UK General Election

Re: UK General Election
Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Is it possible the tories get more votes than Labour but fewer seats. Not a great look but the fume....

It's certainly possible thanks to FPTP. The reverse happened in the 1951 general election where Labour won the popular vote but the Tories won the most seats.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1951_United_Kingdom_general_election?&useskin=vector
Re: UK General Election
Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm
I know how much smaller class sizes cost. Give us another £2k a kid and wed have very small class sizes.  That gets you to £8k a head. What is the rest going on?

OLED screens in the staff room? :D

Do the teachers get paid more in private schools? Im also guessing the facilities are better, things like sports pitches, the labs, all of that kind of stuff.

Do the kids tend to still do 3 A levels in private schools or do they do more so more teaching time required then the standard 3 subjects? Im also guessing at the schools have tend to have less kids theres less economies of scale compared to the larger state schools.

Re: UK General Election
Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Felt like I was watching a slow motion car crash at the end there. What an arrogant little man.
Re: UK General Election
Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
people will always rebel when it hits them in the pocket. They never forgot or forgave Major after we fell out of the ERM, it took them 23 years to win a small majority after that fiasco and much of that was down to the incompetence of Ed Miliband.

I'm not as pessimistic as you, I think it will take a long long time for the Tories to get back to winning general elections. They stole the last one based on the Brexit lies and Corbyn.

As long as Labour has a competent leader to follow Starmer, I have every confidence that Labour will win in 2028 / 2029 and beyond
It's important voters see the Tory party for what they are, I don't think the Torys understand the damage they have done to their party, they have put many younger people off for life and I don't believe these younger people will move to the right as they get older either so ive not lost all hope as I don't think the Torys will ever gain large majorities again but the Torys could still win power in years to come if all Voters still listen to them, we want voters to continue to do what they are doing now and that's more about seeing the Torys for what they are and not trusting a word they tell them. that won't come about because this lot have f.. up on the economy. that will only come about when voters see them as corrupt incompetent liars who will always screw them while destroying services etc etc.
Re: UK General Election
Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
"The SNP is being investigated by parliamentary authorities over the alleged inappropriate use of public money to fund the partys general election campaign

The complaint, which appears to have been made by an SNP staff member, was sent to Alison Johnstone, Holyroods presiding officer, alongside a screenshot of an internal discussion between some of the partys office managers"
 
Summarising tweets from the journalist here:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1803827445709107276.html

Article here:
https://archive.ph/TMfdg

Not a great look considering the recent scandals (and police investigations into) multiple senior party officials
Re: UK General Election
Today at 12:25:15 am
Not the best trend from YouGov



Re: UK General Election
Today at 12:28:53 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
The amount of squealing over VAT on private schools. I wish Labour would double down on this. Those selfish fuckers will never vote Labour anyway.

Whenever they have these teary folk on the direct public question shows, it's usually "my kid has some illness and you've cut research funding, look me in the eye and tell me why" or some other thing that usually garners universal support from the masses.

But the private school thing seems to be "Tell me why I won't be able to afford to catapult my kid into the elite, I work hard unlike these other slobs happy with state schools", which doesn't seem like it would get the people seated around you nodding along.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 12:36:36 am
On tonights debateI tried to think about it as how I thought they might come across to the general public rather than to myself with my own biases.

I thought Ed Davey came across very well. Maybe a bit fluffy. But likeable, relatable and sensible.

Starmer was alright; thought he got better as he went on. Continues to annoy me that despite is solid credentials he doesnt come across as warm enough; a bit stiff and serious. I want him to be the next Prime Minister, but its just a frustration knowing what the electorate is like. I know its a serious subject but stillalso a few times he didnt answer the question and that does piss people off.

Sunak was about par for him. He was clear on immigration and that right-leaning bent will be popular with the electorate; think it might do him favours v Reform.

I flat-out disagree with most on here re: Fiona Bruce. Thought she was very good. Right balance and quite even in this programme. I actually thought the format as a whole was decent.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:09:10 am
Just in case anybody isn't sure

stopthetories.vote
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:33:02 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:25:15 am
Not the best trend from YouGov





I said the same thing yesterday too, YouGov and one of the other polling companies both have a fairly reasonable fall in the Labour vote, I suppose the good thing is its at least not gone to the Tories
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:36:29 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:33:02 am
I said the same thing yesterday too, YouGov and one of the other polling companies both have a fairly reasonable fall in the Labour vote, I suppose the good thing is its at least not gone to the Tories

But we know YG changed their methodology mid election cycle, and don't their "don't knows" typically favour the Tories?

It does seem odd how some polls consistently buck the trend. It creates a lot of uncertainty around the whole process.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:38:45 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:25:15 am
Not the best trend from YouGov





Might be weighting more on DK's with Reform and Lib Dems picking up. Still fee as though the Labour vote is around 40% and the Tory vote is about 22%- Shy Tory voters simply won't vote.

Just not feeling that labour are going to do better than 1997 where there was real movement for change whereas this time it's get the Tories out and let someone else take over....for a bit.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:43:25 am
Isnt this the expected variance in an election cycle when the lead inevitably shrinks? As has been said, that vote would normally go to the Tories but thankfully isnt this time.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 08:59:16 am
Quote from: Chavvie on Today at 08:43:25 am
Isnt this the expected variance in an election cycle when the lead inevitably shrinks? As has been said, that vote would normally go to the Tories but thankfully isnt this time.

But these are the only polls that show a shrinking Labour lead. All the others show Labour at a rock solid 20%, +/- 2%, which is well within the margin of error.

It suggests some pollsters are either very wrong or very right. Last time out it was the MRP polls that called the election most accurately, but I guess that doesn't mean it will happen this time.

It's almost as if someone wants to hail Sunak as a genius for not getting beaten as badly as predicted. ;D

Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:38:45 am
Might be weighting more on DK's with Reform and Lib Dems picking up. Still fee as though the Labour vote is around 40% and the Tory vote is about 22%- Shy Tory voters simply won't vote.

Just not feeling that labour are going to do better than 1997 where there was real movement for change whereas this time it's get the Tories out and let someone else take over....for a bit.

I'm just not getting this, especially the last bit. If anything it's the opposite. Between Truss crashing the economy, a cost of living crisis that saw 10% inflation and sky rocketing fuel and grocery prices, people are pissed at the Tories. If that's not a real movement for change, then what is?

John Major's Tories crashed out of the ERM bare months after the 1992 election, and the voters never forgot. Even though the economy was in decent shape by 1997 they were punished and punished hard. By every measure, the country is in a worse state than in 2010.

Just because Starmer doesn't have the razzmatazz of Tony Blair and isn't being buoyed up by a massive wave of hope and euphoria, don't confuse it simply with Tory fatigue. The Tories aren't facing a very real threat of ending up with less than 100 seats because the electorate just want to give someone else a go " for a bit".
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:01:14 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:25:15 am
Not the best trend from YouGov





Labour tends to be losing the vote to the Lib Dems though.

If these movements are largely in Lib Dem - Tory battlegrounds in the south, then this is very much a positive. An even greater Tory hammering.

If it's splitting the left of centre vote in Labour vs Tory seats, it might mean some fewer gains. But not remotely affecting the chances for a landslide yet.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:04:38 am
New poll by Electoral Calculus:

CON   - 76
LAB   - 457   
LIB   - 66   
Deform - 3   
Green - 2
SNP - 22
PlaidC - 4   
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:05:48 am
@SAThevoz
Under the right circumstances, and with the right bookmaker, it could actually be more profitable for the Conservative Party to call an early election and lose it by an unprecedented landslide.

Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:10:28 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:01:14 am
Labour tends to be losing the vote to the Lib Dems though.

If these movements are largely in Lib Dem - Tory battlegrounds in the south, then this is very much a positive. An even greater Tory hammering.

If it's splitting the left of centre vote in Labour vs Tory seats, it might mean some fewer gains. But not remotely affecting the chances for a landslide yet.

Agree 100%. As election day approaches people start to consider how they will actually vote in their constituency rather than their personal preference. This inevitably gives the Libdems a boost in Tory-LD marginals. I just hope it works in reverse and that the Greens and Libdems dont help the Tories by wasting their vote on a protest in Tory-Lab marginals.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:15:55 am
I was honestly expecting a lot more tightening than this as the election progressed but the Tories have kind of shot themselves in the foot enough that hasn't happened.

The Labour lead in 1997 closed up a lot over the course of the campaign.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:23:04 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Is it possible the tories get more votes than Labour but fewer seats. Not a great look but the fume....

Theoretically possible, but given the state of the Tories coupled with their pre election effort, Id guess not.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:44:03 am
Local seat all fun, Faiza Shaheen now passing off pretty selective canvassing data (I would guess primarily from her good areas, based on the numbers), as a poll.

Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:45:58 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
"The SNP is being investigated by parliamentary authorities over the alleged inappropriate use of public money to fund the partys general election campaign

The complaint, which appears to have been made by an SNP staff member, was sent to Alison Johnstone, Holyroods presiding officer, alongside a screenshot of an internal discussion between some of the partys office managers"
 
Summarising tweets from the journalist here:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1803827445709107276.html

Article here:
https://archive.ph/TMfdg

Not a great look considering the recent scandals (and police investigations into) multiple senior party officials z

Police Scotland to set up Murder Tent outside Bute House ASAP.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:50:35 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:45:58 am
Police Scotland to set up Murder Tent outside Bute House ASAP.

 ;D

It's pretty damning though, as from the leaked messages it appears to have been completely premeditated. A consequence I suspect of the party being completely broke.
Re: UK General Election
Today at 09:52:44 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
If you look at the polls then you can be forgiven believing this country has finally wised up to the Torys. Incompetent. corrupt, liars who put their own personal interests ahead of the country. that gave me great hope for the future. then I watch vox pops and you wonder whether they have even noticed all this or worse still aren't bothered by it.
It's brilliant to see the Torys destroyed at this election but am not sure if it's for the right reasons. more about inflation and paying bills, this is important of course but this won't destroy their image really. I wanted voters to be put off for life as I am and for the same reasons.

There was a similar mood in the mid 90s and the run up to '97 (and the next two election cycles). People had just had enough of them. Watching the debates and the guaranteed audience clap from all sides was to slag the Tories off and say what a mess they've let the country in.

Problem they'll have this time is in 10-15 years time is the last big Tory voting generation are the Baby Boomers and they'll be long retired by then. The younger generations just aren't getting more conversative with age and print media will be pretty much obsolete as well. The Tories have always done terribly with Millenials and Gen Z.
