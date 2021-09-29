The Tory newspapers have shifted from trying to tear down Labour to focusing on tearing down Reform and it's about time.
Surprised it took them this long. The Tories have turned into Man Utd - too much time wasted trying to chase down what's ahead of them instead of looking over their shoulder looking at what's coming up behind.
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats? At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.
I dont know myself. I imagine it's hard to model because of FPTP. Back in 1983, the SDP/Liberal Alliance got about 26% of the vote, but only 23 seats. The Lib-Dems now probably won't get more than 12%, but could nab anything from 45 to 65 seats going by the polls.
As we know, it's not about how much support Deform have, but how it's distributed that matters.