« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 146784 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 11:07:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:44 am
There was a similar mood in the mid 90s and the run up to '97 (and the next two election cycles). People had just had enough of them. Watching the debates and the guaranteed audience clap from all sides was to slag the Tories off and say what a mess they've let the country in.

Problem they'll have this time is in 10-15 years time is the last big Tory voting generation are the Baby Boomers and they'll be long retired by then. The younger generations just aren't getting more conversative with age and print media will be pretty much obsolete as well. The Tories have always done terribly with Millenials and Gen Z.
I hope your right and agree over many younger people not voting Tory again. maybe the vox pops are misleading but you still hear a lot of people talking rubbish. you see plenty of people into their late 20s saying they want the Torys gone but they still aren't sure who to vote for, they all make these promises to get elected but never deliver them. ??? they have never voted for a Labour government who've broken their promises for obvious reasons, they have been out of power for over 14yrs. only people well into their mid 30s can say this.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,502
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:39:10 am
I blame social media and the demise of face to face meetings.
Took me three reads to get that. Worth it though.

I wonder if the social media generation might be steered past the conservatives toward reform.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,678
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 11:22:13 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:45:58 am
Police Scotland to set up Murder Tent outside Bute House ASAP.
Exhume the whatsapps!
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 11:26:23 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:07:31 am
I hope your right and agree over many younger people not voting Tory again. maybe the vox pops are misleading but you still hear a lot of people talking rubbish. you see plenty of people into their late 20s saying they want the Torys gone but they still aren't sure who to vote for, they all make these promises to get elected but never deliver them. ??? they have never voted for a Labour government who've broken their promises for obvious reasons, they have been out of power for over 14yrs. only people well into their mid 30s can say this.

I'm 31 so remember the latter end of the Labour government and things actually working. Most my age absolutely despise the Tories.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 