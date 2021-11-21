Yeah, and I think because Attlee handled domestic issues and kept the home fires burning with the war economy etc, workers and unions and industry representatives would likely have been very familiar with him and how he worked, despite Churchill's far higher public profile. He seemed to act as a vital go between and facilitator within government.



Had a quick glance at his Wiki entry and this popped out:



I mean honestly you could replace "Attlee" with "Starmer" and would it be any different?



despite his image

It was the same in the USA. President Truman was another so-called "little man". The democratic world was fed-up with 'Supermen'. They'd mesmerised crowds in the 1930s with their hateful and hysterical rhetoric, embarked on mad military adventures and brought the world to the brink of annihilation. The attraction of the "modest man with much to be modest about" (as Churchill called Attlee when he wasn't accusing him of wanting to create a Gestapo) was very strong indeed.I sense it's different now though. Attlee's personality was a vote-winner. Starmer will win. A blowhard like Farridge would have had no chance in 1945 - people would have been scared off by his inflammatory rhetoric, his absurd posturing and his palpable hatred for foreigners. Many people now find those things extremely attractive. There again, we'd just fought a world war in '45 and that tended to give people a sense of proportion and take the vote seriously.