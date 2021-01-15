I think once the Tories are out of office, the country will react as though it's woken up from some bizarre fever dream. They'll see the Tories out there on the lunatic fringe, howling about Rwanda, ECHR, net zero etc and people will be like, "how the fuck did we keep voting for these nutjobs/idiots?"



It won't last of course, but I think without the burden of office, the true nature of the Tories will be unmasked for many people. To some degree, the scales have already fallen from people's eyes; but the full scale of the damage they've done and were prepared to continue doing will start to dawn on people.



If you look at the polls then you can be forgiven believing this country has finally wised up to the Torys. Incompetent. corrupt, liars who put their own personal interests ahead of the country. that gave me great hope for the future. then I watch vox pops and you wonder whether they have even noticed all this or worse still aren't bothered by it.It's brilliant to see the Torys destroyed at this election but am not sure if it's for the right reasons. more about inflation and paying bills, this is important of course but this won't destroy their image really. I wanted voters to be put off for life as I am and for the same reasons.