« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 158744 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 11:25:05 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:17:02 am
Hours after Keegan, Cleverly and a couple of others were defending no action being taken as it wasnt due process/might influence the gambling commissions decision (which are obviously bullshit excuses anyway).  Arent they tired of this themselves? Defending the government/PM over what is obviously the  wrong approach and making themselves look stupid only for the PM to do the opposite shortly after they finish talking.

Its been going on for years. Surely, at this point, they want this to be over just as much as anyone else. Theyre wankers, obviously, but even they must think it just not worth being made to look this stupid this often.

Too often, party cronies will back a decision to the hilt, only for Sunak to flip just hours later - leaving them looking like idiots as they scramble around trying to justify the u-turn. Sunak dithers so much he gets criticised when he doesn't make an immediate decision, and then ultimately gets called out when he does because it's reactive rather than leadership. It's little wonder people in the party are now openly criticising Sunak and just about every aspect of the campaign.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,691
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 11:26:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:12:04 am
The joys of FPTP.

And, on current polls, proportional representation would give us approximately 100 Reform MPs.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 11:38:53 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:11:55 am
So what's the latest seats projection? Labour around 450 and Tories between 75 and 110?

Is the "super majority" looking on for labour?
It all depends on tactical voting. nobody really knows. I don't believe the polls are taking this into consideration, the bookies are though and am certain they've done their homework. they have Labour at evens for 450-500 seats, with Labour at 400-450 as 2nd favourite. so your not far out according to the bookies, 450-500 will be my predication as well.

Torys are 4/7 for less than 100 seats  :shocked I still can't get my head around that but it must be a possibility if people vote tactically.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,030
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:06:18 am

Very much so.

The handful of trades guys I know well all voted for Brexit - in large part due to wanting 'all them Polish twats' to fuck off.

First time I ever used one of those Rated People type sites was when I wanted a lot of laminate flooring done. I'd done the kids' bedrooms and did a decent job - but this was a big area over 3 rooms downstairs. Was around 2015/16.

The guy I chose quoted the lowest price, which I though was fair (a couple were touting over £600 for a two-day job) and he had a lot of very good reviews; an Eastern-European name. First day, he arrived bang on the time he said he'd be here, a bloke about mid-30's. Didn't want 5 brews before doing anything, just talked through what I wanted, suggested a couple of small amendments (which I agreed with) and off he went. When I asked, after about an hour, if he wanted a drink, he told me he had a flask so no thank you. At lunch, I was nipping out and asked if he wanted anything - no, that was alright because he'd brought a packed lunch. Worked diligently and neatly. Tidied everything up at the end of the day, ready for tomorrow. We had a quick chat before he left and he told me he'd apprenticed as a cabinet maker in Poland and done that for a few years before moving here. When me and the missus decided* we wanted it to flow into an additional room, we asked if he could do that. He said it would be another half day so another half the day rate. Perfect and fair.

Did a quality job, was really efficient, totally cleaned up after himself.

That was replicated by tens of thousands of Eastern European trades workers across the UK. It both drove trades rates to more realistic levels, and in many cases improved that work attitude.

In the aftermath of Brexit, many thousands of Eastern Europeans left (disgracefully, many felt driven out - absolutely shameful). In the vacuum and excess of demand over supply, British trades people hiked their rates. Some of the rates I've seen for jobs that take just a few hours are eye-wateringly extortionate. It's pure gouging.



* she decided; I agreed

Very much the same experience here.

When we were renovating we had plenty of tradesmen in who were incredibly unreliable and made shit up as they went along. This was usually after a conscious decision to pay more for quality. There are tons of good tradesmen out there, but people rightfully have them booked up forever and usually you don't have forever to wait.

We bit the bullet on cheaper Polish workers and they were fantastic. We now how have a Polish lodger who used to be a carpenter back home, helps my mum out around the house with DIY and never asks for a penny. Lovely bloke all in and very respectful.

People aren't priced out, by and large they're just shite.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:52 am by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:17:02 am
Hours after Keegan, Cleverly and a couple of others were defending no action being taken as it wasnt due process/might influence the gambling commissions decision (which are obviously bullshit excuses anyway).  Arent they tired of this themselves? Defending the government/PM over what is obviously the  wrong approach and making themselves look stupid only for the PM to do the opposite shortly after they finish talking.

Its been going on for years. Surely, at this point, they want this to be over just as much as anyone else. Theyre wankers, obviously, but even they must think it just not worth being made to look this stupid this often.
I think this sums up this Tory government. they are a reactionary government rather than a pro-active government. they are talentless so they have no foresight when it comes to seeing problems ahead and solving those problems before they get out of hand. this is one of the reasons this country is in a mess in the first place. Patel and Braverman must be the most clueless stupid Tory ministers around. there incompetence in dealing with the Stop the boats crisis led to it exploding. what started off as a small problem has now become big business for organised criminals.
They've spent the last few days coming out with the same bullshit defences  they've used to defend all the other Tory MPs every knew had been caught red handed.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »


Reported in the FT - Labour directing activists away from Lib Dem-Con Marginals in the SW, Sure the Lib's will do the same and direct theirs away from Con-Lab to Lib-Con Marginals.

Lots of re-directs to Mercer's seat  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:33 pm by cornishscouser92 »
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:00:59 pm
...

Reported in the FT - Labour directing activists away from Lib Dem-Con Marginals in the SW, Sure the Lib's will do the same and direct theirs away from Con-Lab to Lib-Con Marginals.

Lots of re-directs to Mercer's seat  ;D
I'm impressed with their coordination and above that the pragmatism to accept some mutual backscratching with the Lib Dems.  I doubt they'd be doing this had the Lib Dems not agreed to do likewise.

We shouldn't forget that Johnson's huge win in 2019 was only possible because the Brexit party aided and abetted them.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 12:19:14 pm »
Seems that Labour are keen for the Lib Dems to become the official opposition.  ;D

Honestly that would be good for the country. The Tories are batshit and dysfunctional. We need an opposition that can offer broad consensus, support and accountability to the government, rather than a party going into hysterics every time the words EU or immigrant pops up.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,985
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 12:20:27 pm »
https://x.com/supertanskiii/status/1805534025689297141?t=TcLSmxgKgJMRrtSjzyp2kQ&s=19

When a Brit on American TV doesn't have to follow UK election broadcasting rules
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,985
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm »
 'Fuck off into the sun, you c*nts, fuckpigs and weirdos. You tossers, wankers, dick-splashes and cockwombles'
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 12:24:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:20:27 pm
https://x.com/supertanskiii/status/1805534025689297141?t=TcLSmxgKgJMRrtSjzyp2kQ&s=19

When a Brit on American TV doesn't have to follow UK election broadcasting rules

Knew that would JO.  Great clip.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,985
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 12:25:47 pm »
The full bit which should be shown to every single voter in the UK

https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1805513574921441612?t=xagYCGgGqDnH4eZHJNaT9A&s=19
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,985
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 12:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Knew that would JO.  Great clip.

He's just great.

Him, Jon Stewart, Jordan Klepper and Seth Meyers are so funny and trying to be the voice of reason on US TV
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,522
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:38:53 am
It all depends on tactical voting. nobody really knows. I don't believe the polls are taking this into consideration, the bookies are though and am certain they've done their homework. they have Labour at evens for 450-500 seats, with Labour at 400-450 as 2nd favourite. so your not far out according to the bookies, 450-500 will be my predication as well.

Torys are 4/7 for less than 100 seats  :shocked I still can't get my head around that but it must be a possibility if people vote tactically.


I doubt the bookies have done that much research. They'll have had an opening position and moved odds based on bets once the first few grand have been wagered .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 12:43:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:29:11 pm
I doubt the bookies have done that much research. They'll have had an opening position and moved odds based on bets once the first few grand have been wagered .
How do you explain the different betting for individual seats. I had already worked out a few Torys with decent majority's who would go if people voted tactically. I think I mentioned it on here at the time as well, I had expected to get some decent prices but shocked to see the Labour candidates priced up at 1/5 to 1/10.  that can only be down to the bookies thinking the same as myself,
 they believe people will vote tactically to boot the Torys out, I don't believe the Polls are doing this. all these 600 or so individual seats added up give you a more informed opinion on the overall result so I also think the bookies have more info to predict the over all results.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,522
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 12:51:11 pm »
Might be worth comparing polls to bookies before the last election?
I just think they have priced labour as big favourites in most seats then just let computers change the odds in line with bets rather than have a team of analysts pricing it.  Bookies don't need to get it right, they are just a broker between the punter's view.  Though I concede some of those punter's are very well informed 😀
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:21:09 am
I fear the standard and price is going to fall dramatically.  I know the socialists in here hate it, but competition sometimes really is a good thing. **

** competition is good for the consumer, not for the provider!


I'm a socialist who absolutely loves genuine and fair competition! Not only is it good for the consumer, but it propagates innovation and [in theory] stops any person/entity becoming overly-rewarded (rich!) and overly powerful.

The problem we have is that the 'corporate capitalist' economic model doesn't create genuine & fair competition.

The first barrier is access to capital.
Then come artificial barriers set up by existing suppliers (especially those with access to large amounts of capital) to stifle competition.
Once companies achieve a certain size/market share, they create further barriers to entry for competition - both overtly and more covertly/subtly. And a final layer of barriers is created by [let's group it as] lobbying of politicians to subvert the political process and help the existing players maintain their market dominance.


Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:21:09 am
* - almost right. .. She decided,  you dare not disagree :)

Tis the way of things!  ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,030
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:00:59 pm


Reported in the FT - Labour directing activists away from Lib Dem-Con Marginals in the SW, Sure the Lib's will do the same and direct theirs away from Con-Lab to Lib-Con Marginals.

Lots of re-directs to Mercer's seat  ;D

Good, Labours stance in 2017 and 2019 was fucking stupid on this. So much so that better coordination with the Lib Dems in 2017 might have closed the door on the DUP shenanigans and even swayed the Customs Union vote in Parliament later on. Argh.

Despite all the polls I still think the Tories might clear 150 votes, but if the best-case polls are true it will be quite something to see the Ed Davey as the leader of the opposition ;D
Logged
:D

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:20:27 pm
https://x.com/supertanskiii/status/1805534025689297141?t=TcLSmxgKgJMRrtSjzyp2kQ&s=19

When a Brit on American TV doesn't have to follow UK election broadcasting rules

ffs I completely forgot to watch it yesterday and now I can't find it. Anybody got a link?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 