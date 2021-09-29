« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election

Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 01:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:06:44 pm
This is it for me. On the surface these are seemingly stupid comments and up to now Frottage has not been very stupid at all. I'm not saying he's playing 4D chess, but by putting these thoughts out there into the mainstream be begins to normalize them.

This guy is a master of the long game.

Ive said it before - for the Tories to be able to save themselves long-term, they need to destroy themselves now, but take out Frottage permanently at the same time.

An unredacted Russia Report would do that I suspect.

Also, it was very interesting to see in that last debate on Thursday that people wanted to talk about Brexshit - it is going to be very intriguing to see how Frottage does with what could be an hostile audience in Birmingham next week - if its anything as openly disdainful to Frottage as the York audience was to Sunak - even more so now with Frottages comments these past few days.
Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
Someone - I think Nobby - was wondering off we should call Reform the 'Blackshirts'. Not a bad call. But I do like what's trending at the moment. Farrage as 'Lord Haw Haw'. It's perfect. Bullseye.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 03:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:12:31 pm
Someone - I think Nobby - was wondering off we should call Reform the 'Blackshirts'. Not a bad call. But I do like what's trending at the moment. Farrage as 'Lord Haw Haw'. It's perfect. Bullseye.

Putins Fluffer
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:12:31 pm
Someone - I think Nobby - was wondering off we should call Reform the 'Blackshirts'. Not a bad call. But I do like what's trending at the moment. Farrage as 'Lord Haw Haw'. It's perfect. Bullseye.
Perfect. 
Is it me or what but he seems to have developed this sickly grin when he walks on a stage, people also call him Putin's puppet as well and that sickly grin makes him look like a Puppet.
TheShanklyGates

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:10:25 pm
Perfect. 
Is it me or what but he seems to have developed this sickly grin when he walks on a stage, people also call him Putin's puppet as well and that sickly grin makes him look like a Puppet.

Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:31:55 pm

:)
These piss take videos are usually nothing like the person, these 2 videos look like Frottage.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 04:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:06:44 pm
This is it for me. On the surface these are seemingly stupid comments and up to now Frottage has not been very stupid at all.
You are giving him way too much credit.
Quote
I'm not saying he's playing 4D chess, but by putting these thoughts out there into the mainstream be begins to normalize them.
And it isn't. It is not even 2D chess.
Quote
This guy is a master of the long game.
Again, way too much credit. He's a serial grifter, and the US was not working out for him. He spotted a new opportunity for limelight back in the UK, so back over he trots.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm »

This is wise.

The BBCs Laura Kuenssberg has said Labour will start to shift its messaging as we enter the final weeks of the general election campaign.

She has seen the memo that Pat McFadden, Keir Starmers election chief, sent out to Labour candidates yesterday.

McFadden is essentially instructing his candidates to tell their voters  Do not assume anything about the result. Do not vote for a minor party, which only help the Tories. The only way to stop the Tories is to vote Labour 
I think there is a genuine nervousness about the impact of poll after poll after poll after poll suggesting that they are these sort of crazily wild, enormous majorities for the Labour party. And there is a bit of superstition in there. But there is also the reality that Labour doesnt really think these numbers stack up
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:11:31 pm
You are giving him way too much credit.And it isn't. It is not even 2D chess.Again, way too much credit. He's a serial grifter, and the US was not working out for him. He spotted a new opportunity for limelight back in the UK, so back over he trots.

I don't agree. Yes he's a grifter but you're showing the same dismissive attitude that brought us Brext, Trump and Bozo.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 04:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:33:47 pm
I don't agree. Yes he's a grifter but you're showing the same dismissive attitude that brought us Brext, Trump and Bozo.
There is no grand plan. If there was, he would not have been pushing for Brexit (and achieve it).
Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:39:17 pm
There is o grand plan. If there was, he would not have been pushing for Brexit (and achieve it).

Ive said that I suspect hell be up before the Parlimentary Standards Committee within six months minimum, there is a lot of shady shit that they will be able to go for straight away - I suspect that is what does for him in the same way as what did for Johnson. The checks and balances that are not there in British society compared to parliamentary etiquette is what trips that fucker up.

Itll be intriguing to see whether he goes full-fronted into his takeover of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Day 1 - or does he bide his time - any how I do think hell be in a race against time to get his mitts on it before any investigations into his dealings with Putinist elements conclude.

All good him ranting and talking bullshit from outside the political sphere where shit happens without responsibility - lets see what happens when he is actually in the swamp.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:39:17 pm
There is o grand plan. If there was, he would not have been pushing for Brexit (and achieve it).

I never said there was a grand plan. That's why I said he's not playing 4D chess. He's going off the playbook he's used in the past because it's worked for him before. To that end, it's dangerous to underestimate him.

As Commie Bobbie says, the minute he comes under any kind of official scrutiny he could be in big trouble, so maybe he's realised it's better to carry one sniping from the sidelines than to get in the swamp.
Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:14:46 pm
I never said there was a grand plan. That's why I said he's not playing 4D chess. He's going off the playbook he's used in the past because it's worked for him before. To that end, it's dangerous to underestimate him.

As Commie Bobbie says, the minute he comes under any kind of official scrutiny he could be in big trouble, so maybe he's realised it's better to carry one sniping from the sidelines than to get in the swamp.

As I have said earlier - there is one clear and definitive way the Tories get rid of the Frottage problem in one swoop - hell, I have no doubt the security services have dirt on him - clear that Mr Steele probably does. They may feel its advantageous to wait for him to get into parliament to drop it - but that could destroy the Tories and Reform as a political threat indefinitely. If the Tories drop it now - then yes - they lose the election - but they would have the possibility of cutting Reforms legs from underneath itself before it has any influence in parliament - and therefore be the only party that disaffected voters on the right have to give their vote in any future election.

So the Tories have two options.

Either release everything now - and stop Frottage before he gets his feet underneath parliamentary furniture - or have it come out in committee and then possibly not be in control of any narrative.

Either way, I expect and hope the Right Honoured Member for Rhondda is licking his lips and feasting his eyes on another scalp.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:31:15 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 06:00:14 pm »
Overestimating an opponent can be as dangerous as underestimating them. But it certainly wouldn't surprise me to learn that Frottage was being... encouraged by outside entities, shall we say? In which case, this might not be his "plan" at all - it could be someone else's.

As I said, on he face of it, it's a ridiculous comment to make - it's what you say if you're almost dead certain it won't affect the outcome of your election, or you're deliberately trying to tank your own campaign. Or you have completely bought into your own hype and convinced yourself you can do no wrong.

I can only hope that somebody somewhere DOES have dirt on him, but it's way past time it should be used.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 06:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:24:42 pm
As I have said earlier - there is one clear and definitive way the Tories get rid of the Frottage problem in one swoop - hell, I have no doubt the security services have dirt on him - clear that Mr Steele probably does. They may feel its advantageous to wait for him to get into parliament to drop it - but that could destroy the Tories and Reform as a political threat indefinitely. If the Tories drop it now - then yes - they lose the election - but they would have the possibility of cutting Reforms legs from underneath itself before it has any influence in parliament - and therefore be the only party that disaffected voters on the right have to give their vote in any future election.

So the Tories have two options.

Either release everything now - and stop Frottage before he gets his feet underneath parliamentary furniture - or have it come out in committee and then possibly not be in control of any narrative.

Either way, I expect and hope the Right Honoured Member for Rhondda is licking his lips and feasting his eyes on another scalp.
You are giving these Torys too much credit over putting their party ahead of themselves. they already have form on this, all the older traditional Tory MPs who put the party first and country first were purged from the party in 2019 after spending the previous 3 yrs trying to expose the fanatical take over of the Tory party. they never minced their words either, they called the ERG selfish lying fanatics who put their own personal interests ahead of the party and the country. the rest is history, Johnson saw his chance for power and the money this would bring and purged them all from the party,  Johnson and these Tory MPs only care about Power and personal interests. party comes behind all this.

 I do think the Torys will move away from the fanatics who brought destruction of the Tory party but that will only come from a new generation of Tory candidates in the future who will disown these Torys today.  I can't see any other way of it happening, these Torys are not going to commit Hari Kari just to stop Frottage.
what happens in the short term after the election will just be the begining of a slow transition towards trying to win back the respect and Trust of the public.
It might take 5 yrs maybe 10 for this to happen but am sure it will happen.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 06:59:27 pm »
smicer07

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 07:00:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:59:27 pm
Gottle of Geer. Gottle of Geer.

https://x.com/davesumnersmith/status/1804212717357613122

Loads of them unfortunately. The majority of the British public were conned over Brexit and are being conned again.
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 08:01:10 pm »
🚨 New polling with @ObserverUK

The Labour lead is now 20 points
Labour 40% (n/c)
Conservatives 20% (-3)
Reform 16% (+2)
Lib Dems 12% (n/c)
Greens 9% (+2)
SNP 3% (+1)

Fieldwork: 19 - 21 June. Changes from 12 - 14 June.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 08:23:02 pm »
Savanta for the Telegraph

🌹Lab 42 (+2)
🌳Con 19 (-2)
➡️Reform 16 (+2)
🔶LD 9 (-2)
🌍Green 5 (+1)
🎗️SNP 3 (=)
⬜️Other 6 (+1)

2,103 UK adults
19-21 June (chg from 14-16 June)
Libertine

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:23:02 pm
Savanta for the Telegraph

🌹Lab 42 (+2)
🌳Con 19 (-2)
➡️Reform 16 (+2)
🔶LD 9 (-2)
🌍Green 5 (+1)
🎗️SNP 3 (=)
⬜️Other 6 (+1)

2,103 UK adults
19-21 June (chg from 14-16 June)


@robfordmancs
Savanta had some of the strongest Con numbers at the start of the campaign, so its ominous for Tories that they have now joined Club Sub 20.

Savanta Con numbers by week:
Week 1: 27
Week 2: 28
Week 3: 25
Week 4: 21
Week 5: 19


Oof....
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7301 on: Today at 09:06:45 pm »
Oh thats a shame isnt it.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7302 on: Today at 09:11:08 pm »
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7303 on: Today at 09:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:00:14 pm
Overestimating an opponent can be as dangerous as underestimating them. But it certainly wouldn't surprise me to learn that Frottage was being... encouraged by outside entities, shall we say? In which case, this might not be his "plan" at all - it could be someone else's.

As I said, on he face of it, it's a ridiculous comment to make - it's what you say if you're almost dead certain it won't affect the outcome of your election, or you're deliberately trying to tank your own campaign. Or you have completely bought into your own hype and convinced yourself you can do no wrong.

I can only hope that somebody somewhere DOES have dirt on him, but it's way past time it should be used.

He made that comment on Russia because he knows he can say and do what we wants, his cult like following means the normal rules of politics dont apply to him, like Trump, like Johnson he never gets the payback he deserves. I wouldnt be surprised if in the not too distant future we start hearing Frottage complaining how much we are spending on Ukraine, how the government has money for Ukraine but none for us especially if Trump wins the US election and he ends American support for Ukraine.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7304 on: Today at 10:03:06 pm »
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7305 on: Today at 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:03:06 pm
Guardian article breaking down recent MRP polls:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/22/election-loss-rout-or-wipeout-three-tory-outcomes-predicted-by-the-polls
Its an interesting piece. Personally I think 155MPs is a rout.  That its not being called such is how badly they are doing.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7306 on: Today at 10:05:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:43:02 pm
He made that comment on Russia because he knows he can say and do what we wants, his cult like following means the normal rules of politics dont apply to him, like Trump, like Johnson he never gets the payback he deserves. I wouldnt be surprised if in the not too distant future we start hearing Frottage complaining how much we are spending on Ukraine, how the government has money for Ukraine but none for us especially if Trump wins the US election and he ends American support for Ukraine.

He has a base, like all political movements do; but he also has "soft" support that will be turned off by these comments. With a new government, I hope and expect Frottage to not enjoy the same easy ride in the media he has under 14 years of Tory rule.
classycarra

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7307 on: Today at 10:30:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:43:02 pm
He made that comment on Russia because he knows he can say and do what we wants, his cult like following means the normal rules of politics dont apply to him, like Trump, like Johnson he never gets the payback he deserves. I wouldnt be surprised if in the not too distant future we start hearing Frottage complaining how much we are spending on Ukraine, how the government has money for Ukraine but none for us especially if Trump wins the US election and he ends American support for Ukraine.
i agree with your points, but would just in addition say that this isn't anything new from Fárage - the new development is that for (almost) the first time, he's being scrutinised as someone who could (individually and party) win a number of seats (plus may try to lead the opposition for one party or t'other next parliament)

it's not to dissimilar to Corbyn all those years ago. The statements and receipts are all there to be found, it's just almost nobody outside of researchers/those seriously interested in politics gave too much of a shit to look for them
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7308 on: Today at 10:31:29 pm »

Oh dear.

The Torys chief data officer is under investigation for allegedly placing dozens of bets shortly before Rishi Sunak announced the snap election. Sunday Times leading with it tomorrow.
