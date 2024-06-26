« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 162705 times)

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 12:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:01:47 pm
Aye. Even in 1997, Blair's lead was eroded by 6-8 points over the course of the campaign. That just hasn't happened in this election cycle.
I think Labour are down by about 4% on average since Sunak called the election.  For me that's to be expected for a stable party that have long held a lead in the polls and haven't pulled any rabbits out of the hat during the campaign.  It's inevitable that some voters would get wooed away by unrealistic promises from parties that had no chance of being elected (Greens and Reform, primarily) and by scare tactics from the opposition (Tories).

The difference is that the main opposition haven't made up any meaningful ground as they're down 3%.  I don't know whether brand Tory is just so damaged that they couldn't have crept back up towards 30% but it feels like they've ran an incredibly bad campaign and the lack of party discipline amongst their MPs/campaigners has been very un-Tory like.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:22:43 am
Oliver Reed made more sense than Dorries.
It does look more appealing though,  I might even record it and play back when I hear it's all kicking off.

Nadine Dories will be ranting about poor Boris,  Anne Widdicombe will be telling everybody to stop calling voters stupid, Kwasi Kwarteng will be giggling about something nobody can figure out. , Mhirari Black and Alistair Campbell will be going off their head ripping them all apart.  occasionally we will hear from Emily Maitlis and Rory Stewart on the election results.


Election night bingo?
 When is the last poll allowed to be published?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on Today at 11:46:07 am
Yes, even though I live in Ireland now, and there is no chance of Epping Forest anything but blue - closest was 1997, but still not Red.
could be closer than you think and with tactical voting and the threat from Reform you never know

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:30:49 pm
Election night bingo?
 When is the last poll allowed to be published?

Technically the exit poll is the last poll of the election, ;) if you're on about the other polls, think next Wednesday which is the last day of campaigning.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 12:41:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:30:49 pm
Election night bingo?
 When is the last poll allowed to be published?
Oh yeah, theres a lot of balance in that C4 line up. all with their different reasons over why the Torys are getting hammered.
It's the 10pm exit polls am looking forward too.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 12:42:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:30:17 pm
I think Labour are down by about 4% on average since Sunak called the election.  For me that's to be expected for a stable party that have long held a lead in the polls and haven't pulled any rabbits out of the hat during the campaign.  It's inevitable that some voters would get wooed away by unrealistic promises from parties that had no chance of being elected (Greens and Reform, primarily) and by scare tactics from the opposition (Tories).

The difference is that the main opposition haven't made up any meaningful ground as they're down 3%.  I don't know whether brand Tory is just so damaged that they couldn't have crept back up towards 30% but it feels like they've ran an incredibly bad campaign and the lack of party discipline amongst their MPs/campaigners has been very un-Tory like.

Sorry. What I meant was that when Labour has dipped, the Tories ha e dipped too, so Labour's lead over the Tories has remained fairly static. :thumbup
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm »
Braverman crying over the threats made to her. Talk about a snowflake.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 01:00:09 pm »
Sounds like someone did a shit in Sunaks home lake.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 01:08:28 pm »
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 01:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:30:52 pm
could be closer than you think and with tactical voting and the threat from Reform you never know


Isn't she the Deputy Speaker?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 01:16:04 pm »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 01:15:31 pm
Isn't she the Deputy Speaker?

Deputy speakers don't resign from their party so still have contested elections
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7851 on: Today at 01:17:35 pm »
Sweepstake on when Labour hit 325? In 1997 it was around 3.15am. You would think given the expected glut of seats that Labour could beat that, but most traditionally Tory areas are rural and tend to declare after Labour's urban areas.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7852 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:16:04 pm
Deputy speakers don't resign from their party so still have contested elections

But traditionally nobody stands against them.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7853 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:18:08 pm
But traditionally nobody stands against them.

That's only in the actual speakers seat.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7854 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:44:33 am
;D
Ya pair o' bastids.


*Gets back in foetus position under the table and sucks thumb*
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7855 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm »
Got to be honest for a moment.

It does feel like we are all waiting for it to be over.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7856 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:30:49 pm
Election night bingo?
 When is the last poll allowed to be published?
the last poll will usually be on the Wednesday before the election. I don't believe polls are allowed to be published after the polls open at 7am until the exit poll is released after the polls close at 10pm on election day
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:23:37 pm
Got to be honest for a moment.

It does feel like we are all waiting for it to be over.

I know I am.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:20:34 pm
That's only in the actual speakers seat.

Thanks. I didn't know that!
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:20:34 pm
That's only in the actual speakers seat.
that's correct, the Deputy Speakers aren't treated like the speaker
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7860 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:23:37 pm
Got to be honest for a moment.

It does feel like we are all waiting for it to be over.

It's all over bar the shouting. There will be a lot of shouting. Mostly from Kuenssberg, Dorries and Braverman seemingly.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 01:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:22:24 pm
Ya pair o' bastids.


*Gets back in foetus position under the table and sucks thumb*

I feel awful now.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:44:00 am
Lab - 42%
Con - 19%
Ref - 15%
Lib - 11%
Grn - 7%
SNP - 5%

IPSOS - fieldwork 21st - 24th June
https://www.ipsos.com/en-uk/labour-maintains-lead-conservatives-falling-back-equal-their-lowest-ever-vote-share

Some more details on the poll including this snippet

"Rishi Sunak records the worst net satisfaction rating for a Prime Minister at this stage of an election campaign going back to 1979"
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 01:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:34:14 pm
"Rishi Sunak records the worst net satisfaction rating for a Prime Minister at this stage of an election campaign going back to 1979"


The irony being that he's not even in the worst two out of the last three PMs.

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 02:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:30:52 pm
could be closer than you think and with tactical voting and the threat from Reform you never know



Laing actually stood down, she isn't running again.

Annoyingly in that seat Reform didn't field a candidate as that could have made it a pretty competitive race, a few of the MRPs have the Tory lead there only around 1 or 2%

The Labour candidate there is actually a good local councillor where I live.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:26:49 pm
I know I am.

Can't bloody wait. Fed up of these populist wankers
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:23:37 pm
Got to be honest for a moment.

It does feel like we are all waiting for it to be over.

Like that lockdown period absent the footie, when we were as good as champions, while you had desperados (Utd et al) calling for null and void from the sidelines.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 03:23:35 pm »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 09:21:24 am
Portillo times:

Robert Buckland (Swindon South) at 00:30
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) at 02:00
Nadine Dorries (Bedfordshire Mid) at 02:45
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) at 02:45
Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) at 03:00
Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) at 03:00
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) at 03:00
Robert Jenrick (Newark) at 03:00
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) at 03:30
Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) at 03:30
Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) at 03:30
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) at 03:30
Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield) at 03:30
Esther McVey (Tatton) at 03:30
Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield) at 03:30
James Cleverly (Braintree) at 04:00
Michelle Donelan (Chippenham) at 04:00
Mel Stride (Devon Central) at 04:00
Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) at 04:00
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) at 04:00
Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) at 04:00
John Glen (Salisbury) at 04:00
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) at 04:00
Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) at 04:15
Lee Anderson (Ashfield) at 04:30
Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) at 04:30
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East and Hanham) at 04:30
Victoria Prentis (Banbury) at 05:00
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) at 05:00
Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) at 05:00
Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) at 05:15
Jeremy C*nt (Farnham and Bordon) at 06:30
Liz Truss (Norfolk South West) time unknown
Liam Fox (Somerset North) time unknown
Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge) time unknown

Recounts may change these times a lot!

Well worth staying up till 4.

4.30.  See that parasite Rees-Mogg lose
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm »
One thing I always loved about the Beeb was Peter Snow and now Jeremy Vine doing the swingometer and graphical breakdown. I'll be dipping into their coverage, just for that.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
I lol'd ;D
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 04:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:54:18 pm
One thing I always loved about the Beeb was Peter Snow and now Jeremy Vine doing the swingometer and graphical breakdown. I'll be dipping into their coverage, just for that.

Strong rumours that Robert McKenzie, the inventor of the original swingometer, will be brought out of retirement on election night.
