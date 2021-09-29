As I have said earlier - there is one clear and definitive way the Tories get rid of the Frottage problem in one swoop - hell, I have no doubt the security services have dirt on him - clear that Mr Steele probably does. They may feel its advantageous to wait for him to get into parliament to drop it - but that could destroy the Tories and Reform as a political threat indefinitely. If the Tories drop it now - then yes - they lose the election - but they would have the possibility of cutting Reforms legs from underneath itself before it has any influence in parliament - and therefore be the only party that disaffected voters on the right have to give their vote in any future election.



So the Tories have two options.



Either release everything now - and stop Frottage before he gets his feet underneath parliamentary furniture - or have it come out in committee and then possibly not be in control of any narrative.



Either way, I expect and hope the Right Honoured Member for Rhondda is licking his lips and feasting his eyes on another scalp.



You are giving these Torys too much credit over putting their party ahead of themselves. they already have form on this, all the older traditional Tory MPs who put the party first and country first were purged from the party in 2019 after spending the previous 3 yrs trying to expose the fanatical take over of the Tory party. they never minced their words either, they called the ERG selfish lying fanatics who put their own personal interests ahead of the party and the country. the rest is history, Johnson saw his chance for power and the money this would bring and purged them all from the party, Johnson and these Tory MPs only care about Power and personal interests. party comes behind all this.I do think the Torys will move away from the fanatics who brought destruction of the Tory party but that will only come from a new generation of Tory candidates in the future who will disown these Torys today. I can't see any other way of it happening, these Torys are not going to commit Hari Kari just to stop Frottage.what happens in the short term after the election will just be the begining of a slow transition towards trying to win back the respect and Trust of the public.It might take 5 yrs maybe 10 for this to happen but am sure it will happen.