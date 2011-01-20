« previous next »
Reply #8080 on: Today at 12:36:17 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:23:39 am
I think a lot of the apathy towards politicians in general is justified personally. If youre of a certain age, all you would have been exposed to is empty promises from all parties but mostly Tories of course, and if more of the older generation were in the same position over a longer period of time, I think theyd be cynical and apathetic in the same way. I do agree with what youre saying that the Tories must shoulder the majority of the blame for where things are, no doubt about that and Labour should get the benefit of the doubt to steer the ship in a different direction.

Im of the belief that they wont change much in 5 years and think expectations for change need to be reigned in particularly on Starmer. I think on here, hes portrayed as some sort of saviour when hes far from it but I can accept hes an improves on the Tories. Theres something inauthentic about him I cant put my finger on but I guess lets hope for some improvement in some areas and we should have a collective mentality to get the Tories out.

On your point about there being more information but people being more gullible I wholly disagree, I think a lot of younger people are LESS gullible and dont believe what theyre told just because. Instead they relate to having their eyes opened to the stark reality of the experience they feel on a daily level. A lot of life advice (aspirational) passed down over the years that benefitted the boomer generation doesnt work in todays world hence so much rejection of what older people may deem as the truth. But thats a different conversation for another day!

See the "40 years of Thatcherism" line, whereby any differences from Tory government are dismissed because they don't accord to the ideological debate that seems to be the only thing that matters to these people. So all the practical good that the last Labour government did, quite staggering when you compare them with the Tory years before and especially the Tory years after, are dismissed as a different shade of the same. Because lifting millions out of poverty, practically eliminating rough sleeping, a functional NHS and education system, etc. aren't to be recognised if the argument is to be made that New Labour were neoliberals.

Like I've said before, the "They're all the same" argument is made by the hard left to portray the centre left as being no different from the Tories. And they're successful, to a certain extent, as they manage to split off some of the left to join their group. Unfortunately, for every one person they manage to split from the centre to join them, rather more decide to tend right instead. So while their argument that "They're all the same" manages to strengthen their branch of the left a bit, they're rather more successful in strengthening the hard right instead. 2016 was the proof of their pudding.
Reply #8081 on: Today at 01:58:24 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:23:39 am
I think a lot of the apathy towards politicians in general is justified personally. If youre of a certain age, all you would have been exposed to is empty promises from all parties but mostly Tories of course, and if more of the older generation were in the same position over a longer period of time, I think theyd be cynical and apathetic in the same way. I do agree with what youre saying that the Tories must shoulder the majority of the blame for where things are, no doubt about that and Labour should get the benefit of the doubt to steer the ship in a different direction.

Im of the belief that they wont change much in 5 years and think expectations for change need to be reigned in particularly on Starmer. I think on here, hes portrayed as some sort of saviour when hes far from it but I can accept hes an improves on the Tories. Theres something inauthentic about him I cant put my finger on but I guess lets hope for some improvement in some areas and we should have a collective mentality to get the Tories out.

On your point about there being more information but people being more gullible I wholly disagree, I think a lot of younger people are LESS gullible and dont believe what theyre told just because. Instead they relate to having their eyes opened to the stark reality of the experience they feel on a daily level. A lot of life advice (aspirational) passed down over the years that benefitted the boomer generation doesnt work in todays world hence so much rejection of what older people may deem as the truth. But thats a different conversation for another day!
We must look at things differently, if you focus on what Labour don't deliver and ignore all the good things they did deliver then you will be apathetic.
Is that really fair. I wouldn't call it childish but it's not very appreciative of all the improvements they made to your life to turn around and say you didn't deliver this or that while ignoring the many good things they did.

I lived through the Thatcher period and saw the damage her lies did to the country and 10s millions,  the last thing I felt was apathy towards the Labour party. I don't know how older people who lived through the Thatcher period can be apathetic. I can only assume they have different values to myself which explains why they focus on what they didn't deliver and ignoring the big change for the good everywhere else. have they ever tried to work out why Labour didn't deliver what they wanted.
It's not just UK politics either, how many said the EU did nothing for us. was that apathy justified as well. is apathy down to personality some times. always looking to criticise than praise. shouldn't voters take some blame for the mess were are in.
We are our own worst enemy is a saying that's very true. if voters stopped shitting on the politicians who were actually trying to help them then we would all be living in a far better uk enjoying a higher standard of living. the only reason this hasn't happened is because of the public not the Labour party.

Starmers actually underrated by many. has anyone put Starmer on a pedestal and  made him out to be a saviour, one sec he's boring with no charisma and now he's a saviour. not something ive given much thought too but I think the people who rate him as Labour leader respect him for the change he's bringing to the Labour party. the tactics he's using to bring about that change, not just to the Labour party but to the way the public look at politicians. how Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was quite happy with the public thinking they are all the same as that's suites liars like Johnson down to the ground. I think that has changed the way people look at politicians but not everyone even noticed. apathetic don't really follow politics.

Yes I agree a lot of younger people do have their heads clued up, same back  when I was young but I didn't actually say young people today as the problem.
I was bringing how people in the 70s etc were influenced and how people today are influenced and how I believe people are more apathetic today than they were 30 or 40yrs ago.  turn outs in elections were always higher in the past. we all know the Internets a wonderful thing and nobody will be surprised when I say but it can also bring a lot of damage if used wrong.















Reply #8082 on: Today at 03:18:03 am
My gripe with politicians at the moment is how devoid of natural leaders the West seems to be. I like Starmer, but he doesnt really have the natural likability and charisma that you saw from the likes of Blair, Bush, Brown, Cameron, Obama (this is irrespective of their record or policies).

Sunak is just a disingenuous prick, he comes across as patronising and slimy. Starmer is frustrating because he seems like a good bloke but struggles to not come across robotic. He should be wiping the floor with Sunak in these televised debates but this is what is letting him down. He doesnt seem to command much respect from people and its become a recurring theme for people in the audience to start sniggering once he trots out one of his rehearsed/repeated lines.

I know theres more to being PM then just coming across well but its certainly useful, and with the merry-go-round of PMs and the Queens death it feels like theres a leadership vacuum in the UK at the moment.

Then youve got the US choosing between Trump and Biden. Its bizarre how both countries have got to this point.
Reply #8083 on: Today at 06:32:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm
The funny thing is that if you speak to anyone about how shite this country is, very few see tax as the biggest issue. Yet thats pretty much all the Tories have focussed on.

I guess its because they knew they would lose and they are trying to mobilise their supporters to limit the damage.

Is a very good point mate. That's all they have. To appeal to the greedy shitbags that haven't been affected by 14 years of 'fuck you' to the entire country.
Reply #8084 on: Today at 06:33:49 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:18:03 am
My gripe with politicians at the moment is how devoid of natural leaders the West seems to be. I like Starmer, but he doesnt really have the natural likability and charisma that you saw from the likes of Blair, Bush, Brown, Cameron, Obama (this is irrespective of their record or policies).

Sunak is just a disingenuous prick, he comes across as patronising and slimy. Starmer is frustrating because he seems like a good bloke but struggles to not come across robotic. He should be wiping the floor with Sunak in these televised debates but this is what is letting him down. He doesnt seem to command much respect from people and its become a recurring theme for people in the audience to start sniggering once he trots out one of his rehearsed/repeated lines.

I know theres more to being PM then just coming across well but its certainly useful, and with the merry-go-round of PMs and the Queens death it feels like theres a leadership vacuum in the UK at the moment.

Then youve got the US choosing between Trump and Biden. Its bizarre how both countries have got to this point.


 natural likability and charisma

All populist bullshit from c*nts mate in my book.
Reply #8085 on: Today at 06:38:45 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
A few comments in here about young people not voting for labour because they don't see labour doing much for them. Shouldn't we worry more that the mindset of the young is that it's only their needs they are voting for? Or rather not voting.

The young voters are depressed and worried about the future and what world they will inherit.  Off course they are interested in seeing how the country will be improved in the long run and no one is offering that hope for them.  I was a bit self centred when I was 18.

I would hate to be a younger person right now, Brexit vote my parents didn't know what to do so I told them, don't vote for yourself vote the future and making sure your grandchildren have a better future inside the Union.

This election was always going to be about getting the Tories out for most people and thats how its playing out.  Thinking about it, not seen the level of boards or stickers up for Labour than you usually see.  Normally see lots in my labour stronghold area.
Reply #8086 on: Today at 06:55:59 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:23:39 am
I think a lot of the apathy towards politicians in general is justified personally. If youre of a certain age, all you would have been exposed to is empty promises from all parties but mostly Tories of course, and if more of the older generation were in the same position over a longer period of time, I think theyd be cynical and apathetic in the same way. I do agree with what youre saying that the Tories must shoulder the majority of the blame for where things are, no doubt about that and Labour should get the benefit of the doubt to steer the ship in a different direction.

Im of the belief that they wont change much in 5 years and think expectations for change need to be reigned in particularly on Starmer. I think on here, hes portrayed as some sort of saviour when hes far from it but I can accept hes an improves on the Tories. Theres something inauthentic about him I cant put my finger on but I guess lets hope for some improvement in some areas and we should have a collective mentality to get the Tories out.

On your point about there being more information but people being more gullible I wholly disagree, I think a lot of younger people are LESS gullible and dont believe what theyre told just because. Instead they relate to having their eyes opened to the stark reality of the experience they feel on a daily level. A lot of life advice (aspirational) passed down over the years that benefitted the boomer generation doesnt work in todays world hence so much rejection of what older people may deem as the truth. But thats a different conversation for another day!

I started off - and still try to be a self-educated person that tries their best. When I was young, I was hospitalised quite a few times - mainly in childrens home but also when I lived in foster care - the foster parents were great lovely people and I can't ever repay what they did. But getting beaten up and battered you have to fight back and that changed me as a person. For those that have met me, I hope they still know I am a nice person and there is plenty of proof of that but you can't just sit back and take it. Once you fight back then you are safer.

I just hope one day the people in this country do fight back and recognise what toxic twats people like Frottage, Corbyn and Johnson really are.

Do they help this nation one little bit?




The problem we have is that there is no collective remembering.

I was there in the worst places at the worst time when Thatcher laid waste to the country. She turned a once brave nation - one that helped people and was intrinsically 'nice' into a fucking shit show where everyone hated everyone.

That was her legacy. I was, through ill-fortune in a place to experience childrens homes, foster homes, council estates, caravan parks and from the bottom up the change was marked.

The country turned into a cesspit of hatred and nastiness. I see quite a few people that grew up in middle-class situations with a mum and dad and a stable home berating what Labour did to turn it around. These people would never believe they are lucky and that the world is different for them than people that sit at the pointy end. Many things I might say would be dismissed, but it wasn't great.

I had all this welling up for years inside of me and when I did move to Liverpool, it was like meeting kindred spirits that weren't taken in by 'educated' 'posh' dickheads - they saw through all that.

But now, all these brilliant people that could work together and make this country a proud brilliant place that we could all be proud and happy to live in have been distracted by a fucking rich spoon-in-his-mouth absolute fuckiing bastard.


What a fucking world.
Reply #8087 on: Today at 06:56:10 am
I fucking hate the Tories and that smarmy Roland rat prick.
Reply #8088 on: Today at 07:24:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
The processing thing is odd as well because all that will mean is more people being legally able to live here.

Processing is the only way you can deport people.

Also. This idea that 'immigration bad, nazis good" is a bit odd.

After Brexit, the UK is massively short of people across the board. Without immigration we have an ageing population with no one left to pay taxes.
Reply #8089 on: Today at 07:45:00 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:24:02 am
Processing is the only way you can deport people.

Also. This idea that 'immigration bad, nazis good" is a bit odd.

After Brexit, the UK is massively short of people across the board. Without immigration we have an ageing population with no one left to pay taxes.

It would be cool though mate if we could incentivise training those already in our country to deliver the jobs we need. Weve enormous skill shortages in areas that can be taught (nursing, engineers etc) along with entry level jobs (fruit picking, carers)
Reply #8090 on: Today at 07:46:56 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:45:00 am
It would be cool though mate if we could incentivise training those already in our country to deliver the jobs we need. Weve enormous skill shortages in areas that can be taught (nursing, engineers etc) along with entry level jobs (fruit picking, carers)

Just to be clear - you want to force people to pick fruit and other shit like that for crap wages?

If I was a young person now forced to do that, I'd tell you to fuck off.
Reply #8091 on: Today at 07:59:36 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
I said the same before, everyone seems to think because he was head of the CPS hed walk all of the debates but if you watch PMQs hes not great at debates.

Starmer was a human rights lawyer and that type of litigation at the High Court, Supreme Court tends to be very measured and respectful.

Hes not one of the bunch of shysters that defended O J Simpson. ;D
Reply #8092 on: Today at 08:03:04 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:46:56 am
Just to be clear - you want to force people to pick fruit and other shit like that for crap wages?

If I was a young person now forced to do that, I'd tell you to fuck off.

Me too.

But if you were stuck in a processing centre for 6,12, 18 months with no access to the outside world and you were given the option to earn a bit of money (and pay tax on that money), learn some skills (like language and 'culture') and have a better grounding for when you do become legally entitled to stay in the UK, then isn't that better?
Reply #8093 on: Today at 08:08:51 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:03:04 am
Me too.

But if you were stuck in a processing centre for 6,12, 18 months with no access to the outside world and you were given the option to earn a bit of money (and pay tax on that money), learn some skills (like language and 'culture') and have a better grounding for when you do become legally entitled to stay in the UK, then isn't that better?

Its one step towards integration. Sticking migrants on boats and old army bases with nothing to do simply plays into the hands of the likes of the Mail - pictures of them hanging around looking bored because they are bored with nothing to do.
Reply #8094 on: Today at 08:13:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm
The funny thing is that if you speak to anyone about how shite this country is, very few see tax as the biggest issue. Yet thats pretty much all the Tories have focussed on.

I guess its because they knew they would lose and they are trying to mobilise their supporters to limit the damage.

The average persons tax burden has actually come down apparently, its certain groups of people that are paying more tax, higher earners, business owners, those who buy a house etc

The issue for most people isnt tax, its the wider cost of living which the government cant do much about other then try and cut taxes and say 'see were helping', what they cant do is make the weekly shop cheaper.
Reply #8095 on: Today at 08:14:23 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:59:36 am
Starmer was a human rights lawyer and that type of litigation at the High Court, Supreme Court tends to be very measured and respectful.

Hes not one of the bunch of shysters that defended O J Simpson. ;D

Johnny Cochran for PM! :D
Reply #8096 on: Today at 08:19:44 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:33:49 am

 natural likability and charisma

All populist bullshit from c*nts mate in my book.

I want someone who can do the job if I wanted to be entertained I would go to the cinema.
Reply #8097 on: Today at 08:25:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:13:28 am
The average persons tax burden has actually come down apparently, its certain groups of people that are paying more tax, higher earners, business owners, those who buy a house etc

The issue for most people isnt tax, its the wider cost of living which the government cant do much about other then try and cut taxes and say 'see were helping', what they cant do is make the weekly shop cheaper.

Just be transparent. If you tell the nation that they are in a massive hole and the funds needed to fix that hole has to come from 'somewhere'. Do you want the country to be fixed or not or do you want to carry on down the same path where nothing in the country is fit for purpose? Also, I don't understand Labour's reluctance to tax the rich. There needs to be a redistribution of wealth and the rich have the broadest shoulders but the old chestnut that the rich will leave if their taxes are raised will inevitably raise its head again.
Reply #8098 on: Today at 08:25:30 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
Just one more week.

Just one more.

Thank goodness. I gave up on those televised debates after about 15 minutes of the first one. All that seems to have been learnt is Sunak is a smarmy selfish lying prick but we already knew that.
Reply #8099 on: Today at 08:36:20 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:13:28 am
The average persons tax burden has actually come down apparently, its certain groups of people that are paying more tax, higher earners, business owners, those who buy a house etc

The issue for most people isnt tax, its the wider cost of living which the government cant do much about other then try and cut taxes and say 'see were helping', what they cant do is make the weekly shop cheaper.

I was thinking about this. If a party focussed on bringing down housing costs. massively . Would that have a real impact , way beyond the obvious? More people would afford the home they want. People would have more disposable income to spend on the economy (and to be taxed). General improvement in happiness. Downsides too of course in that we almost certainly would have more houses which means more countryside lost , more concrete killing the planet.  Lots of people dropping into negative equity. feels on the whole like a virtuous circle though.
Reply #8100 on: Today at 08:39:28 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Labour really do need to work out what they are going to do about immigration because Im not convinced the Border Security Control or whatever its called actually means anything and if the numbers dont come down the Tories, Reform and the right wing rags will absolutely hammer Labour over it.

Analysing all the manifestos, Labour were highest when reducing immigration (joint with Reform).
Reply #8101 on: Today at 08:45:14 am
StopTheTories.vote by The Movement Forward
@MVTFWD
🚨 Announcement 🚨

New research by http://StopTheTories.vote shows that if 22% of people vote tactically against the Tories, they will be pushed into third behind the Lib Dems

Tory candidates who are currently ahead in the polls, but are at risk from tactical voting include former cabinet ministers such as Sir David Davis (Goole and Pocklington), Andrea Leadson (South Northamptonshire), Thérèse Coffey (Suffolk Coastal) and Gavin Williamson (Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge).
Reply #8102 on: Today at 09:02:00 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:36:20 am
I was thinking about this. If a party focussed on bringing down housing costs. massively . Would that have a real impact , way beyond the obvious? More people would afford the home they want. People would have more disposable income to spend on the economy (and to be taxed). General improvement in happiness. Downsides too of course in that we almost certainly would have more houses which means more countryside lost , more concrete killing the planet.  Lots of people dropping into negative equity. feels on the whole like a virtuous circle though.
Lowering housing costs would make the lives of younger generations so much better.  It's a shame we've allowed flats to be turned into another money gouging exercise with greedy service charges.  That and covering many of the buildings with dangerous cladding.

My town has a good mix of flats and houses but that doesn't often seem to be the case in England.  We had a two bed flat as our starter home and it served us very well.
Reply #8103 on: Today at 09:03:15 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:28:27 am
The problem with the process thing is when youve processed their claims and they fail, what do you do with them, there is no returns agreement with the likes of Syria or Afghanistan, and if Rwanda isnt a safe country Syria and Afghanistan sure as hell aint any safer, its even more dangerous.

Yep, it's not exactly easy and particularly in cases where people have no identification or may not divulge exactly where they came from. Even if you do have id, its still not so easy to send them back.

Getting immigration down, NHS waiting lists down and house building numbers up are the biggest retail offers that Labour will have to achieve.
Reply #8104 on: Today at 09:03:22 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:45:14 am
StopTheTories.vote by The Movement Forward
@MVTFWD
🚨 Announcement 🚨

New research by http://StopTheTories.vote shows that if 22% of people vote tactically against the Tories, they will be pushed into third behind the Lib Dems

Tory candidates who are currently ahead in the polls, but are at risk from tactical voting include former cabinet ministers such as Sir David Davis (Goole and Pocklington), Andrea Leadson (South Northamptonshire), Thérèse Coffey (Suffolk Coastal) and Gavin Williamson (Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge).
When David Davis is the least shitty person on a list then you know it's a bad list.  Hopefully the message is getting through in those areas.
Reply #8105 on: Today at 09:04:37 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Labour really do need to work out what they are going to do about immigration because Im not convinced the Border Security Control or whatever its called actually means anything and if the numbers dont come down the Tories, Reform and the right wing rags will absolutely hammer Labour over it.

Numbers could come down and the right wing c*nts will still hammer Labour for it. All they need is one boat or bad story and they will milk it regardless of what the numbers are saying. Best way is to just get things better across the board so people go for the easy scapegoat less... imo anyway

(I say that like its easy   ;D but to be honest the Tories have shown despite all their bluster getting those numbers down has been impossible too)
Reply #8106 on: Today at 09:06:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:15 am
Yep, it's not exactly easy and particularly in cases where people have no identification or may not divulge exactly where they came from. Even if you do have id, its still not so easy to send them back.

Getting immigration down, NHS waiting lists down and house building numbers up are the biggest retail offers that Labour will have to achieve.


The country needs more immigration because of Brexit.

I honestly don't see how people don't get this.
