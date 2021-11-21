Did any political party stand on the agenda of giving women the vote ? No because it was not a popular stance, hence the jumping in front of the kings horse etc. Gay marriage not a vote winner either, it was introduced by a conservative govt following Blair cautiously paving the way with civil partnership.



A radical manifesto will mean a smaller majority with a reduced ability to pass radical bills,



Starmer is a very effective politician. His alliance with Sue Gray an absolute master stroke. As someone who has followed every election since 1983 this is a magnificent campaign. Its not a joyful one like Blair in 1997 but it is exactly what it needs to be. Starmer is about deliver to labour a majority which will provide a platform for meaningful change.



This. People demanding Starmer be radical pre-election is nuts. Clement Atlee had a 145 majority in 1945 and got a lot done, but somehow managed to blow the whole thing in 1950-51. People might say there's not much difference between a majority of, say 150 and Labour gaining a majority of perhaps 220 (to pluck random figures from the air), but there's absolutely no reason to rule anything in or out at this stage.And yes, I know Labour have apparently ruled things in or out; but the Brexit campaign said we should give £350m to the NHS and that never happened either. A politician might lie because they know the electorate are stupid and don't know what's good for them, but that's a door that can swing both ways, for good and bad.