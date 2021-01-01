NEW: @RestisPolitics / JLP poll, June 21st - 24th 2024*Reform UK falls back, Labour lead at 16 points*Change on last week in bracketsLAB: 41% (+1)CON: 25% (+2)REF: 15% (-3)LDEM: 11% (+2)GRN: 5% (-)
Too many polls and too many TV debates at this point. It's mad, everyone needs to have one I'm doubling down that the saturation of polls will hurt Labour a fair bit. Tories to get 150-170 seats when all is said and done. On the beers for anything under.
I was going to comment how ironic it is that so many here talk about the cost of living and people should be able to earn a proper wage but tradespeople are ripping us off when they charge 180/200 a day!As a tradesperson myself it's laughable that folks think that's a rip off 😕
I'm voting Reform.
What's your rationale?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Im pretty sure Paul was kidding
He's not a big fan of immigrants.
https://x.com/Adrian_Hilton/status/1805302823900344782
Oh, Id not picked up on that to be honest
Can you think of another reason to agree with this c*nt on anything ?You didn't vote for Brexit, did you Paul ?
I'd settle for them getting 200 seats if it meant stopping the frog-faced fascist getting a toehold in Parliament
Just saw that on the Guardian. Given how the Tories are pulling resources from many constituencies to try and defend ultra safe seats, CCHQ has probably just decided they're collateral damage already anyway. It's still lead to weeks of damaging headlines because Sunak is weak, and it doesn't answer the question of who knew about the date and when? Sunak and the party will also continue to face questions as to why they didn't act sooner. Nobody's going to buy the explanation that something suddenly popped up in the investigation to convinced them.
YEah, and the suggestion Sunak had a bet is way of the mark.He'd have to stake millions for it to be worth him to place a bet. And the bookies would be red-flagging it instantly.
I heard Frottage on 5live last week and thought he did himself no favours and he was being called out for the out of mainstream ideas of his to his face.. even Reform voters thought him daft as he mentioned that he wanted to sort out the Conservatives and make them more Reform Brexit-like
Sky news reporting this gambling story is intensifying by the hour. 5 more folk now being investigated. Wonder how many Tories didnt place bets?
