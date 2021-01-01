

Low turnout is indeed a danger although the fact that Labour has strengthened its support among 25+ voters is huge because it's the 18-24s who historically have a dismal record of turning out to vote. Turn out is also going to hit the Tories hard as a lot of their 2019 voters feel betrayed but don't like the alternatives either.



I can see it ending up as Labour 39, Tory 23 with Labour winning around 440 seats. That will do but I'm still going to hope for a wipeout.



