Maybe Channel 4 are hoping to repeat Oliver Reed's appearance on After Dark and The Word - both Channel 4, of course.
Oliver Reed made more sense than Dorries.
It does look more appealing though, I might even record it and play back when I hear it's all kicking off.
Nadine Dories will be ranting about poor Boris, Anne Widdicombe will be telling everybody to stop calling voters stupid, Kwasi Kwarteng will be giggling about something nobody can figure out. , Mhirari Black and Alistair Campbell will be going off their head ripping them all apart. occasionally we will hear from Emily Maitlis and Rory Stewart on the election results.