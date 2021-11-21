Yeah, that's exactly what happened. I've been reading up on it, he had a majority of just six I think. So he basically did a Theresa May and it backfired, only much much worse.
I was just reading up on the 1945 election and I think there are parallels between Atlee and Starmer; both seem to be relatively uninspiring, but after a period of turmoil Atlee was viewed as a safe, competent choice. I think during the war coalition, Atlee had handled domestic policy whilst Churchill oversaw the war, but I could be wrong on that.
Starmer certainly faces similar levels of strife with a country struggling in the midst of an identity crisis.
yes there are similarities, the other one being the country is broke and mortgaged to the hilt.
I'm sure I've read somewhere that Attlee didn't expect to win, they expected the country to back Churchill after leading the country during the War. Churchill was the right leader for the time, I still love hearing his wartime speeches and those leading up to.the conflict but Attlee was trusted by the public to lead the countries recovery.
Churchill was also unpopular of course in parts of the country, particularly in Wales after after he sent the troops in against the miners in 1910 whilst a member of the Liberal government, people have very long memories
The scale of the victory surprised everyone, not sure people will be as surprised this time though