« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 154430 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,328
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 08:10:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Apparently the daily mail are leading with a story about the Russian ambassador describing Farrage as an ally.

He and tice and spitting feathers.  Earlier today Farrage threatened legal action against the Ukrainian president for the same reason.

Whe you push them in on what  they are actually like, they dont like it.



The Daily Mail helped strongarm him to stand down the Brexit Party in 2019.

They're really panicking now. All the things everyone knew about Nigel but ignored are coming out. He was the useful idiot that pushed Brexit and pushed the Tories further right, now he's the bogeyman.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:12 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,749
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 08:50:34 am »
The Tory newspapers have shifted from trying to tear down Labour to focusing on tearing down Reform and it's about time.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 09:31:09 am »
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats?  At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,383
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 10:27:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
So you  agree with what I said earlier its not always down to funding.

On this issue, as Alistair Campbell often says, its down to Labour to make a better case for what they do.

But in his day, '97, Labour had  a lot more press on its side. This time they're all lined up against  Labour and everything Labour says and does needs to be  carefully considered.
We'll only know what Labour is  going to do once in power. I believe  they'' slowly be more left-wing as they go forward  and will drag the people with them.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 10:34:27 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:27:17 am
But in his day, '97, Labour had  a lot more press on its side. This time they're all lined up against  Labour and everything Labour says and does needs to be  carefully considered.
We'll only know what Labour is  going to do once in power. I believe  they'' slowly be more left-wing as they go forward  and will drag the people with them.

I hope you are correct, but I fear you wont be, I also think.  This government is hated to the extent that Starmer could dig up the corpse of Lizzie Windsor, do her from behind wearing a Hitler mask and still get a massive majority.

The Tories have given up.

I hope the LDs form the opposition. 

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,605
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7405 on: Today at 10:39:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:50:34 am
The Tory newspapers have shifted from trying to tear down Labour to focusing on tearing down Reform and it's about time.

Surprised it took them this long. The Tories have turned into Man Utd - too much time wasted trying to chase down what's ahead of them instead of looking over their shoulder looking at what's coming up behind.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:31:09 am
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats?  At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.

I dont know myself. I imagine it's hard to model because of FPTP.  Back in 1983, the SDP/Liberal Alliance got about 26% of the vote, but only 23 seats. The Lib-Dems now probably won't get more than 12%, but could nab anything from 45 to 65 seats going by the polls.

As we know, it's not about how much support Deform have, but how it's distributed that matters.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online billyliddell01

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7406 on: Today at 10:42:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:31:09 am
Has anyone modelled what the tipping point would be where Reform UK vote share starts to translate into seats?  At the moment it feels like Reform may take a lot of second places from the Tories but only realistically win a couple of seats.
Electoral Calculus has Reform in second place after the election in 147 seats.
In one of them the margin is < 3%.
In the other 146 the margin is > 6%

(Wish I knew how to post a spreadsheet...)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:12 am by billyliddell01 »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,700
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7407 on: Today at 10:52:12 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:27 am
I hope you are correct, but I fear you wont be, I also think.  This government is hated to the extent that Starmer could dig up the corpse of Lizzie Windsor, do her from behind wearing a Hitler mask and still get a massive majority.

The Tories have given up.

I hope the LDs form the opposition. 
nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.

you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intent ;)

putting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,950
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7408 on: Today at 10:57:51 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:52:12 am
nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.

you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intent ;)

putting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it

Yeah Starmer has done very, very well at changing the perception. All the shit they are throwing at him about the last leader isn't even seen as credible any more.

I still like his line against Sunak when he said that the UK wasn't 'safe' with Labour and Starmer.

How to make a petulant little anti-UK little shit look like a petulant anti-UK little shit.

Probably not the best idea to have a go at someone actually protecting the UKs interesst while you're actively betting against it.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:59 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7409 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Today at 10:42:21 am
Electoral Calculus has Reform in second place after the election in 147 seats.
In one of them the margin is < 3%.
In the other 146 the margin is > 6%

(Wish I knew how to post a spreadsheet...)
Try this:

https://tableconvert.com/excel-to-bbcode
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 