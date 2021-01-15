« previous next »
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 09:42:59 pm »
BBC director showing his impartiality once again, another corrupt organisation at the top needing a clear out of Torys.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 09:43:25 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 09:42:53 pm
James Cleverley accusing Starmer of talking over people. He taking the fucking piss?

The most ironic naming in the history of time
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:39:55 pm
Frottage for me.

Sunak is that tiny you could use him as the blunt instrument to beat Frottage with.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
I see the Tories have pulled out one of the their old tricks and have renamed the CCHQPress Twitter account to Tax Check UK and have been called out again by FullFact.

https://twitter.com/FullFact/status/1806062768224653823
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 09:48:34 pm »
The funny thing is that if you speak to anyone about how shite this country is, very few see tax as the biggest issue. Yet thats pretty much all the Tories have focussed on.

I guess its because they knew they would lose and they are trying to mobilise their supporters to limit the damage.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 09:51:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:34 pm
The funny thing is that if you speak to anyone about how shite this country is, very few see tax as the biggest issue. Yet thats pretty much all the Tories have focussed on.

I guess its because they knew they would lose and they are trying to mobilise their supporters to limit the damage.

Yep any normal person doesnt mind small tax rises as long as it goes into the country not the 1%.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 09:52:36 pm »

Thought Starmer ended well and in any event nothing now will make a difference. Tomorrow the papers will mention the Tory MP for Shipley who bet £8k on losing his seat. The continuous drip of Tory grifting and incompetence.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 09:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:40:40 pm
Make sure the young people have the best opportunities?

Er. Like being able to travel and work abroad you fucking dick.
an acquaintance on Facebook earlier was asking who to vote for, some prick said Reform because "Nigel deserves a chance".

She said that was who she was leaning to. Someone else said why he's a racist c*nt, she said I'm tempted to move abroad. I pointed out that thanks to Frottage and the Tories it's much harder to do so now.

There's no end to the stupidity of some people
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 09:59:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:39:55 pm
Frottage for me.

Should have made clear I meant Tories.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:59:28 pm
Should have made clear I meant Tories.

So tempted to say Braverman  ;D
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 10:07:21 pm »
Seems to be a bit of a mess when it comes to Labour's campaign in Clacton:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/26/labour-not-putting-up-a-fight-against-Frottage-in-clacton

If I'm reading it right, Labour are trying to let the Tories take the seat, but their candidate is actually trying to make a fight of it, despite having little chance of winning.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm »

For our Scots brethren

BBS +
@heraldscotland
 EXCLUSIVE: New Scotland Only Westminster poll, Survation 21-25 Jun (changes vs 23-27 May):

Lab ~ 37% (+1)
SNP ~ 31% (-1)
Con ~ 14% (-3)
RUK ~ 8% (new)
LD ~ 7% (-2)
Grn ~ 3% (new)
Alba ~ 1% (+1)
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Id be interested to hear what you think Labour are gonna change for apathetic young people? Are they gonna increase wages so more young people can buy more homes? Make housing more affordable? Make services like transport cheaper? The cost of everything only continues to go up over time, what makes you think this Labour Party are gonna change that?

Yes by all means, the majority of the votes for Labour will be that theyre not the Tories but please tell me. Theres a generation of boomers that have benefitted tremendously financially over the last 40/50 years out of luck but they want to tell young people how they should perceive things as if these arent structural issues caused partly by Labour (mostly the Tories last 15 years).
The assumption is young peoples apathy is always justified.
The apathy is about believing nothing will change, if you believe nothing will change no matter whose in power then your saying they all the same.

You've listed a lot of things to justify this apathy and to be honest it's one of the reasons why this countrys in the shit.
Labour left all our services in excellent condition, the Torys destroyed it all yet your casting doubt on whether Labour will be committed to improving our services.
Younger people might see it as a valid point believing we are in unknown territory here and nobody knows what Labour will do. how about we start by laying the blame on the people who deserve it and attacking the Torys for destroying every thing Labour brought in.  imagine spending 13 yrs working hard to make all our services, schools, NHS, etc etc excellent and another party takes power and destroys it all and the reaction from the public is, Ive lost faith in our politicians they are all the same.  Labour shouldn't have to prove their intent on improving services and lives.
It's about intent. Labour want to improve everything as quickly as possible, if they are unable to do this as quickly as many had hoped then that will be down to the previous government leaving everything in the shit. so I won't tear the back out of Labour in 5 yrs time because they haven't brought down the cost of transport , that will be one of many on the list.
We know the intent of the Torys and hard right Reform, they will screw you as much as possible.
How do we solve the housing crisis, get a time machine and go back and tear up the right to buy while banning councils building new homes to replace the houses sold. I haven't got a clue how Labour solve the housing crisis it's not as if this is the only problem but lets remember who created this mess, Thatcher and now we have Liz Truss.
People can be apathetic and say am not voting but the old saying is true, you may ignore politics but politics won't ignore you. if you don't vote then you will get Liz Truss.

 I could go into the baby boomers in detail but it will fill the page.
Not every old person is well off, many struggle on a state pension but one point  never seems to get mentioned,  older selfish nasty gullible old baby boomers were once young nasty selfish gullible young people who thought they are all the same, voted against Labour having fallen for the same old bullshit and scare story many have fell for the last 14yrs.  am sure theres plenty of young nasty selfish young gullible people around like this today as well but am sure theres many young decent people who just believe what others tell them about nothing changing.

 We are our own worst enemy as I saw the possible destruction of the Tory party and the change in how the public view politics as the most optimistic change in UK politics for 80yrs. there was every reason for everyone to be optimistic.
The country finally understands what the Torys stand for, they finally understand they aren't all the same. the only direction the country will go is too the left.
I wish I could say this is how things are turning out but it's not happening is it.
People are still saying there all the same after 1 party, the Tory party destroys everything decent. this period could have been a game changer but I think people are in for decades more of this shit.

I do wonder if this apathy was more prevalent when the baby boomers were young, I did hear some say they are all the same but I don't think it was as bad as today. we have far more information today yet people are more gullible and apathetic. someone on here came up with a good reason for this a while back, people can now focus on as much bullshit as they want all day nowadays. only had the news at 6pm and 10pm and the papers back then.
 Turn outs at elections were always in the mid to high 70s when I was young, today apathy results in turn outs in the mid 60s.



.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:46:03 pm
I see the Tories have pulled out one of the their old tricks and have renamed the CCHQPress Twitter account to Tax Check UK and have been called out again by FullFact.

https://twitter.com/FullFact/status/1806062768224653823

The Electoral Commission needs to be given power to prevent things like this. They're doing it again because there were no consequences for them doing it at the last election.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 10:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:40:40 pm
Make sure the young people have the best opportunities?

Er. Like being able to travel and work abroad you fucking dick.

Not a problem when mummy and daddy can send you to Stanford
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 10:35:10 pm »

BMG for the i newspaper

LAB: 42% (-)
CON: 20% (+1)
REF: 16% (-3)
LDEM: 12% (+3)
GRN: 6% (-1)

Cant recall an election with so little movement
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 10:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:41:05 pm
I don't think Starmer is very good on his feet, and these formats don't suit him, so now he's got through them all without it really changing the polls I think that's a win.

I said the same before, everyone seems to think because he was head of the CPS hed walk all of the debates but if you watch PMQs hes not great at debates.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 10:38:32 pm »
Do none of the commentators ever pick up on the unequal treatment of Starmer at these events - been abroad for a couple of weeks.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:36:22 pm
I said the same before, everyone seems to think because he was head of the CPS hed walk all of the debates but if you watch PMQs hes not great at debates.

Totally different in a legal setting in court, where forensic analysis (of evidence) and a measured approach is key.  In these debate settings its more about who can shout loudest/waffle longest in the absence of strong moderation, whereas in a court setting the judge is the moderator.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:41:28 pm
Totally different in a legal setting in court, where forensic analysis (of evidence) and a measured approach is key.  In these debate settings its more about who can shout loudest/waffle longest in the absence of strong moderation, whereas in a court setting the judge is the moderator.

And thats exactly what I said when people said Starmer would walk all of these.
