I think it is a theory JC. Both Far Left and Far Right are hostile to representative democracy. They despise toleration as a political idea. They gravitate towards the Strong Man as leader. They use mobs as a matter of principle.



Frottage and Galloway have their analogues throughout history. We know that many German Communists folded their flags in 1933 and joined the Nazis. It was but a small step for them. We also know that many Nazis took off their uniforms at the end of the war and joined - and officered - the Socialist Unity Party which ruled without opposition in the GDR. Again, it didn't violate any fundamental principle for them to do this. They could even keep their anti-semitism.



Semantic point. But a theory should really explain something (horseshoe theory does not really do this); and it should allow us to make predictions. I do think there is some validity to the observation that the extreme left and extreme right do meet on certain points (totalitarianism and antisemitism are the most obvious examples to me). It is sometimes called the 'horseshoe effect' - this seems more apt to me.Irrespective, Frottage and Galloway deserve each other. And a small part of me hopes to see them form an alliance.