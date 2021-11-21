« previous next »
UK General Election

Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7520 on: Today at 11:03:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:56 pm
Yes, the Labour Party did. And unlike Christabel Pankhurst who wasn't keen on giving the poor and propertyless the vote, Labour stood for universal suffrage.

But wasnt it the conservatives who passed the act as the preceding labour govt didnt have a big enough majority?  You cant compare then to now of course but my point is that labour is running a fantastic campaign. Madness to say they should be doing things differently.


Riquende

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7521 on: Today at 11:04:32 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:54:20 pm
we've had a Labour leaflet, at least my daughter has (first general election for her). Seen a few posters in gardens whilst driving around, current score is 14 Labour, 2 Plaid Cymru.

I've had literature through today. I thought the differing approaches was worthy of comment:

Labour - doesn't mention the local candidate at all or, even have any pictures of him, Sarwar or Starmer. Just the various Tory PMs and some blurb about Change.

Reform - big pictures of Tice and of course Frottage, although it does have a small bit with the local candidate's name at least

SNP - candidate focused, big close-up pic of him on the front and the party logo. It's currently an SNP seat but I don't think he's the incumbent

Tories - nothing yet, they might have redirected the printing costs down to shore up some "safe" seat somewhere
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7522 on: Today at 11:05:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:49 pm
12.Maybe 12:30

Thursday night, Im totally knackered at the best of times.

Thats my usual time to go to bed but as I have booked the 5th off I can push the boat out a few hours further.
Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7523 on: Today at 11:07:13 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:54:20 pm
we've had a Labour leaflet, at least my daughter has (first general election for her). Seen a few posters in gardens whilst driving around, current score is 14 Labour, 2 Plaid Cymru.

Not seen a single Tory banner anywhere, usually there are some on farmland throughout the constituency but not a peep this time

Had Maria Eagle knocking on my door in her very safe seat. I volunteered for labour and was asked to campaign in ribble valley so there does seem to be a focus on marginals.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7524 on: Today at 11:10:03 pm
Ive had two leaflets through the post, one from Reform which I tore up without reading and one from the Lib Dems which was very much focused on the candidate, nothing from the Tories or Labour.
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7525 on: Today at 11:19:09 pm
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election
Reply #7526 on: Today at 11:24:22 pm
After a border change a sitting Labour MP is now my Labour candidate, his leaflet arrived, I researched him, unfortunately hes not to my tastes.
