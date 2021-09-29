I hope you are correct, but I fear you wont be, I also think. This government is hated to the extent that Starmer could dig up the corpse of Lizzie Windsor, do her from behind wearing a Hitler mask and still get a massive majority.



The Tories have given up.



I hope the LDs form the opposition.

nah - the government in 2019 had masses of 'dissatisfied' and palpable hatred against it too. it's more now, but that's not unique.you're just not crediting the work that's gone in to change the perception of the party since then. in doing so, the logical implication is that Starmer is an overwhelmingly popular figure who's untouchable even if he scandalised - i'm fairly sure that's not your intentputting the same labour offer from 2019 into this election would make it much harder to call. the tories are giving up because of what they've come up against, because they know they can't beat it