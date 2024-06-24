I say you are wrong that the data says you are wrong, too.
I can imagine it now, 'the public aren't ready to be given the vote.' 'Women, definitely not'
A well-functioning, properly funded NHS - not for me, Clive
How about renationalising water? Nope.
Cobblers using hyperbole, good sir. Labour plan to give 16-17 year olds the vote; that's common sense, not radical. And given 40% of 18-34 year olds weren't even arsed registering to vote, the impact may only be marginal. The right to vote is no longer considered a radical concept.
Perhaps we are using different definitions of "transformative"? We live in an age where common sense policy is portrayed as subversive, whilst the batshit ones are mutton dressed as lamb.
We need change, but until the media are brought to heel - because hysteria sells - Labour need to treat voters with kid gloves. The electorate have been traumatised. Baby steps are needed.