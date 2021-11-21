Fuck me the full 30 minute segment on John Oliver about the Tories is absolutely phenomenal.



It was interesting watching that as he goes back to 2010. I must admit I have been most angered by the lying/cheating of the Brexit campaign and subsequent Johnson administration, but looking back at that, it is really criminal what the Tories have done in dismantling the social, economic and physical infrastructure of the UK and that started with Cameron and the Lib Dems were complicit.They have really run the country into the ground to try and get a few tax cuts for themselves.