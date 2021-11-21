« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election

Offline Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
Yes, the Labour Party did. And unlike Christabel Pankhurst who wasn't keen on giving the poor and propertyless the vote, Labour stood for universal suffrage.

But wasnt it the conservatives who passed the act as the preceding labour govt didnt have a big enough majority?  You cant compare then to now of course but my point is that labour is running a fantastic campaign. Madness to say they should be doing things differently.


Offline Riquende

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
we've had a Labour leaflet, at least my daughter has (first general election for her). Seen a few posters in gardens whilst driving around, current score is 14 Labour, 2 Plaid Cymru.

I've had literature through today. I thought the differing approaches was worthy of comment:

Labour - doesn't mention the local candidate at all or, even have any pictures of him, Sarwar or Starmer. Just the various Tory PMs and some blurb about Change.

Reform - big pictures of Tice and of course Frottage, although it does have a small bit with the local candidate's name at least

SNP - candidate focused, big close-up pic of him on the front and the party logo. It's currently an SNP seat but I don't think he's the incumbent

Tories - nothing yet, they might have redirected the printing costs down to shore up some "safe" seat somewhere
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
12.Maybe 12:30

Thursday night, Im totally knackered at the best of times.

Thats my usual time to go to bed but as I have booked the 5th off I can push the boat out a few hours further.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
we've had a Labour leaflet, at least my daughter has (first general election for her). Seen a few posters in gardens whilst driving around, current score is 14 Labour, 2 Plaid Cymru.

Not seen a single Tory banner anywhere, usually there are some on farmland throughout the constituency but not a peep this time

Had Maria Eagle knocking on my door in her very safe seat. I volunteered for labour and was asked to campaign in ribble valley so there does seem to be a focus on marginals.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm »
Ive had two leaflets through the post, one from Reform which I tore up without reading and one from the Lib Dems which was very much focused on the candidate, nothing from the Tories or Labour.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm »
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm »
After a border change a sitting Labour MP is now my Labour candidate, his leaflet arrived, I researched him, unfortunately hes not to my tastes.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm
Labour have gained a lot of support from older age groups but have been stagnant or plummeted with younger voters:

2019 Election vs Redfield & Wilton Poll, % vote share:
18-24: 62 -> 44 (-18)
25-34: 51 -> 48 (-3)
35-44: 39 -> 42 (+3)
45-54: 28 -> 39 (+11)
55-64: 27 -> 29 (+2)
65+: 17 -> 31 (+14)
what's the sample size? I imagine the MoE will be quite high
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm
what's the sample size? I imagine the MoE will be quite high

The 18-24 drop I suspect will be because the party said it would abolish tuition fees in 2019
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:24:25 pm
That should be interesting!

I will see if I can get the 4th off to help out with some of the election day stuff.

We've got Owen Jones here tomorrow, that should be a treat for everyone

milkshakes at the ready!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm
But wasnt it the conservatives who passed the act as the preceding labour govt didnt have a big enough majority?  You cant compare then to now of course but my point is that labour is running a fantastic campaign. Madness to say they should be doing things differently.

Yes, that is true. But the original pre-1914 agitation for the vote was supported by the Labour Party (and opposed by the Liberal government and the Tory opposition).
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm
Im thinking I can stay up until about 3am, hopefully by that time weve had a few counts come in and hopefully a Portillo moment or two, I was up late enough to watch the actual Portillo moment in 1997 because I was off school for some reason the following day that escapes me.
I think I stayed up until about 4am in 1997. I was off the next day as we were moving house and had to collect a 7.5 tonne wagon with air brakes as we moved ourselves. That was a fun drive particularly using the brakes for the first time and coming to a complete halt despite only lightly touching them! 😃
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm
The 18-24 drop I suspect will be because the party said it would abolish tuition fees in 2019
yes that might well be the case, forgot about that policy
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
After a border change a sitting Labour MP is now my Labour candidate, his leaflet arrived, I researched him, unfortunately hes not to my tastes.
hopefully it's a safe Labour seat then and others don't share your views on him
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:46:55 pm
Did any political party stand on the agenda of giving women the vote ? No because it was not a popular stance, hence the jumping in front of the kings horse etc. Gay marriage not a vote winner either, it was introduced by a conservative govt following Blair cautiously paving the way with civil partnership.

A radical manifesto will mean a smaller majority with a reduced ability to pass radical bills,

Starmer is a very effective politician. His alliance with Sue Gray an absolute master stroke. As someone who has followed every election since 1983 this is a magnificent campaign. Its not a joyful one like Blair in 1997 but it is exactly what it needs to be. Starmer is about deliver to labour a majority which will provide a platform for meaningful change.

This. People demanding Starmer be radical pre-election is nuts. Clement Atlee had a 145 majority in 1945 and got a lot done, but somehow managed to blow the whole thing in 1950-51. People might say there's not much difference between a majority of, say 150 and Labour gaining a majority of perhaps 220 (to pluck random figures from the air), but there's absolutely no reason to rule anything in or out at this stage.

And yes, I know Labour have apparently ruled things in or out; but the Brexit campaign said we should give £350m to the NHS and that never happened either. A politician might lie because they know the electorate are stupid and don't know what's good for them, but that's a door that can swing both ways, for good and bad.
Online afc tukrish

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 12:08:32 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
milkshakes at the ready!

all the boys brought to the yard?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 12:14:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:08:10 am
This. People demanding Starmer be radical pre-election is nuts. Clement Atlee had a 145 majority in 1945 and got a lot done, but somehow managed to blow the whole thing in 1950-51. People might say there's not much difference between a majority of, say 150 and Labour gaining a majority of perhaps 220 (to pluck random figures from the air), but there's absolutely no reason to rule anything in or out at this stage.

And yes, I know Labour have apparently ruled things in or out; but the Brexit campaign said we should give £350m to the NHS and that never happened either. A politician might lie because they know the electorate are stupid and don't know what's good for them, but that's a door that can swing both ways, for good and bad.
Attlee still won a majority 1950 although it was around 4 or 5 seats I think. I'm still not entirely sure why he called another election in 1951, although I believe it was to try and win a larger majority. Clearly that was a mistake given that the Tories were then in power for 13 years
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 12:30:19 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:14:26 am
Attlee still won a majority 1950 although it was around 4 or 5 seats I think. I'm still not entirely sure why he called another election in 1951, although I believe it was to try and win a larger majority. Clearly that was a mistake given that the Tories were then in power for 13 years

Yeah, that's exactly what happened. I've been reading up on it, he had a majority of just six I think. So he basically did a Theresa May and it backfired, only much much worse.

I was just reading up on the 1945 election and I think there are parallels between Atlee and Starmer; both seem to be relatively uninspiring, but after a period of turmoil Atlee was viewed as a safe, competent choice. I think during the war coalition, Atlee had handled domestic policy whilst Churchill oversaw the war, but I could be wrong on that.

Starmer certainly faces similar levels of strife with a country struggling in the midst of an identity crisis.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 12:36:56 am »
In other news, seems like it was a fun time for Frottage today. Had a complete meltdown over Bozo giving him both barrels and doubled down on his Russia comments.

Don't know why Frottage is so surprised. Bozo's actions when it comes to Ukraine are probably the only part of his "legacy" that hasn't been left in complete tatters. Of course he was going to kick off and defend it.
Online Kashinoda

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 12:40:48 am »
No leaflets for any party here in Hove, 17k Labour majority last election so maybe no one is arsed. Greens are being quite aggressive down the road in Brighton, mates have had plenty of leaflets through and door knocks as late at 9PM which is pissing some off. Will be interesting to see if they can keep hold.

Still registered to vote in Southend, Essex as my mum lives in my old house. I'll question the legitimacy of that later but hopefully will be contributing to the Tories losing a traditional safe seat.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 12:41:56 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:30:19 am
Yeah, that's exactly what happened. I've been reading up on it, he had a majority of just six I think. So he basically did a Theresa May and it backfired, only much much worse.

I was just reading up on the 1945 election and I think there are parallels between Atlee and Starmer; both seem to be relatively uninspiring, but after a period of turmoil Atlee was viewed as a safe, competent choice. I think during the war coalition, Atlee had handled domestic policy whilst Churchill oversaw the war, but I could be wrong on that.

Starmer certainly faces similar levels of strife with a country struggling in the midst of an identity crisis.
yes there are similarities, the other one being the country is broke and mortgaged to the hilt.

I'm sure I've read somewhere that Attlee didn't expect to win, they expected the country to back Churchill after leading the country during the War. Churchill was the right leader for the time, I still love hearing his wartime speeches and those leading up to.the conflict but Attlee was trusted by the public to lead the countries recovery.

Churchill was also unpopular of course in parts of the country, particularly in Wales after after he sent the troops in against the miners in 1910 whilst a member of the Liberal government, people have very long memories

The scale of the victory surprised everyone, not sure people will be as surprised this time though
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 12:44:15 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:40:48 am
No leaflets for any party here in Hove, 17k Labour majority last election so maybe no one is arsed. Greens are being quite aggressive down the road in Brighton, mates have had plenty of leaflets through and door knocks as late at 9PM which is pissing some off. Will be interesting to see if they can keep hold.

Still registered to vote in Southend, Essex as my mum lives in my old house. I'll question the legitimacy of that later but hopefully will be contributing to the Tories losing a traditional safe seat.
fuck the legitimacy, vote where your vote will mean more
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 12:48:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:41:56 am
yes there are similarities, the other one being the country is broke and mortgaged to the hilt.

I'm sure I've read somewhere that Attlee didn't expect to win, they expected the country to back Churchill after leading the country during the War. Churchill was the right leader for the time, I still love hearing his wartime speeches and those leading up to.the conflict but Attlee was trusted by the public to lead the countries recovery.

Churchill was also unpopular of course in parts of the country, particularly in Wales after after he sent the troops in against the miners in 1910 whilst a member of the Liberal government, people have very long memories

The scale of the victory surprised everyone, not sure people will be as surprised this time though

I recall hearing a recording of a party political broadcast by Churchill where he said Labour would need a special, "Gestapo" type police force to keep order. I have a vague memory of historians saying this broadcast essentially killed Churchill's chances in the election, but that might be an exaggeration. Even then, though, the Tories were scaremongering voters when it came to Labour.

I think that comment might have reminded people of what Churchill had done, as you said in 1910 against the miners, but also in Liverpool where troops open fired on strikers and he anchored a warship in the Mersey. He was the guy used to sending the troops in against civilians, and it seems he jogged a lot of memories.
Online Kashinoda

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 12:49:42 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:44:15 am
fuck the legitimacy, vote where your vote will mean more

;D Indeed, not like I'm double-registered anyway. Won't be losing any sleep for sure.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 12:52:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:48:23 am
I recall hearing a recording of a party political broadcast by Churchill where he said Labour would need a special, "Gestapo" type police force to keep order. I have a vague memory of historians saying this broadcast essentially killed Churchill's chances in the election, but that might be an exaggeration. Even then, though, the Tories were scaremongering voters when it came to Labour.

I think that comment might have reminded people of what Churchill had done, as you said in 1910 against the miners, but also in Liverpool where troops open fired on strikers and he anchored a warship in the Mersey. He was the guy used to sending the troops in against civilians, and it seems he jogged a lot of memories.
yes I seem to remember hearing about that speech, think it may have been in one of my A Level history classes. A stupid thing to say and yes definitely would have reminded him of what he was capable of doing
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 12:53:50 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:49:42 am
;D Indeed, not like I'm double-registered anyway. Won't be losing any sleep for sure.
yep and all you need is photo ID, it doesn't need your address on it! 😬
