On tonights debate I tried to think about it as how I thought they might come across to the general public rather than to myself with my own biases.



I thought Ed Davey came across very well. Maybe a bit fluffy. But likeable, relatable and sensible.



Starmer was alright; thought he got better as he went on. Continues to annoy me that despite is solid credentials he doesnt come across as warm enough; a bit stiff and serious. I want him to be the next Prime Minister, but its just a frustration knowing what the electorate is like. I know its a serious subject but still also a few times he didnt answer the question and that does piss people off.



Sunak was about par for him. He was clear on immigration and that right-leaning bent will be popular with the electorate; think it might do him favours v Reform.



I flat-out disagree with most on here re: Fiona Bruce. Thought she was very good. Right balance and quite even in this programme. I actually thought the format as a whole was decent.