Ill take a punt on the Mail.I read a piece on the BBC a couple of weeks back and it mentioned the whole Green Card episode and I was literally sat there thinking oh yeah
. Id completely forgotten about it, and its not really been mentioned during the campaign by anyone.
https://www.mediafire.com/file/ckn348fse1y2cj9/S11E16.mkv/file
Following on from yesterdays conversation about what time people were planning on staying up on election night:Estimated declaration times of General Election results: Chronological listhttps://apple.news/Au6sdjDC9SUijO8rhBxGskg
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]