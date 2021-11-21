« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election

KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7800 on: Today at 10:16:37 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Fuck me the full 30 minute segment on John Oliver about the Tories is absolutely phenomenal.

Download (Starts 10 minutes in):
https://www.mediafire.com/file/ckn348fse1y2cj9/S11E16.mkv/file

It was interesting watching that as he goes back to 2010. I must admit I have been most angered by the lying/cheating of the Brexit campaign and subsequent Johnson administration, but looking back at that, it is really criminal what the Tories have done in dismantling the social, economic and physical infrastructure of the UK and that started with Cameron and the Lib Dems were complicit.

They have really run the country into the ground to try and get a few tax cuts for themselves.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7801 on: Today at 10:25:18 am
I see C4 has hired Nadine Dorries for election night coverage. :o
Maybe C4 bosses have had a bet on which channel gets the lowest viewing figures.

filopastry

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7802 on: Today at 10:26:49 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:25:18 am
I see C4 has hired Nadine Dorries for election night coverage. :o
Maybe C4 bosses have had a bet on which channel gets the lowest viewing figures.




Maybe just betting that people fancy having a laugh at a likely drunk angry Tory on TV.
thaddeus

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7803 on: Today at 10:29:13 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:26:49 am


Maybe just betting that people fancy having a laugh at a likely drunk angry Tory on TV.
Definitely.  Dorries has always come across as vindictive so I think she'll be cheering the downfall of some of her old colleagues who she deems were disloyal to Bozo.

It will certainly be a spectacle so I can see why Channel 4 have gone with it.  Hopefully it will be the last we see of or hear from Dorries though!
Elmo!

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7804 on: Today at 10:31:08 am
Alistair Campbell is doing C4 (along with Rory Stewart and Emily Maitlis) so imagine he will be winding Dorries up.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7805 on: Today at 10:33:37 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:31:08 am
Alistair Campbell is doing C4 (along with Rory Stewart and Emily Maitlis) so imagine he will be winding Dorries up.
now that is sounding like a good watch.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7806 on: Today at 10:34:03 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:26:49 am


Maybe just betting that people fancy having a laugh at a likely drunk angry Tory on TV.
She will be tearing the back out the Torys for sure. problem is she will be saying all the sleaze. corruption, lies, incompetence only started after they stabbed poor Boris in the back. Torys would be heading for a massive majority if they still had Boris as PM.
Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7807 on: Today at 10:38:22 am
Doc's a bit needy isn't he? Anyone else think that?
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7808 on: Today at 10:42:15 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:29:13 am
Definitely.  Dorries has always come across as vindictive so I think she'll be cheering the downfall of some of her old colleagues who she deems were disloyal to Bozo.

It will certainly be a spectacle so I can see why Channel 4 have gone with it.  Hopefully it will be the last we see of or hear from Dorries though!

I dont think I could listen to Dorries all night banging on about how this wouldnt have happened if Boris was still in charge will just make me want to smash up the TV.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7809 on: Today at 10:42:59 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:25:18 am
I see C4 has hired Nadine Dorries for election night coverage. :o
Maybe C4 bosses have had a bet on which channel gets the lowest viewing figures.
Maybe Channel 4 are hoping to repeat Oliver Reed's appearance on After Dark and The Word - both Channel 4, of course.
Quote
Election night line-up

In April, C4 was the first broadcaster to unveil details of its election night coverage, with ITN Productions making the show.

Britain Decides with The Rest Is Politics and Gogglebox will begin at 9.45pm on 4 July and follow the results of the ballot until 9am the following morning.

Guru-Murthy and Maitlis will front the show, with Campbell and Stewart on air throughout the night as well as Hannah Fry, who will crunch the data on the big screen and exclusively commissioned inserts from Gogglebox favourites.

High-profile politicians joining Dorries for the coverage include former Conservative chancellors Kwasi Kwarteng and Nadim Zahawi, Labours former deputy leader Harriet Harman, ex-Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, the SNPs Mhairi Black and Reform Party campaigner and former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe.

https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/channel-4/c4-signs-nadine-dorries-for-election-night-coverage/5194811.article
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7810 on: Today at 10:43:18 am
Dorries, Stewart and Campbell? It's going to be like Carra, Neville and Keane.  ;D
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7811 on: Today at 10:44:00 am
Lab - 42%
Con - 19%
Ref - 15%
Lib - 11%
Grn - 7%
SNP - 5%

IPSOS - fieldwork 21st - 24th June
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7812 on: Today at 10:44:33 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:38:22 am
Doc's a bit needy isn't he? Anyone else think that?
;D
KMKYWAP

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7813 on: Today at 10:45:02 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:15 am
I dont think I could listen to Dorries all night banging on about how this wouldnt have happened if Boris was still in charge will just make me want to smash up the TV.

But I could get on board with everyone else on the panel openly laughing in her face (which they will).
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7814 on: Today at 10:46:23 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:15 am
I dont think I could listen to Dorries all night banging on about how this wouldnt have happened if Boris was still in charge will just make me want to smash up the TV.
same, think I'll stick with the BBC
filopastry

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7815 on: Today at 10:48:18 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:44:00 am
Lab - 42%
Con - 19%
Ref - 15%
Lib - 11%
Grn - 7%
SNP - 5%

IPSOS - fieldwork 21st - 24th June

Ipsos one of the few still doing phone polling as well, so its encouraging that is showing a similar picture
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7816 on: Today at 10:49:24 am
Quote from: KMKYWAP on Today at 10:45:02 am
But I could get on board with everyone else on the panel openly laughing in her face (which they will).

Im not sure they will be, she will be cheering on the demise of Sunaks Tory party as much if not more so than Campbell
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7817 on: Today at 10:50:34 am
I can't stand Dorries, I have no interest in what she says
PaulF

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7818 on: Today at 10:53:17 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:56:34 am
Google Emily Davison.

Thank you, fascinating.  I don't get the hustle bit mind. But I don't think it's fair to drag the thread off topic again.
I will go master the Times Cryptic Crosswords , then come back and revisit it.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7819 on: Today at 10:53:44 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:50:34 am
I can't stand Dorries, I have no interest in what she says

100% this
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7820 on: Today at 11:10:13 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:48:18 am
Ipsos one of the few still doing phone polling as well, so its encouraging that is showing a similar picture

One of the positives of all these polls is that, regardless of the size or methodology, they all show two things:

1 - Labour's lead is big
2 - Labour's lead isn't shrinking, at all.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7821 on: Today at 11:22:43 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:42:59 am
Maybe Channel 4 are hoping to repeat Oliver Reed's appearance on After Dark and The Word - both Channel 4, of course.
Oliver Reed made more sense than Dorries.
It does look more appealing though,  I might even record it and play back when I hear it's all kicking off.

Nadine Dories will be ranting about poor Boris,  Anne Widdicombe will be telling everybody to stop calling voters stupid, Kwasi Kwarteng will be giggling about something nobody can figure out. , Mhirari Black and Alistair Campbell will be going off their head ripping them all apart.  occasionally we will hear from Emily Maitlis and Rory Stewart on the election results.
gazzalfc

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7822 on: Today at 11:23:17 am
Going to be flicking between C4 and SKY news. BBC can go fuck themselves putting the tory minister of propaganda Laura Kuenssberg front and centre

I'm actually surprised she has kept up her clear on-air support for the tories the past few weeks. I was fully expecting her to try and get herself in a more balanced position in the corporation ready for the new era.

Either that or she'll jump ship to somewhere else.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7823 on: Today at 11:26:20 am
Really looking forward to the exit polls on the night. I'm hoping for a lot of misery and stunned silence as the scale of the prospective Tory defeat begins to unfold.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7824 on: Today at 11:27:03 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:22:43 am
Oliver Reed made more sense than Dorries.
It does look more appealing though,  I might even record it and play back when I hear it's all kicking off.

Nadine Dories will be ranting about poor Boris,  Anne Widdicombe will be telling everybody to stop calling voters stupid, Kwasi Kwarteng will be giggling about something nobody can figure out. , Mhirari Black and Alistair Campbell will be going off their head ripping them all apart.  occasionally we will hear from Emily Maitlis and Rory Stewart on the election results.
I think I'm now persuaded. ;D
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7825 on: Today at 11:30:06 am
No way am I watching the Beeb with Cuntsberg presenting that with her bull shit lines like “victory for Labour, but do the winds of change bring trepidation for the country”. Will just watch ITV/Sky News/Channel 4.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7826 on: Today at 11:30:14 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:23:17 am
Going to be flicking between C4 and SKY news. BBC can go fuck themselves putting the tory minister of propaganda Laura Kuenssberg front and centre

I'm actually surprised she has kept up her clear on-air support for the tories the past few weeks. I was fully expecting her to try and get herself in a more balanced position in the corporation ready for the new era.

Either that or she'll jump ship to somewhere else.
Hopefully, in the middle of The Channel.

A few years ago, I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. But she has been consistently dreadful and undoubtedly biased.
Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7827 on: Today at 11:31:24 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:10:13 am
One of the positives of all these polls is that, regardless of the size or methodology, they all show two things:

1 - Labour's lead is big
2 - Labour's lead isn't shrinking, at all.

Its a very good thing, shows a level of stability that hasn't been on show throughout the past few years - feels like people's minds are definitively made up.

I'd quite like the Lib Dem numbers to tick up another couple of points - to make the Tories squirm that bit more.
classycarra

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7828 on: Today at 11:33:30 am
worth remembering too, among all these poll results, that at this stage today around 20%+ of the people who will vote this election have already cast their votes (by post)
Elmo!

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7829 on: Today at 11:41:35 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:33:30 am
worth remembering too, among all these poll results, that at this stage today around 20%+ of the people who will vote this election have already cast their votes (by post)

I'm still waiting for my postal vote to arrive.... as it happens, I'm almost certainly not going to be away next week anymore, so shouldn't be an issue as long as it turnsup eventually. Been assured a batch was sent out on Monday by the electoral office so hopefully get it today.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7830 on: Today at 11:43:17 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:30:06 am
No way am I watching the Beeb with Cuntsberg presenting that with her bull shit lines like victory for Labour, but do the winds of change bring trepidation for the country. Will just watch ITV/Sky News/Channel 4.

Cant be dealing with adverts
CraigR2323

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7831 on: Today at 11:46:07 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:14:54 am
you sorted a postal vote out?

Yes, even though I live in Ireland now, and there is no chance of Epping Forest anything but blue - closest was 1997, but still not Red.
Lusty

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7832 on: Today at 11:52:56 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:42:59 am
Maybe Channel 4 are hoping to repeat Oliver Reed's appearance on After Dark and The Word - both Channel 4, of course.
Gogglebox favourites? I'm out.
Statto Red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7833 on: Today at 11:57:14 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:23:17 am
Going to be flicking between C4 and SKY news. BBC can go fuck themselves putting the tory minister of propaganda Laura Kuenssberg front and centre

I'm actually surprised she has kept up her clear on-air support for the tories the past few weeks. I was fully expecting her to try and get herself in a more balanced position in the corporation ready for the new era.

Either that or she'll jump ship to somewhere else.

Think i'll be watching BBC, be fun watching Kuenssberg squirming all night.

One things Labour need to do after the election is remove the Tory shrills from BBC news/politics, & BBC management.
Andy82lfc

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7834 on: Today at 11:57:32 am
Thing is with people like Dorries they are so unbelievably self-serving you are never going to get any wollowing or looking glum, feeling every loss. People like her couldn't give a fuck if the tory party imploded they would just crawl into some other cesspit where they can gain money and attention. She'll likely be feigning a fake smile and laugh all night long. Fuck that.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7835 on: Today at 12:01:47 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 11:31:24 am
Its a very good thing, shows a level of stability that hasn't been on show throughout the past few years - feels like people's minds are definitively made up.

I'd quite like the Lib Dem numbers to tick up another couple of points - to make the Tories squirm that bit more.

Aye. Even in 1997, Blair's lead was eroded by 6-8 points over the course of the campaign. That just hasn't happened in this election cycle.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7836 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:52:56 am
Gogglebox favourites? I'm out.
Yeah. I noticed that. I'm not sure how that will work. I suspect that it will fall flat.
