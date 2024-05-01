Nick Robinson handled Frottage brilliantly tonight, Farages usual tactic of making his main point and then rambling on about stats and other points to take the scrutiny away from his main point fell flat on it's face, Robinson just ignored it all and homed back in on his main point to rip it apart to make Frottage look like the con man he is. Robinson showed he understood how these charlatans manage to impress so many gullible people but ive noticed many TV interviewers have wised up to this in the last few months, they are all ignoring the ramblers who try distract and hammer them on the original main point they make.