UK General Election

KurtVerbose - Today at 10:16:37 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Fuck me the full 30 minute segment on John Oliver about the Tories is absolutely phenomenal.

Download (Starts 10 minutes in):
https://www.mediafire.com/file/ckn348fse1y2cj9/S11E16.mkv/file

It was interesting watching that as he goes back to 2010. I must admit I have been most angered by the lying/cheating of the Brexit campaign and subsequent Johnson administration, but looking back at that, it is really criminal what the Tories have done in dismantling the social, economic and physical infrastructure of the UK and that started with Cameron and the Lib Dems were complicit.

They have really run the country into the ground to try and get a few tax cuts for themselves.
You try me once you beg for more.

oldfordie - Today at 10:25:18 am
I see C4 has hired Nadine Dorries for election night coverage. :o
Maybe C4 bosses have had a bet on which channel gets the lowest viewing figures.

@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

filopastry - Today at 10:26:49 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:25:18 am
I see C4 has hired Nadine Dorries for election night coverage. :o
Maybe C4 bosses have had a bet on which channel gets the lowest viewing figures.




Maybe just betting that people fancy having a laugh at a likely drunk angry Tory on TV.
thaddeus - Today at 10:29:13 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:26:49 am


Maybe just betting that people fancy having a laugh at a likely drunk angry Tory on TV.
Definitely.  Dorries has always come across as vindictive so I think she'll be cheering the downfall of some of her old colleagues who she deems were disloyal to Bozo.

It will certainly be a spectacle so I can see why Channel 4 have gone with it.  Hopefully it will be the last we see of or hear from Dorries though!
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 10:31:08 am »
Alistair Campbell is doing C4 (along with Rory Stewart and Emily Maitlis) so imagine he will be winding Dorries up.
