UK General Election

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,008
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7960 on: Today at 08:53:07 pm
BBC helping Sunak.... Some nice bias on show
Logged

Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7961 on: Today at 08:53:10 pm
Sunak going heavy on the 'do not surrender your xxx to the Labour party' tonight. I count 4 so far.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7962 on: Today at 08:53:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:45:34 pm
Im unhappy with Starmers rhetoric on asylum seekers


It is a big issue to the country at the moment. He's right. The Tories have dismantled the immigration service. Starmer is right - there is nowhere for them to go - there is nowhere for them to be processed and assessed.

That needs to happen.


As to Sunak saying 'We will never tax you'


I WANT TO BE FUCKING TAXED. I WANT TO LIVE IN A COUNTRY THAT IS TAXED AND THOSE TAXES ARE USED TO MAKE THE COUNTRY A BETTER FUCKING PLACE AND NOT THE SHITHOLE THAT THATCHER AND THESE INBRED c*nts HAVE MADE IT.


Fuck me. Glad I've taken next Friday off now.


Think Starmer has done a good job despite being shoutetd down by fucking Will off the bastard inbetweeners.


What did you make of Sunak saying he'll force everyone to work after twelve months and then let those that can't die?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7963 on: Today at 08:53:30 pm
Sunak is like a really  unpopular snidy kid in school who thinks he has a hard brother
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7964 on: Today at 08:53:41 pm
And the only reason pensioners might pay taxes is because the Tories froze the thresholds!
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,008
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7965 on: Today at 08:54:49 pm
BBC allowing Sunak to shout down Starmer is disgusting.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7966 on: Today at 08:54:53 pm
This c*nt needs his jaw breaking.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7967 on: Today at 08:54:54 pm
Talking over him again. Fucking c*nt
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7968 on: Today at 08:55:02 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:50:42 pm
Opted for the footie tonight.  Has the beeb packed the audience with Tory/Brexit vox pop types? Hopefully not.

Seems mixed but they should shut up. It's a leaders debate, it's not question time  the presenter is awful as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7969 on: Today at 08:55:10 pm
You can trust me now?

I wouldn't trust you with fucking anything you absolute shithouse.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7970 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:53:26 pm




What did you make of Sunak saying he'll force everyone to work after twelve months and then let those that can't die?

literally commented on it 5 minutes ago
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7971 on: Today at 08:55:55 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:51:16 pm
it appears there are quite a few gammons yes

Watching a bit during HT on the footie and moderator appears to be letting Sunak constantly interrupt yet is stopping Starmer from elaborating on any point.
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,008
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7972 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm
Starmer falling into the trap here. Just need to stay calm
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,347
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7973 on: Today at 08:56:03 pm
The reason that pensions are going to be subject to income tax is because you froze the tax thresholds you c*nt
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7974 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm
Inflation is back to normal

lie.

Fucking lie you fucking lying fucking prick.


Now lying about tax - you've raised them more than any other fucking party in fucking history.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,494
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7975 on: Today at 08:56:50 pm
Not sure how Starmer can stand there so calmly, I'd want to knock the lying c*nt out.
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7976 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:55 pm
Watching a bit during HT on the footie and moderator appears to be letting Sunak constantly interrupt yet is stopping Starmer from elaborating on any point.

Starmer mentioned Sunak supporting Truss and she interrupted him to bring up Corbyn. Using Sunaks lines for him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,347
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7977 on: Today at 08:57:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:55 pm
Watching a bit during HT on the footie and moderator appears to be letting Sunak constantly interrupt yet is stopping Starmer from elaborating on any point.
yep that's exactly what's happening, I thought Mischal Hussein would be decent, she even got a dig in about Nottinghamshire council being run by Labour
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7978 on: Today at 08:57:12 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:56:02 pm
Starmer falling into the trap here. Just need to stay calm

It's 2 against 1 though
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7979 on: Today at 08:57:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:55:54 pm
literally commented on it 5 minutes ago

So is what Starmer said better than that?


And again why is this lying fucking c*nt allowed to shout over Starmer
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • JFT 97
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7980 on: Today at 08:57:44 pm
Could not face watching the shouty lying weasel again so good on everyone sitting through it.

Roll on next Thursday and have just put my shopping order through for next week with a couple of bottles of champagne added. Tick tock.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7981 on: Today at 08:58:03 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:56:50 pm
Not sure how Starmer can stand there so calmly, I'd want to knock the lying c*nt out.

He's a better man than me.


Oh fuck off Sunak again you fucking c*nt - talking over him again.

Fuck you - you absolute c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,008
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7982 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:57:12 pm
It's 2 against 1 though

I agree. He was doing so well until Sunak got under his skin at the end. The country is seeing Sunak for what he is. He just needs to stay calm
Logged

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7983 on: Today at 08:59:20 pm
Cheeky cnut on councils.  Its 14 years of Tory austerity
Logged

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,494
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7984 on: Today at 09:01:07 pm
I hate Sunak more than I hated Johnson. And I didn't think that was possible.
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,008
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7985 on: Today at 09:01:10 pm
This is worse than the first debate. BBC just allowing it to happen
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7986 on: Today at 09:01:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:57:28 pm
So is what Starmer said better than that?


And again why is this lying fucking c*nt allowed to shout over Starmer

On welfare? I  dunno what he said, but it could not have been worse  than what Sunak said
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7987 on: Today at 09:02:13 pm
Fuck me. Sunak is such a fucking lying fucking shithouse.


You have had fucking FOURTEEN FUCKING YEARS you lying c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7988 on: Today at 09:02:22 pm
Such a miss Starmer not calling out Roland Rat on the lie of cutting taxes
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7989 on: Today at 09:04:33 pm
Not sure why Starmer isn't saying that the Tories bankrupted the country.

Also why not oppose him on his lying about taxes.


Also pathetic moderation. This is the problem that the left has against the right. The left will be polite and listen and allow people to speak. The right will just lie and shout and bluster and talk shite.



Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7990 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm
Bob the rocket scientist.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7991 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm
This moderator is doing Sunaks job for him
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7992 on: Today at 09:05:43 pm
'The last few years' ?


The last fucking fourteen fucking years.


The economy is fucked. Inflation is fucked. Wages are fucked.

You. Fucking. Lying. Pile. Of. Wobbly. Fucking. Dog. Fucking. Shit.



And then baseless promises. Fucking liar.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7993 on: Today at 09:06:21 pm
NO SURRENDER
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7994 on: Today at 09:07:14 pm
What a stupid fucking question.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,008
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7995 on: Today at 09:07:24 pm
The politics to serve line is very good
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7996 on: Today at 09:07:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:07:14 pm
What a stupid fucking question.

 :butt

 ;D ;D

aye
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7997 on: Today at 09:08:03 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:06:21 pm
NO SURRENDER

You caught that as well, part of his morning buzz word briefing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7998 on: Today at 09:08:08 pm
Sunaks answer here is going to be painful anti-woke bullshit
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,986
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
Reply #7999 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm
Trumps 'No plan' now eh?

You c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
