the improvements they made to your life to turn around and say you didn't deliver this or that while ignoring the many good things they did.I lived through the Thatcher period and saw the damage her lies did to the country and 10s millions, the last thing I felt was apathy towards the Labour party. I don't know how older people who lived through the Thatcher period can be apathetic. I can only assume they have different values to myself which explains why they focus on what they didn't deliver and ignoring the big change for the good everywhere else. have they ever tried to work out why Labour didn't deliver what they wanted.It's not just UK politics either, how many said the EU did nothing for us. was that apathy justified as well. is apathy down to personality some times. always looking to criticise than praise. shouldn't voters take some blame for the mess were are in.We are our own worst enemy is a saying that's very true. if voters stopped shitting on the politicians who were actually trying to help them then we would all be living in a far better uk enjoying a higher standard of living. the only reason this hasn't happened is because of the public not the Labour party.Starmers actually underrated by many. has anyone put Starmer on a pedestal and made him out to be a saviour, one sec he's boring with no charisma and now he's a saviour. not something ive given much thought too but I think the people who rate him as Labour leader respect him for the change he's bringing to the Labour party. the tactics he's using to bring about that change, not just to the Labour party but to the way the public look at politicians. how Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was quite happy with the public thinking they are all the same as that's suites liars like Johnson down to the ground. I think that has changed the way people look at politicians but not everyone even noticed. apathetic don't really follow politics.Yes I agree a lot of younger people do have their heads clued up, same back when I was young but I didn't actually say young people today as the problem.I was bringing how people in the 70s etc were influenced and how people today are influenced and how I believe people are more apathetic today than they were 30 or 40yrs ago. turn outs in elections were always higher in the past. we all know the Internets a wonderful thing and nobody will be surprised when I say but it can also bring a lot of damage if used wrong.